OSS to Present at LD Micro Main Event, October 25-27, 2022

Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, has been invited to present at the LD Micro 15th Annual Main Event being held in-person on October 25-27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

OSS president and CEO, David Raun, is scheduled to present and participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors at the conference. He will be joined by OSS CFO, John Morrison.

Event: 15th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 25

Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. Pacific time (2:30 p.m. Eastern time)

Webcast: Register to watch the presentation here.

Management will discuss the company's expanding market share in the AI Transportables space with its industry-leading ruggedized solutions for autonomous trucking and military aircraft. Numerous new design, engineering and manufacturing wins over the past year drove strong growth in its second quarter, with revenue up 23% to a record $18.3 million and net income of $0.02 per share.

About LD Micro

About One Stop Systems



One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays, and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to 'the edge', especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

