One Stop : Corporate Profile

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP
Management believes that the use of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, is helpful for an investor to assess the performance of the Company. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) attributable to common stockholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, acquisition expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, financing costs, fair value adjustments from purchase accounting, stock-based compensation expense and expenses related to discontinued operations.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, management believes that providing a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash and non-recurring expenses allows for meaningful comparisons between the company's core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing management with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating core business operating results over different periods of time.
The company's adjusted EBITDA measure may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the company's industry, as other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. The company's adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. We do not consider adjusted EBITDA to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
857,790
$
544,901
$
(250,404)
$
(1,994,461)
Depreciation and amortization
410,552
352,905
1,208,762
1,239,887
Amortization of deferred gain
-
(12,359)
(53,838)
(45,316)
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
1,697,394
Stock-based compensation expense
210,280
164,857
503,419
490,140
Interest income
(143,931)
(10,149)
(267,911)
(23,424)
Interest expense
174,205
52,182
393,175
111,463
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
57,753
(51,051)
(851,056)
(594,890)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,566,649
$
1,041,286
$
682,147
$
880,793
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS to GAAP
Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of certain items and, therefore, has not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that exclusion of certain selected items assists in providing a more complete understanding of our underlying results and trends and allows for comparability with the company's peer index and industry. We use this measure along with the corresponding GAAP financial measures to manage the company's business and to evaluate the company's performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace. The Company defines Non- GAAP (loss) income attributable to common stockholders as (loss) or income before amortization, stock-based compensation, expenses related to discontinued operations, impairment of long-lived assets and non-recurring acquisition costs. Adjusted EPS expresses adjusted (loss) income on a per share basis using weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted EPS financial adjustments described above, and investors should not infer from the company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.
The following table reconciles net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share:
For The Three Months
For The Nine Months
Ended September 30,
Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
857,790
$
544,901
$
(250,404)
$
(1,994,461
)
Amortization of intangibles
170,985
190,970
520,035
809,540
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
1,697,394
Stock-based compensation expense
210,280
164,857
503,419
490,140
Non-GAAP net income attributable to common
stockholders
$
1,239,055
$
900,728
$
773,050
$
1,002,613
Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common
stockholders:
Basic
$
0.07
$
0.06
$
0.05
$
0.07
Diluted
$
0.07
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.06
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
16,585,773
15,777,158
16,469,457
14,825,351
Diluted
17,018,614
16,390,206
16,902,298
15,438,400
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
One Stop Systems Inc. published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 22:34:07 UTC