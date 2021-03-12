Log in
ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.

(OSS)
One Stop : Corporate Profile

03/12/2021
Corporate Profile

March 2021

Hardware & Software Solutions for High-Performance, in the Field, Edge Computing

Key Stats (NASDAQ: OSS)

Company Overview

About One Stop Systems (OSS)

  • Industry-leading designer & manufacturer of high-performance edge computing hardware and systems.

    Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar

    Stock Price (3/11/21) 52-Wk Low-High Shares Outstanding Market Cap

    $9.09 $0.59 -$9.50 18.4M

  • I/O intensive, ruggedized designs for mobile and edge computing. Performance without compromise.

  • Technology Leadership: World's first Gen 4

    Avg. Daily Vol. (3-mo) Insider Holdings Institutional Holdings Public Float, est.1 Net Income (mrq) Adjusted EBITDA (mrq) Non-GAAP Net Income (mrq) IPO

    $167M 650K 26.8% 25.5%

    PCIe-over-cable solutions. High-density flash arrays powered by Ion software.

    73.2% $858K

  • Target Markets: AI, military, media & entertainment, autonomous vehicles, data acquisition, instrumentation and medical.

    Employees

    $1.6M $1.2M Feb. 2018 99

  • Marquee Customers: Raytheon, Lyft, National Instruments, and Disguise.

  • Strategic Partners: NVIDIA, Intel, Broadcom.

Growth Market with Strong Drivers

  • Global Edge Computing Market growing at 26.5% CAGR to $18 billion by 2027.2

  • Big Data and AI demanding greater/faster flash storage capacity, high-performance computing, expansive I/O and mobility.

  • Edge computing requires ruggedization, reduced size, weight & power (SWaP).

  • OSS AI on the Fly® provides high-performance computing at point of data sensor collection.

    Senior Management

  • Won 16 major programs valued at $1M+ each in 2019 and 2020.

David Raun, President & CEO,

Director: 25 years' senior management and board experience with public and private companies, including 10+ M&A/fund raising events.

Recent News Highlights

3/03/21: Raised net proceeds of $9.25 million in registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

John Morrison, CFO: CPA with 30 years in public accounting, financial reporting and financing. 15 years at PwC (US/Asia).

1/05/21: Received fourth program win for AI 'data center in the sky' for the Navy.

Company Contact

11/12/20: Q3-20 revenue up 12% sequentially to $13.0M; net income of $858K or $0.05/share. 10/21/20: Expanded Gen 4 Platform for AI edge computing with the 4U Pro.

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Escondido, California T 760.745.9883

6/25/20: David Raun, tech industry veteran, appointed president & CEO.

Investor Relations

Ron Both, CMA IR T 949.432.7557ir@onestopsystems.com

2020: Three new independent board members added.

mrq = most recent quarter ended 9/30/20. Stock data source: Yahoo! and OSS. Footnotes: 1) Excludes insiders and holders with more than 10% holdings; 2) Fior Market report, June 2020. Important Disclaimer: This document includes forward looking statements that involves risk and uncertainties as described in OSS's Form 10-K filed with SEC and other filings available onwww.sec.gov. This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. No guarantee is made as to the reliability of this information; you should not rely on it as the basis to make any investment decision. 'AI on the Fly' is a registered trademark of One Stop Systems, Inc. © One Stop Systems, Inc. 2020 & 2019, All Rights Reserved. Product of CMA. 031121

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP

Management believes that the use of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, is helpful for an investor to assess the performance of the Company. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) attributable to common stockholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, acquisition expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, financing costs, fair value adjustments from purchase accounting, stock-based compensation expense and expenses related to discontinued operations.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, management believes that providing a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash and non-recurring expenses allows for meaningful comparisons between the company's core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing management with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating core business operating results over different periods of time.

The company's adjusted EBITDA measure may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the company's industry, as other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. The company's adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. We do not consider adjusted EBITDA to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.

For the Three Months Ended September 30,For the Nine Months Ended September 30,2020

2019

(250,404 )$ (1,994,461)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS to GAAP

Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of certain items and, therefore, has not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that exclusion of certain selected items assists in providing a more complete understanding of our underlying results and trends and allows for comparability with the company's peer index and industry. We use this measure along with the corresponding GAAP financial measures to manage the company's business and to evaluate the company's performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace. The Company defines Non-GAAP (loss) income attributable to common stockholders as (loss) or income before amortization, stock-based compensation, expenses related to discontinued operations, impairment of long-lived assets and non-recurring acquisition costs. Adjusted EPS expresses adjusted (loss) income on a per share basis using weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted EPS financial adjustments described above, and investors should not infer from the company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share:

2020

2019

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

857,790$

544,901$

Depreciation and amortization

410,552

352,905

1,208,762

1,239,887

Amortization of deferred gain

-

(12,359 )

(53,838 )

(45,316 )

Impairment of goodwill

-

-

-

1,697,394

Stock-based compensation expense

210,280

164,857

503,419

490,140

Interest income

(143,931 )

(10,149 )

(267,911 )

(23,424 )

Interest expense

174,205

52,182

393,175

111,463

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

57,753

(51,051 )

(851,056 )

(594,890 )

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,566,649$

1,041,286$

682,147$

880,793

For The Three Months Ended September 30,

For The Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

857,790

$

544,901

$

(250,404 )

$

(1,994,461 )

Amortization of intangibles

170,985

190,970

520,035

809,540

Impairment of goodwill

-

-

-

1,697,394

Stock-based compensation expense

210,280

164,857

503,419

490,140

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders

$

1,239,055

$

900,728

$

773,050

$

1,002,613

Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders:

Basic

$

0.07

$

0.06

$

0.05

$

0.07

Diluted

$

0.07

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.06

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

16,585,773

15,777,158

16,469,457

14,825,351

Diluted

17,018,614

16,390,206

16,902,298

15,438,400

Disclaimer

One Stop Systems Inc. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 18:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 51,2 M - -
Net income 2020 0,37 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 390x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 151 M 151 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
One Stop Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 9,09 $
Spread / Highest target -34,0%
Spread / Average Target -45,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David K. Raun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Morrison Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kenneth F. Potashner Chairman
Julia Elbert Vice President-Engineering
Victor P. Hester Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.127.25%151
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.20.92%66 448
HP INC.23.06%37 822
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY30.80%20 168
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC24.28%18 284
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.7.33%16 838
