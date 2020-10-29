Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  One Stop Systems, Inc.    OSS

ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.

(OSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

OSS to Host Third Quarter Conference Call on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 08:32am EDT

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

OSS management will host the conference call followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-430-8332
International dial-in number: 1-786-204-3966
Conference ID: 2953831

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here as well as via a link in the Investors section of the company’s website at ir.onestopsystems.com. OSS regularly uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the company.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 26, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 2953831

About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance, and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Media Contact:
Katie Rivera
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Tel (760) 745-9883
Email contact

Investor Relations:
Ronald Both or Grant Stude
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7557
Email contact

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.
08:32aOSS TO HOST THIRD QUARTER CONFERENCE : 00 p.m. ET
AQ
08:32aOSS TO HOST THIRD QUARTER CONFERENCE : 00 p.m. ET
GL
10/21ONE STOP : OSS Introduces New Gen 4 Expansion Platform for AI Edge Computing
AQ
10/21OSS Introduces New Gen 4 Expansion Platform for AI Edge Computing
GL
10/15ONE STOP : Liver Helpline India Launches One-Stop Resource Service to Give More ..
AQ
10/06ONE STOP : OSS Presents AI on the Fly® and Data Center in the Sky™ Solutio..
AQ
10/06OSS Presents AI on the Fly® and Data Center in the Sky™ Solutions at NV..
GL
09/10ONE STOP : Corporate Profile
PU
09/08ONE STOP : Corporate Presentation
PU
08/27ONE STOP : OSS to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference on Sept. 1, ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 53,3 M - -
Net income 2020 0,04 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 652x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,1 M 36,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
One Stop Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,33 $
Last Close Price 2,17 $
Spread / Highest target 153%
Spread / Average Target 99,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 61,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David K. Raun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth F. Potashner Chairman
Victor P. Hester Vice President-Operations
John W. Morrison Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Julia Elbert Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.7.43%36
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.18.12%45 326
HP INC.-15.57%23 830
GOERTEK INC.139.21%22 802
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.68.89%14 022
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-19.76%12 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group