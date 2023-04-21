One Stop : OSS Letter to Stockholders

Dear Fellow Stockholders,

OSS accomplished significant achievements this past year, including the continued validation of our strategy, which we believe should position the company for continued success. We gained momentum towards achieving our objective of providing the highest performance computing and storage platforms for AI Transportable applications.

This has positioned us to pursue substantial opportunities that have the potential to result in revenue growth and margin enhancement in multiple markets. Due to the strength of our product portfolio, we believe that we are well positioned to accelerate our penetration in key markets with a special emphasis on the defense sector.

Our strategic focus on the AI Transportables space, a rapidly expanding segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market introduced in 2021, continued to drive new program wins, layering in a pipeline which we believe can support solid growth in this higher margin business over the coming years.

OSS ended 2022 with 19 new significant wins for the year, up from 14 in 2021. These 2022 wins are expected to yield approximately $10 million in 2023, and more in the following years. 13 of the 19 were for our AI Transportable solutions, which contributed towards our financial achievement of record revenues of $72.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million.

AI Transportable Progress - Industrials

During the year, we announced our partnerships with key autonomous truck companies, utilizing our Centauri and SDS product lines. This resulted in two of these truck companies rising into our top-ten customer list for the year.

We believe this segment of our market will continue to grow. Upon reaching a production state, this segment could produce a significant inflection point in upward revenues for OSS.

Throughout 2022, we announced additional AI Transportable wins, including the deployment of our mobile storage products for the purpose of gathering signal data for one of the nation's largest cellular carriers.

Military Theatre Tailwinds & Validation

Parallel to these quicker to market industrial applications, we have remained focus over the past two years on the pursuit of AI Transportable opportunities within the military theatre.

We believe the military, with its broader base of opportunities driving higher margins and revenue, will be the main building block of value for our shareholders over the coming years.

The Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force are all deploying autonomous and/or AI capabilities, creating new opportunities and tailwinds for OSS.

We are now engaged at various levels with most of the largest military prime contractors in the U.S. Several of these expanded engagements have led to multiple bids submitted by the primes