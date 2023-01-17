OSS Receives $3 Million Dollar AI Compute Order for Use by Missile Defense Agency

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable compute and storage solutions at the edge, has received a $3 million dollar order from a prime military contractor to upgrade a radar simulation system operated by the U.S. Department of Defense Missile Defense Agency.



The order includes deliveries of OSS 4UV compute accelerators systems, each powered by eight of the most powerful PCIe Gen4 Tensor Core GPUs available on the market today and using proprietary OSS Gen 4 PCI express-over-cable technology. The systems will be deployed in edge mobile radar systems and datacenters where they will be used for lab and field artificial intelligence (AI) training.

OSS compute accelerator systems are intended to boost the performance of an existing compute-intensive radar simulation system that uses AI to generate virtual simulations to improve the accuracy and speed of missile defense systems deployment.

OSS commenced system shipments in the fourth quarter of 2022, with remaining units to be delivered in the first half of 2023.

“We see this radar simulation application for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency as a significant validation of the capabilities and effectiveness of our compute accelerator technology for AI applications,” stated OSS’s CEO, David Raun. “We believe we were chosen for this upgrade because of our proven track record with similar simulator programs and our ability to consistently deliver the highest performance compute technology in harsh environments at the rugged edge.”

"Where speed and reliability are the most critical factors, OSS is able to deliver compute accelerators that utilize the fastest GPUs in the world and latest Gen 4 PCI Express technology,” added Raun. “This enables OSS to deliver ‘performance without compromise.’”

This new deployment follows OSS’s recently announced sole source, five year contract extension to continue providing ruggedized transportable flash storage arrays and related supplies to the U.S. Navy.

The OSS 4UV Gen 4 solution can be ordered directly from OSS sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com or +1 (877) 438-2724.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a global leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding ‘edge.’ It designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged autonomous and AI capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require—and OSS delivers—the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com. You can also follow OSS on Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, the volume or timing of shipments to this customer, the fitness of the 4UV for a radar simulation application, or the installation locations of the units. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

