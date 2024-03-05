One to One Contacts Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company, which is engaged in the provision of customer contact center services. The Company's segments include Outsourced Contact Center Services and System Maintenance, Turnkey Total Solutions, E-sport digital platform marketing and e-sport tournament. The Outsourced Contact Center Services and System Maintenance consists of fully outsourced contact center management service, customer service representative outsourcing service and contact center facility outsourcing service. The Company provides research and development related to software programs, robots, equipment, and tooling. Turnkey Total Solutions provides convergent and ready-made systems for organizations that invest and install systems. The Company's subsidiaries include One to One Professional Company Limited and One to One (Cambodia) Company Limited.

Sector Business Support Services