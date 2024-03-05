Effective March 05, 2024, One to One Contacts Public Company Limited will change its The Stock Exchange of Thailand stock ticker symbol to PEER from OTO.
One to One Contacts
Equities
OTO
TH5398010006
Business Support Services
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.71 THB
|+9.23%
|-1.39%
|-17.44%
|Mar. 01
|One to One Contacts Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Feb. 29
|One to One Contacts Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
|CI
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-17.44%
|14.37M
|+4.45%
|63.7B
|+13.36%
|18.42B
|+13.90%
|14.04B
|+19.06%
|13.29B
|+10.59%
|10.92B
|+8.83%
|9.35B
|-15.68%
|7.31B
|+0.52%
|6.13B
|+3.27%
|5.26B
