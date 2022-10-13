Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. One Stop Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSS   US68247W1099

ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.

(OSS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-12 pm EDT
3.130 USD   -0.95%
OSS to Present at LD Micro Main Event, October 25-27, 2022

10/13/2022 | 08:35am EDT
Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, has been invited to present at the LD Micro 15th Annual Main Event being held in-person on October 25-27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

OSS president and CEO, David Raun, is scheduled to present and participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors at the conference. He will be joined by OSS CFO, John Morrison.

Event: 15th Annual LD Micro Main Event
Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 25
Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. Pacific time (2:30 p.m. Eastern time)
Webcast: Register to watch the presentation here.

Management will discuss the company's expanding market share in the AI Transportables space with its industry-leading ruggedized solutions for autonomous trucking and military aircraft. Numerous new design, engineering and manufacturing wins over the past year drove strong growth in its second quarter, with revenue up 23% to a record $18.3 million and net income of $0.02 per share.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. For more information about the event or questions about registration, please email registration@ldmicro.com.

For further information or questions about OSS, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

View OSS' LD Micro profile here.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD Micro's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series, and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information, go to www.ldmicro.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays, and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to 'the edge', especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Media Contacts:
Katie Rivera
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Tel (760) 745-9883
Email contact

Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact

Investor Relations:
Ronald Both
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7557
Email contact

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140324


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73,3 M - -
Net income 2022 2,17 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 62,7 M 62,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
One Stop Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,13 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 140%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David K. Raun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Morrison Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Kenneth F. Potashner Chairman
Julia Elbert Vice President-Engineering
Victor P. Hester Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.-36.77%63
HP INC.-34.46%24 837
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-39.88%24 752
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-21.69%15 891
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-54.13%10 780
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-38.50%8 513