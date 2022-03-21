One Tech S A : OneTech group receives the ambassador of Japan

The meeting was the occasion for a tour of the production site as well as for a fruitful discussion between Mr Shinsuke SHIMIZU et Mr Khaled Daami, general manager of Eleonetech.

The discussion was focused on strengthening Tunisian-Japanese cooperation and the perspectives for TICAD8 which will take place on August 27 and 28, 2022 in Tunisia.

TICAD8 aims to support the development process of the African continent in the perspective of post-Covid-19 era.

Ambassador Shimizu was impressed by the company's expertise, engineering capabilities and innovative technologies integration while hoping for better cooperation between Japan and Tunisia for the success of the TICAD8.