Banque Profil De Gestion SA is a Switzerland-based private bank. The Company's core activities encompass wealth management, market transactions and related business, such as the granting of Lombard loans to its clients and financing engineering, as well as granting mortgages. Banque Profil De Gestion SA's activities are executed exclusively in Switzerland. It diversifies its activities into Private Banking and Capital Markets. The Private Banking covers the Company's wealth management business, investment strategy, consultancy and financial analysis services, among others. The Capital Markets business covers institutional intermediation, consultancy and advisory, as well as trading activities.

Sector Banks