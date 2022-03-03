Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. One to One Contacts Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTO   TH5398010006

ONE TO ONE CONTACTS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(OTO)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

One to One Contacts Public : Notification of the Dissolution of One To One (Cambodia) Company Limited, the Company's subsidiary

03/03/2022 | 05:30am EST
Date/Time
03 Mar 2022 17:04:28
Headline
Notification of the Dissolution of One To One (Cambodia) Company Limited, the Company's subsidiary
Symbol
OTO
Source
OTO
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

One to One Contacts pcl published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 10:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 797 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net income 2022 122 M 3,75 M 3,75 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 64,1x
Yield 2022 0,78%
Capitalization 7 896 M 243 M 243 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,2%
Chart ONE TO ONE CONTACTS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
One to One Contacts Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,10 THB
Average target price 17,00 THB
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sukunya Vanichjakvong Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kanawuthi Wattanadhirach Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Veeranuch Tang-anant Senior Manager-Finance & Accounting
Duangkamon Tantrabundit Senior Manager-Administration & Purchasing
Chaisak Angkasuwan Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONE TO ONE CONTACTS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED16.53%243
BLOCK, INC.-23.06%72 078
FISERV, INC.-4.87%64 398
CINTAS CORPORATION-14.03%39 521
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.0.47%38 297
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-15.52%29 724