One Stop : Corporate Profile

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP
Management believes that the use of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, is helpful for an investor to assess the performance of the Company. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, acquisition expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, financing costs, fair value adjustments from purchase accounting, stock-based compensation expense and expenses related to discontinued operations.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, management believes that providing a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash and non-recurring expenses allows for meaningful comparisons between the company's core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing management with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating the company's own core business operating results over different periods of time.
The company's adjusted EBITDA measure may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in the company's industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. The Company's adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. Management does not consider adjusted EBITDA to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders Depreciation and amortization
Amortization of deferred gain
Stock-based compensation expense
Interest income
Interest expense
Provision (benefit) for income taxes Adjusted EBITDA
For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
2021
2020
$
41,198
$
(1,096,032)
380,778
395,825
-
(41,479)
438,394
207,761
(5,300)
(24,637)
149,982
68,784
60,522
(467,298)
$
1,065,574
$
(957,076)
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS to GAAP
Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of certain items and therefore has not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that exclusion of certain selected items assists in providing a more complete understanding of the company's underlying results and trends and allows for comparability with its peer company index and industry. Management uses this measure along with the corresponding GAAP financial measures to manage the company's business and to evaluate its performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace. The Company defines Non-GAAP (loss) income as (loss) or income before amortization, stock-based compensation, expenses related to discontinued operations, impairment of long- lived assets and non-recurring acquisition costs. Adjusted EPS expresses adjusted (loss) income on a per share basis using weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted EPS financial adjustments described above, and investors should not infer from the company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.
The following table reconciles net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share:
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
41,198
$
(1,096,032)
Amortization of intangibles
163,900
174,525
Stock-based compensation expense
438,394
207,761
Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders
$
643,492
$
(713,746)
Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
