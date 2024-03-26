Development Supports Transformative, Long-term Growth Opportunity

ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged high-performance compute (HPC) for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, has received an order from an existing OSS customer to design and manufacture a new ruggedized Liquid Cooling System for cooling self-driving technology in a commercial autonomous truck deployment.



The customer, a subsidiary of one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, is a pioneer in self-driving technology and is utilizing Level 4 driving automation for commercial trucks currently under development. The order is valued at $300,000 for prototypes, and OSS expects to begin shipments later this year.

Leveraging OSS’ engineering expertise to cool compact and ruggedized high-performance compute systems, OSS will integrate a chassis-mounted liquid chiller, coolant pump, and control system firmware to create a self-contained active cooling system for the customer’s advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Each vehicle will utilize two such systems mounted externally on the back of the customer’s Level-4 autonomous trucks.

“We are excited to support our customer’s commercialization efforts by providing them with our leading liquid cooling expertise and solutions,” stated OSS president and CEO, Mike Knowles. “This prototype order has the potential to be a transformative opportunity for OSS as our customer begins to scale production in the coming years. In addition, we believe there are opportunities to expand our relationship further and provide our ruggedized, high-performance compute and data logging systems in addition to our liquid cooling solutions. Based on our customer’s current commercialization plan, we believe this new solution provides OSS with a long-term growth opportunity.”

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding ‘edge.’ OSS designs and manufactures the highest-performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion, and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether on land, sea, or air.



OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.



OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require—and OSS delivers—the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .



Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, the timing and magnitude of the revenue from this commercial autonomous trucking opportunity, management’s expectation for expanded opportunities with this customer, the fitness of the cooling solution for the application, future changes to our business objectives, and other future financial projections. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



