ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.

(OSS)
One Stop : OSS Corporate Presentation 3 6 2023
OSS to Present at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, March 12-14, 2023
OSS to Present at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, March 12-14, 2023
One Stop : OSS Corporate Presentation

03/08/2023 | 03:27pm EST
Corporate Presentation

March 2023

David Raun

President & CEO

3-6-2023

OneStopSystems.com

NASDAQ:OSS

Important Disclaimers & Cautions

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this presentation that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to our management's ability to increase the company's market position or revenue.

Actual results may differ from those set forth in this presentation due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

This presentation contains estimates and statistical data that we obtained from industry publications and reports. We have not independently verified their data, and we do not guarantee the accuracy and completeness of this information. You are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates, and the projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the markets in which we operate, which are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of any securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale of securities would be unlawful. Some images may be stock photos.

© One Stop Systems, Inc. 2021 & 2022. All Rights Reserved. "AI on the Fly"

Senior Management

David Raun

President & CEO, Director

25 years experience at senior management and board levels in public and private companies including over 10 M&A/fund raising events, two turnarounds and shareholder enhanced exits.

Former public company CEO at PLX Technology (PLXT), the PCI Express switch leader, later acquired by Broadcom/Avago.

John Morrison

Chief Financial Officer

30 years experience in public accounting, and all aspects of financial reporting and financing.

Began career with 15 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers in both the U.S. and Asia.

Jim Ison

Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

26 years experience in sales and product marketing primarily in industrial, communications and COTS military HPC industries.

Began career as Sales Engineer and District Sales Manager with Ziatech leading up to their acquisition by Intel (INTC).

The OSS 2023 Story

Executed Change

& Winning Strategy

.

…Driving New Records in 2021 & 2022

Focused on

.

…Up to Billion $

Opportunities

New Wins in AI Transportables

.

Strong Military Activity.

Multi-Year Strategy

One Stop Systems

2024

ACCERATION of Revenue Growth Rate & Margins. Military

targeted at over 50% of our Business.

2023

STRONG REVENUE GROWTH within core high margin

AI Transportable Market1 including Military & Proof Points

2022

Increase Program wins in within Military & Industrial Markets.

New Product Intros & Develop Leadership Position

2021

Launch NEW MARKET STRATEGY, Vision and Road Map to

Build Market and Technology Leadership Position

2020

Strengthen Balance Sheet, Management Team and Build Solid

FOUNDATION

1) While dropping low 20% margin media & entertainment business.

Organizational and personal changes to increase focus on military.

…While Increasing our Value Proposition, Differentiation, Barriers of

FOCUS

Entry and compounding growth and financial performance each year.

Disclaimer

One Stop Systems Inc. published this content on 08 March 2023


© Publicnow 2023
