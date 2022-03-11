One Stop : OSS Corporate Profile

Emerging Global Leader in Fast Growing AI Transportable Edge Computing Market
Key Stats (NASDAQ: OSS)
Company Overview
Products & Solutions
Stock Trading
$9
$7
$5
$3
1.0M
Volume
0.5M
0.0M
Mar-21
Jun-21
Sep-21
Dec-21
Mar-22
Stock Price (3/07/22)
$4.00
52-WkLow-High
$3.75-$9.15
Shares Outstanding
18.7M
Market Cap
$75M
Avg. Daily Vol. (3-mo)
71K
Insider Holdings
26.3%
Institutional Holdings
26.9%
Public Float, est.1
73.7%
Revenue (mrq)
$16.0M
GAAP Net Income (mrq)
$1.0M
Cash & Cash Equiv. (@9/30/21)
$18.5M
Employees
105
Annual Revenue & Outlook3
$ millions
$58.3
$61.3
$51.9
$37.0
$27.5
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021E
Company estimates COVID-related loss/delay in 2020 revenue of $14M.
Senior Management
David Raun, President & CEO, Director: 25 years' senior management & board experience, including 10+ M&A/funding events.
About One Stop Systems (OSS)
Industry-leadingdesigner & manufacturer of innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems.
OSSAI on the Fly® leverages the power of PCI Express, GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems for industrial OEMs and government customers.
AI data capture, AI training, and large-scale inference for defense, autonomous vehicles, oil & gas, mining, and entertainment.
Marquee Customers:Raytheon, National Instruments, and Disguise.
Strategic Partners: NVIDIA, Intel, Broadcom.
Growth Market with Strong Drivers
OSS to lead the AI Transportables market segment expected to growfrom ~$200M- $400M to$1B-$5Bby 2027.2
Market demands ruggedization, reduced size, weight & power (SWaP).OSSAI on the Fly® technology delivers high-performance computing at point of data sensor collection.
OSS won 16 major programs valued at $1M+ each in 2019 and 2020.
News Highlights
11/16/21: Unveiled new Rigel Edge Supercomputer at SC21.
11/10/21: Q3-21 revenue up 23% to $16.0M; net income of $1.0M or $0.05/share. Issued Q4- 21 revenue outlook of $17.1M, which would represent an increase of 23% vs. Q4-20.3
9/30/21: Won new program for government
Servers
GPU Compute Accelerators
Performance at the Edge Without Compromise
I/O Expansion
Flash Storage Arrays
Industrials
Military Theater
AI Transportables
Global Presence
Worldwide Revenue
San Diego, CA
2020
Principal offices
Salt Lake City, UT
Software development
Int'l
US
56%
44%
Gröbenzell, Germany
Supports EMEA
Large Growth Market
Global Edge Computing Market4
John Morrison, CFO: CPA with 30 years in public accounting, financial reporting and financing. 15 years at PwC (US/Asia).
Company Contact
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Escondido, California T 760.745.9883
Investor Relations
mobile intelligence commend center.
8/12/21: Q2-21 revenue up 28% to $14.9M; net income of $1.7M or $0.09/share.
5/13/21: Improved adj. EBITDA by $2M on expanded margins in Q1-21.
3/31/21: Secured first production order for an autonomous long-haul truck program.
3/25/21: Q4-20 revenue up 7% sequentially to
$6.3 $8.7
$Billions
$61.1
$44.2
$31.9
$23.1
$16.7
$12.0
Ron Both, CMA IR T 949.432.7557 ir@onestopsystems.com
$13.9M; net income of $244K or $0.01/share.
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Source: Grand View Research and Zion Market Research.
mrq = most recent quarter ended 9/30/21. Stock data source: Yahoo! and OSS. Footnotes: 1) Excludes insiders and holders with more than 10% holdings; 2) Company estimate based on industry data. 3) Guidance issued and effective only as of November 10, 2021. 4) Grand
