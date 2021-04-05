Log in
ONE REIT, INC.

(3290)
  Report
One REIT : Notice concerning Change of Organization at Asset Management Company

04/05/2021 | 01:48am EDT
Translation Purposes Only

March 26, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer

One REIT, Inc.

2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Koji Hashimoto, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 3290)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Koji Hashimoto, Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,

Managing Director Finance & Administration Division

TEL: +81-3-3242-7155

Notice concerning Change of Organization at Asset Management Company

One REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd., the asset management company to which One REIT entrusts management of its assets, today decided to change its organization as follows.

1. Details of the Change of Organization

In order to maximize the investment corporation's profit through improved efficiency realized by developing personnel with the know-how on property acquisition/sale, execution of transactions and such while aiming to expand investment opportunities by strengthening the development of the property information pipeline, the Investment Development Division will be newly established.

2. Planned Date of the Change April 1, 2021

One REIT will complete required procedures in regard to the above pursuant to requirements stipulated in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act and other applicable laws and regulations.

The current and new organizational chart are as shown in the attachment.

One REIT corporate website: https://one-reit.com/en/

1 / 2

Attachment

Corporate Auditors

Shareholders' Meeting

Board of Directors

Investment Committee

Compliance Committee

Chief Executive Officer

Internal Audit Office

Compliance Office

Investment & Asset

Investment & Asset

Finance &

Management Division I

Management Division II

Administration Division

Asset Management Team

Shareholders' Meeting

Corporate Auditors

Board of Directors

Investment Committee

Compliance Committee

Chief Executive Officer

Internal Audit Office

Compliance Office

Investment & Asset

Investment & Asset

Investment

Finance &

Management Division I

Management Division II

Development Division

Administration Division

(Note) "Asset Management Team" will be abolished in line with the change of the organization this time.

2 / 2

Disclaimer

One REIT Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 05:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
