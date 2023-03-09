Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. One Swiss Bank SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPDG   CH0473243506

ONE SWISS BANK SA

(BPDG)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:45 2023-03-08 am EST
1.520 CHF   +0.66%
01:02aONE swiss bank SA publishes its 2022 Annual Report, announces a dividend payment and notifies of the agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting
GL
12:32aOne Swiss Bank : 2022 annual report & invitation to 2023 agm
PU
02/03ONE swiss bank Posts Profit In FY22 After Four Consecutive Years of Losses
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ONE swiss bank SA publishes its 2022 Annual Report, announces a dividend payment and notifies of the agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting

03/09/2023 | 01:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


9 March 2023

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

ONE swiss bank SA publishes its 2022 Annual Report, announces a dividend payment and notifies of the agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting

ONE swiss bank SA (“ONE”) today publishes its 2022 Annual Report, which includes the audited annual financial statements, the Corporate Governance Report and the Compensation Report. ONE has also notified of the agenda for the Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2023. A dividend payment of CHF 0.15 has been proposed to shareholders for approval.

After nine years as a director of ONE, including two years as the first chair of the merged entity, Geneviève Berclaz is stepping down to pursue new opportunities. “I accepted the chair of ONE to oversee the merger, the integration process and the turnaround, all of which are now complete,” says Geneviève. “With the Bank reporting a net profit, I consider that my role on the ONE Board of Directors has been fulfilled. After this successful journey, I’m happy to hand over the keys to a well-run business to my successor. Today, after almost a decade on the boards of various companies, I wish to take my career in a new direction. I’d like to thank my fellow directors at ONE and the Executive Committee for this fantastic achievement and for their team spirit, and our shareholders for standing with us.”

The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting to appoint Frédéric Binder as the new chairman. Hélène Weidmann will be proposed as a new member of the Board of Directors.

- The 2022 Annual Report of ONE swiss bank SA can be downloaded here.
- The invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting (in French only) can be downloaded here.

All the documents are available on oneswissbank.com in the Investor relations section.

For further information, please contact:

Julien Delécraz
Head of Marketing & Communication
investorrelations@oneswiss.com
+41 58 300 78 13

ONE swiss bank SA (SIX Swiss Exchange: ONE)
ONE swiss bank is a Swiss private bank listed on SIX Swiss Exchange with offices in Geneva, Lugano, Zurich and a subsidiary in Dubai. It offers wealth and asset management services to private and institutional clients as well as financial intermediaries.
oneswissbank.com


 

Attachment


All news about ONE SWISS BANK SA
01:02aONE swiss bank SA publishes its 2022 Annual Report, announces a dividend payment and no..
GL
12:32aOne Swiss Bank : 2022 annual report & invitation to 2023 agm
PU
02/03ONE swiss bank Posts Profit In FY22 After Four Consecutive Years of Losses
MT
02/03H2 and full-year 2022 financial results
GL
02/03One Swiss Bank : H2 and full-year 2022 financial results
PU
2022ONE swiss bank - SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022
GL
2022One Swiss Bank : Sustainability report 2022
PU
2022One Swiss Bank : Q3 2022 Macroeconomic Quarterly Update
PU
2022One Swiss Bank SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022ONE swiss bank SA - H1 2022 financial results
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 34,1 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net income 2021 -4,77 M -5,08 M -5,08 M
Net Debt 2021 14,7 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,8 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart ONE SWISS BANK SA
Duration : Period :
One Swiss Bank SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONE SWISS BANK SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Grégoire Pennone Chief Executive Officer
Yves Keller Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Geneviève Berclaz Chairman
Jean-Jacques Schrämli Chief Operating Officer
Alessandro Bizzozero Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONE SWISS BANK SA4.83%24
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%149 462
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.29%67 402
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.87%50 815
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.55%48 479
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-6.83%42 116