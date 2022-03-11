One Stop : OSS Corporate Profile

11/10/21: Q3-21 revenue up 23% to $16.0M; net income of $1.0M or $0.05/share. Issued Q4- 21 revenue outlook of $17.1M, which would represent an increase of 23% vs. Q4-20.3

mrq = most recent quarter ended 9/30/21. Stock data source: Yahoo! and OSS. Footnotes: 1) Excludes insiders and holders with more than 10% holdings; 2) Company estimate based on industry data. 3) Guidance issued and effective only as of November 10, 2021. 4) Grand

View Research Report, May 2021. Important Disclaimer: This document includes forward looking statements that involves risk and uncertainties as described in OSS Form 10-Q filed with SEC and other filings available on www.sec.gov. This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. No guarantee is made as to the reliability of this information; you should not rely on it as the basis to make any investment decision. 'AI on the Fly' is a registered trademark of One Stop Systems, Inc. © One Stop Systems, Inc. 2020, 2021 & 2022, All Rights Reserved. Product of CMA. 031022