Press Release : ONE swiss bank SA - H1 2021 interim financial statements

20 August 2021

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

ONE swiss bank SA

H1 2021 interim financial statements

ONE swiss bank SA (SIX Swiss Exchange: ONE) announces that following today's publication of its https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=-JZuG0tR7vFFK8_UiJKicdqz_F1Fq519pc3l6L7eheHy0Ic4rAaRRvI4b3vmFkfRZcJh1h5B4LVSs0dTK1lRjJTdQkOR26edmWRlDYrA5EjsvJqX_AIgN6tQ-Bc_SDtLVx7r_P-7AbmuFKj2b8WKBnjvryGI7kQcctyoc4JMf26fqrMbWrj2zR_ykXlKLST1 H1 2021 financial results, its H1 2021 interim financial statements (consisting of the balance sheet, income statement and a statement of changes in equity) is now also available on its website in the section "Investor relations" and can be downloaded via the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=-JZuG0tR7vFFK8_UiJKicbFuJSJ5QB2xf9KyKveOUtm_68Gcw9figCII4SM_PoSDE85rignua_OycedvncHIVBI-pua2ib-Nno-Z0mJdAGPu64NKCaxbQFtcL_qlVzQyBVi9bKvpe9TuqsOukJRLSI3VlH_pwxMKXmgI1LtKfTmUtDIsFReUJxIOGozKua-LymLAqpExgPKA1DQzEqlCPA== H1 2021 interim financial statements.

For further information, please contact:

Julien Delécraz

Head of Marketing & Communication

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=frKf5nkYlpVCIXQfQCqJbTxtx7fCC9u1BVAzy43tFSjveXGAMAYkWqr_WtpoFNkqLZkP1JPlMZTR4pLxuI163TIj_QINW8Z7qn6xg0bVKx7SNHphc6ssozC5UzQ8VZxn investorrelations@oneswiss.com

+41 58 300 78 13

ONE swiss bank SA (SIX Swiss Exchange: ONE)

ONE swiss bank is the result of a series of successful mergers of separate entities that have come together to offer a unique and modern private banking experience. The Bank is a blend of private banking tradition and entrepreneurial spirit in a people-focused structure offering asset management and wealth management services to private and institutional clients. With offices in Geneva, Lugano and Zurich, the Bank manages around CHF 5 billion in assets.

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=tIwXLj3FZnfNn7nQAVTtw28hhrgQjJOLfQipf2Dtcl4nKioGbV-3fAjVNuBMVw_WrnjgRmwrwtf7eQVHznns2Dt_SyMhnhZXnJi6_zgSyi0= oneswissbank.com

Attachment

-- ONE swiss bank SA - H1 2021 interim financial statements https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d15c8fb3-46c8-45e8-b58e-34ad2ba9113f

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2021 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)