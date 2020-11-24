One Stop : Corporate Profile

mrq = most recent quarter ended 9/30/20. Stock data source: Yahoo! and OSS. Footnotes: 1) Excludes institutional holders & insiders; 2) Fior Market report, June 2020 . Important Disclaimer: This document includes forward looking statements that involves risk and uncertainties as described in OSS's Form 10-K filed with SEC and other filings available on www.sec.gov. This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. No guarantee is made as to the reliability of this information; you should not rely on it as the basis to make any investment decision. 'AI on the Fly' is a registered trademark of One Stop Systems, Inc. © One Stop Systems, Inc. 2020 & 2019, All Rights Reserved. Product of CMA. 112420b

Won 16 major programs valued at $1M+ each in 2019, and 13 so far in 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP

Management believes that the use of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, is helpful for an investor to assess the performance of the Company. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) attributable to common stockholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, acquisition expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, financing costs, fair value adjustments from purchase accounting, stock-based compensation expense and expenses related to discontinued operations.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, management believes that providing a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash and non-recurring expenses allows for meaningful comparisons between the company's core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing management with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating core business operating results over different periods of time.

The company's adjusted EBITDA measure may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the company's industry, as other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. The company's adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. We do not consider adjusted EBITDA to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.

For the Three Months For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 857,790 $ 544,901 $ (250,404) $ (1,994,461) Depreciation and amortization 410,552 352,905 1,208,762 1,239,887 Amortization of deferred gain - (12,359) (53,838) (45,316) Impairment of goodwill - - - 1,697,394 Stock-based compensation expense 210,280 164,857 503,419 490,140 Interest income (143,931) (10,149) (267,911) (23,424) Interest expense 174,205 52,182 393,175 111,463 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 57,753 (51,051) (851,056) (594,890) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,566,649 $ 1,041,286 $ 682,147 $ 880,793

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS to GAAP

Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of certain items and, therefore, has not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that exclusion of certain selected items assists in providing a more complete understanding of our underlying results and trends and allows for comparability with the company's peer index and industry. We use this measure along with the corresponding GAAP financial measures to manage the company's business and to evaluate the company's performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace. The Company defines Non- GAAP (loss) income attributable to common stockholders as (loss) or income before amortization, stock-based compensation, expenses related to discontinued operations, impairment of long-lived assets and non-recurring acquisition costs. Adjusted EPS expresses adjusted (loss) income on a per share basis using weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted EPS financial adjustments described above, and investors should not infer from the company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share:

For The Three Months For The Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 857,790 $ 544,901 $ (250,404) $ (1,994,461 ) Amortization of intangibles 170,985 190,970 520,035 809,540 Impairment of goodwill - - - 1,697,394 Stock-based compensation expense 210,280 164,857 503,419 490,140