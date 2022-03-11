Log in
    OSS   US68247W1099

ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.

(OSS)
  Report
One Stop : OSS Corporate Profile

03/11/2022 | 09:14pm EST
NASDAQ: OSS

Bringing AI Datacenter

Corporate Profile

Performance to the Edge

without Compromise

March 2022

Emerging Global Leader in Fast Growing AI Transportable Edge Computing Market

Key Stats (NASDAQ: OSS)

Company Overview

Products & Solutions

Stock Trading

$9

$7

$5

$3

1.0M

Volume

0.5M

0.0M

Mar-21

Jun-21

Sep-21

Dec-21

Mar-22

Stock Price (3/07/22)

$4.00

52-WkLow-High

$3.75-$9.15

Shares Outstanding

18.7M

Market Cap

$75M

Avg. Daily Vol. (3-mo)

71K

Insider Holdings

26.3%

Institutional Holdings

26.9%

Public Float, est.1

73.7%

Revenue (mrq)

$16.0M

GAAP Net Income (mrq)

$1.0M

Cash & Cash Equiv. (@9/30/21)

$18.5M

Employees

105

Annual Revenue & Outlook3

$ millions

$58.3

$61.3

$51.9

$37.0

$27.5

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021E

Company estimates COVID-related loss/delay in 2020 revenue of $14M.

Senior Management

David Raun, President & CEO, Director: 25 years' senior management & board experience, including 10+ M&A/funding events.

About One Stop Systems (OSS)

  • Industry-leadingdesigner & manufacturer of innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems.
  • OSS AI on the Fly® leverages the power of PCI Express, GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems for industrial OEMs and government customers.
  • AI data capture, AI training, and large-scale inference for defense, autonomous vehicles, oil & gas, mining, and entertainment.
  • Marquee Customers: Raytheon, National Instruments, and Disguise.
  • Strategic Partners: NVIDIA, Intel, Broadcom.

Growth Market with Strong Drivers

  • OSS to lead the AI Transportables market segment expected to grow from ~$200M- $400M to $1B-$5Bby 2027.2
  • Market demands ruggedization, reduced size, weight & power (SWaP). OSS AI on the Fly® technology delivers high-performance computing at point of data sensor collection.
  • OSS won 16 major programs valued at $1M+ each in 2019 and 2020.

News Highlights

11/16/21: Unveiled new Rigel Edge Supercomputer at SC21.

11/10/21: Q3-21 revenue up 23% to $16.0M; net income of $1.0M or $0.05/share. Issued Q4- 21 revenue outlook of $17.1M, which would represent an increase of 23% vs. Q4-20.3

9/30/21: Won new program for government

Servers

GPU Compute Accelerators

Performance at the Edge Without Compromise

I/O Expansion

Flash Storage Arrays

Industrials

Military Theater

AI Transportables

Global Presence

Worldwide Revenue

San Diego, CA

2020

Principal offices

Salt Lake City, UT

Software development

Int'l

US

56%

44%

Gröbenzell, Germany

Supports EMEA

Large Growth Market

Global Edge Computing Market4

John Morrison, CFO: CPA with 30 years in public accounting, financial reporting and financing. 15 years at PwC (US/Asia).

Company Contact

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Escondido, California T 760.745.9883

Investor Relations

mobile intelligence commend center.

8/12/21: Q2-21 revenue up 28% to $14.9M; net income of $1.7M or $0.09/share.

5/13/21: Improved adj. EBITDA by $2M on expanded margins in Q1-21.

3/31/21: Secured first production order for an autonomous long-haul truck program.

3/25/21: Q4-20 revenue up 7% sequentially to

$6.3 $8.7

$Billions

$61.1

$44.2

$31.9

$23.1

$16.7

$12.0

Ron Both, CMA IR T 949.432.7557 ir@onestopsystems.com

$13.9M; net income of $244K or $0.01/share.

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

Source: Grand View Research and Zion Market Research.

mrq = most recent quarter ended 9/30/21. Stock data source: Yahoo! and OSS. Footnotes: 1) Excludes insiders and holders with more than 10% holdings; 2) Company estimate based on industry data. 3) Guidance issued and effective only as of November 10, 2021. 4) Grand

View Research Report, May 2021. Important Disclaimer: This document includes forward looking statements that involves risk and uncertainties as described in OSS Form 10-Q filed with SEC and other filings available on www.sec.gov. This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. No guarantee is made as to the reliability of this information; you should not rely on it as the basis to make any investment decision. 'AI on the Fly' is a registered trademark of One Stop Systems, Inc. © One Stop Systems, Inc. 2020, 2021 & 2022, All Rights Reserved. Product of CMA. 031022

Disclaimer

One Stop Systems Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 02:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 61,3 M - -
Net income 2021 3,66 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 76,0 M 76,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
David K. Raun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Morrison Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Kenneth F. Potashner Chairman
Julia Elbert Vice President-Engineering
Victor P. Hester Vice President-Operations
