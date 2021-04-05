One REIT : Notice concerning Change of Organization at Asset Management Company

Translation Purposes Only
March 26, 2021
Name of REIT Issuer
One REIT, Inc.
2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Koji Hashimoto, Executive Director
(TSE Code: 3290)
Asset Management Company
Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.
Koji Hashimoto, Chief Executive Officer
Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,
Managing Director Finance & Administration Division
TEL: +81-3-3242-7155
Notice concerning Change of Organization at Asset Management Company
One REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd., the asset management company to which One REIT entrusts management of its assets, today decided to change its organization as follows.
1. Details of the Change of Organization
In order to maximize the investment corporation's profit through improved efficiency realized by developing personnel with the know-how on property acquisition/sale, execution of transactions and such while aiming to expand investment opportunities by strengthening the development of the property information pipeline, the Investment Development Division will be newly established.
2. Planned Date of the Change April 1, 2021
One REIT will complete required procedures in regard to the above pursuant to requirements stipulated in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act and other applicable laws and regulations.
The current and new organizational chart are as shown in the attachment.
