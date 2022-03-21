Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Tunisia
  4. Bourse de Tunis
  5. One Tech Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTH   TN0007530017

ONE TECH HOLDING S.A.

(OTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

One Tech S A : OneTech group receives the ambassador of Japan

03/21/2022 | 11:09am EDT
The meeting was the occasion for a tour of the production site as well as for a fruitful discussion between Mr Shinsuke SHIMIZU et Mr Khaled Daami, general manager of Eleonetech.

The discussion was focused on strengthening Tunisian-Japanese cooperation and the perspectives for TICAD8 which will take place on August 27 and 28, 2022 in Tunisia.

TICAD8 aims to support the development process of the African continent in the perspective of post-Covid-19 era.

Ambassador Shimizu was impressed by the company's expertise, engineering capabilities and innovative technologies integration while hoping for better cooperation between Japan and Tunisia for the success of the TICAD8.

Disclaimer

One Tech Holding SA published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 15:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 854 M 290 M 290 M
Net income 2021 29,3 M 9,93 M 9,93 M
Net Debt 2021 35,9 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 675 M 229 M 229 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 0
Free-Float 32,2%
Chart ONE TECH HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
One Tech Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONE TECH HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,40 TND
Average target price 9,40 TND
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Managers and Directors
Hédi Karim Sellami Chief Executive Officer & Director
Moncef Sellami Chairman
Slim Sellami Director
Zouhaier Ben Khelifa Director
Riadh Cherif Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONE TECH HOLDING S.A.-3.11%229
KEYENCE CORPORATION-24.18%111 548
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-12.42%95 074
EATON CORPORATION PLC-9.98%62 165
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.4.33%57 618
NIDEC CORPORATION-28.27%47 484