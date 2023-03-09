Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. One Stop Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSS   US68247W1099

ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.

(OSS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57:24 2023-03-08 pm EST
2.870 USD   +1.77%
08:32aOss To Host Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Conference Call On Thursday, March 23, 2023 At 5 : 00 p.m. ET
GL
08:31aOss To Host Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Conference Call On Thursday, March 23, 2023 At 5 : 00 p.m. ET
AQ
03/08One Stop : OSS Corporate Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OSS to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

03/09/2023 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable compute and storage solutions at the edge, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

OSS management will host the conference call followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-886-7786
International dial-in number: 1-416-764-8658
Conference ID: 02692756
Webcast: here (live and replay)

The webcast will include a slide presentation viewable via the webcast link above.

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at onestopsystems.com. OSS regularly uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the company.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 6, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 02692756

About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a global leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding ‘edge.’ It designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require—and OSS delivers—the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com. You can also follow OSS on Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:
Katie Rivera
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Tel (760) 745-9883
Email contact

Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact

Investor Relations:
Ronald Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7557
Email contact


All news about ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.
08:32aOss To Host Fourth Quarter And Full : 00 p.m. ET
GL
08:31aOss To Host Fourth Quarter And Full : 00 p.m. ET
AQ
03/08One Stop : OSS Corporate Presentation
PU
03/08One Stop : OSS Corporate Presentation 3 6 2023 1
PU
02/28OSS to Present at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, March 12-14, 2023
GL
02/28OSS to Present at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, March 12-14, 2023
GL
02/14One Stop Systems Receives $1.3 Million US Army Order for Vehicle Visualization Systems
MT
02/14OSS Receives $1.3 Million Order from U.S. Army to Develop Vehicle Visualization Systems..
GL
02/14OSS Receives $1.3 Million Order from U.S. Army to Develop Vehicle Visualization Systems..
AQ
02/14One Stop Systems, Inc. Receives $1.3 Million Order from U.S. Army to Develop Vehicle Vi..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73,3 M - -
Net income 2022 1,55 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 57,5 M 57,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
One Stop Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,87 $
Average target price 6,40 $
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David K. Raun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Morrison Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Kenneth F. Potashner Chairman
Julia Elbert Vice President-Engineering
Victor P. Hester Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.-4.65%57
HP INC.2.94%27 855
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-3.61%27 764
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-5.39%19 582
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC20.95%13 139
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED14.66%11 356