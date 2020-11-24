Log in
One Stop : Corporate Profile

11/24/2020 | 05:35pm EST
NASDAQ: OSS

Corporate Profile

November 2020

Hardware & Software Solutions for High-Performance Edge Computing

Key Stats (NASDAQ: OSS)

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov

Stock Price (11/24/20 intraday)

$2.54

52-WkLow-High

$0.59 - 3.14

Shares Outstanding

16.6M

Market Cap

$42.2M

Avg. Daily Vol. (3-mo)

162K

Insider Holdings

29.3%

Institutional Holdings

26.5%

Public Float, est.1

44.2%

Net Income (mrq)

$858K

Adjusted EBITDA (mrq)

$1.6M

Non-GAAP Net Income (mrq)

$1.2M

IPO

Feb. 2018

Employees

101

Revenue Growth

Acquisitive

$58.3

Organic

$ millions

57%

$16.9

34%

$37.0

$27.5

$4.5

12%

$5.9

18%

$41.4

$21.6

$32.5

2017 2018 2019

Senior Management

David Raun, President & CEO, Director: 25 years' senior management and board

experience with public and private companies, including 10+ M&A/fund raising events.

John Morrison, CFO: CPA with 30 years in public accounting, financial reporting and financing. 15 years at PwC (US/Asia).

Company Contact

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Escondido, California T 760.745.9883

Investor Relations

Ron Both, CMA IR T 949.432.7557 ir@onestopsystems.com

Company Overview

About One Stop Systems (OSS)

  • Industry-leadingdesigner & manufacturer of high-performanceedge computing software and systems.
  • I/O intensive, ruggedized designs for mobile and edge computing. Performance without compromise.
  • Technology Leadership: World's first Gen 4
    PCIe-over-cable solutions. High-density flash arrays powered by Ion™ software.
  • Target Markets: AI, military, media & entertainment, autonomous vehicles, instrumentation, medical, and data collection.
  • Marquee Customers: Raytheon, Lyft, National Instruments, and Disguise.
  • Strategic Partners: NVIDIA, Intel, Broadcom.

Growth Market with Strong Drivers

  • Global Edge Computing Market growing at 26.5% CAGR to $18 billion by 2027. 2
  • Big Data and AI demanding greater/faster flash storage capacity, high-performance computing, expansive I/O and mobility.
  • Edge computing requires ruggedization, reduced size, weight & power (SWaP).
  • OSS AI on the Fly® provides high-performance computing at point of data sensor collection.
  • Won 16 major programs valued at $1M+ each in 2019, and 13 so far in 2020.

Recent News Highlights

11/12/20: Q3-20 revenue up 12% sequentially to $13.0M; net income of $858K or $0.05/share.

10/21/20: Expanded Gen 4 Platform for AI edge computing with the 4U Pro.

10/6/20: Presented AI on the Fly and Data Center in the Sky products at GPU Conference.

6/25/20: David Raun, tech industry veteran, appointed president & CEO.

6/22/20: Introduced world's first PCIe Gen 4 expansion system for NVIDIA A100 PCIe GPUs.

6/15/20: Received $1+ million in orders for an U.S. Navy AI threat detection system.

Products & Services

Servers

Flash Storage Arrays

®

I/O Expansion

GPU Compute Accelerators

Producing actionable intelligence in real-time, onsite, at the point

of data acquisition

Autonomous Vehicle must be able to collect, process, learn and act immediately.

Global Presence

San Diego, CA

Worldwide Revenue

2019

Principal offices

Salt Lake City, UT

Software development

US

Gröbenzell, Germany

Int'l 38%

Supports EMEA

62%

Large Growth Market

Global Edge Computing Market

$18B

$3B

19 20E 21E 22E 23E 24E 25E 26E 27E

Source: Fior Market, June 2020

mrq = most recent quarter ended 9/30/20. Stock data source: Yahoo! and OSS. Footnotes: 1) Excludes institutional holders & insiders; 2) Fior Market report, June 2020. Important Disclaimer: This document includes forward looking statements that involves risk and uncertainties as described in OSS's Form 10-K filed with SEC and other filings available on www.sec.gov. This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. No guarantee is made as to the reliability of this information; you should not rely on it as the basis to make any investment decision. 'AI on the Fly' is a registered trademark of One Stop Systems, Inc. © One Stop Systems, Inc. 2020 & 2019, All Rights Reserved. Product of CMA. 112420b

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP

Management believes that the use of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, is helpful for an investor to assess the performance of the Company. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) attributable to common stockholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, acquisition expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, financing costs, fair value adjustments from purchase accounting, stock-based compensation expense and expenses related to discontinued operations.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, management believes that providing a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash and non-recurring expenses allows for meaningful comparisons between the company's core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing management with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating core business operating results over different periods of time.

The company's adjusted EBITDA measure may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the company's industry, as other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. The company's adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. We do not consider adjusted EBITDA to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.

For the Three Months

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

857,790

$

544,901

$

(250,404)

$

(1,994,461)

Depreciation and amortization

410,552

352,905

1,208,762

1,239,887

Amortization of deferred gain

-

(12,359)

(53,838)

(45,316)

Impairment of goodwill

-

-

-

1,697,394

Stock-based compensation expense

210,280

164,857

503,419

490,140

Interest income

(143,931)

(10,149)

(267,911)

(23,424)

Interest expense

174,205

52,182

393,175

111,463

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

57,753

(51,051)

(851,056)

(594,890)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,566,649

$

1,041,286

$

682,147

$

880,793

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS to GAAP

Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of certain items and, therefore, has not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that exclusion of certain selected items assists in providing a more complete understanding of our underlying results and trends and allows for comparability with the company's peer index and industry. We use this measure along with the corresponding GAAP financial measures to manage the company's business and to evaluate the company's performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace. The Company defines Non- GAAP (loss) income attributable to common stockholders as (loss) or income before amortization, stock-based compensation, expenses related to discontinued operations, impairment of long-lived assets and non-recurring acquisition costs. Adjusted EPS expresses adjusted (loss) income on a per share basis using weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted EPS financial adjustments described above, and investors should not infer from the company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share:

For The Three Months

For The Nine Months

Ended September 30,

Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

857,790

$

544,901

$

(250,404)

$

(1,994,461

)

Amortization of intangibles

170,985

190,970

520,035

809,540

Impairment of goodwill

-

-

-

1,697,394

Stock-based compensation expense

210,280

164,857

503,419

490,140

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common

stockholders

$

1,239,055

$

900,728

$

773,050

$

1,002,613

Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common

stockholders:

Basic

$

0.07

$

0.06

$

0.05

$

0.07

Diluted

$

0.07

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.06

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

16,585,773

15,777,158

16,469,457

14,825,351

Diluted

17,018,614

16,390,206

16,902,298

15,438,400

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

One Stop Systems Inc. published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 22:34:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
