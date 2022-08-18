Log in
    OSS   US68247W1099

ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.

(OSS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:33 2022-08-18 pm EDT
3.945 USD   -0.63%
01:44pONE STOP : OSS Corporate Presentation (PDF)
PU
08/11TRANSCRIPT : One Stop Systems, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11ONE STOP : OSS Q2 2022 Revenue up 23% to Record $18.3 Million - Form 8-K
PU
One Stop : OSS Corporate Presentation (PDF)

08/18/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
Corporate Presentation

August 2022

OneStopSystems.com

NASDAQ:OSS

Navigation Buttons

Nav

Prev

8-15-2022

Important Disclaimers & Cautions

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this presentation that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to our management's ability to increase the company's market position or revenue.

Actual results may differ from those set forth in this presentation due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

This presentation contains estimates and statistical data that we obtained from industry publications and reports. We have not independently verified their data, and we do not guarantee the accuracy and completeness of this information. You are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates, and the projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the markets in which we operate, which are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of any securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale of securities would be unlawful. Some images may be stock photos.

© One Stop Systems, Inc. 2021 & 2022. All Rights Reserved. "AI on the Fly"

Nav

Prev

2

is a registered trademark of One Stop Systems, Inc. 081522

Senior

Management

Nav

Prev

3

The OSS 2022 Story

Executed Change

& Winning Strategy

.

…Driving New Records in 2021

Now Focused on

.

…Multi-Billion $ Opportunities

New Wins in AI Transportables

.

Just the Beginning.

Nav

Prev

4

Executed Change & Winning Strategy

…creating the foundation for greater growth and value creation

2021 was a Record Year

Strategic

Plan

Cash

Governance

Reorganization

Efficiency

Customers

Leadership

Change

Records in Revenue, Profits, Organic Growth Rate of almost ~20%

and Cash in Bank (December 2021)

Launched "AI Transportables" strategic plan to focus on Multi-$ Billion Markets where OSS

can lead driving faster growth, profits & shareholder value. (March 2021)

Increased cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to $18.5

million(March 2021) Limited Debt.

Enhanced board of directors with 3 new board members adding additional skills, more independence while also addressing gender and ethnic diversity. (June 2020)

Structure & responsibility changes with clear focus on market leadership,

enhanced value proposition, margins, ROI & profitability. FOCUS and LEADERSHIP

is Key.

Streamed Lined Organization & reduced spend by ~$2.5M+. Building culture that

takes pride in efficiency & expense reduction innovation. (April 2020)

Focus on larger opportunities and new customers to diversify.

Won 32 $1M+ over the two-year period of 2019-2020.

Replaced OSS founder with experienced public company CEO who has developed dominant leadership in target markets driving profitability, growth and shareholder value (Feb 2000)

2

0

2

1

2

0

2

0

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

One Stop Systems Inc. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 17:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
