  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. One to One Contacts Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTO   TH5398010006

ONE TO ONE CONTACTS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(OTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

One to One Contacts Public : The execute of the preliminary memorandum of understanding for an investment in Electronic Sports Games and Competitions with Phygital Space Development Co., Ltd and the shareholders of Phygital Space Development Co., Ltd

03/01/2022 | 01:37pm GMT
Date/Time
01 Mar 2022 20:02:35
Headline
The execute of the preliminary memorandum of understanding for an investment in Electronic Sports Games and Competitions with Phygital Space Development Co., Ltd and the shareholders of Phygital Space Development Co., Ltd
Symbol
OTO
Source
OTO
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

One to One Contacts pcl published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 13:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 693 M 21,2 M 15,8 M
Net income 2021 69,0 M 2,11 M 1,57 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 118x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 896 M 242 M 180 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,2%
Chart ONE TO ONE CONTACTS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
One to One Contacts Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,10 THB
Average target price 17,00 THB
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sukunya Vanichjakvong Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kanawuthi Wattanadhirach Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Veeranuch Tang-anant Senior Manager-Finance & Accounting
Duangkamon Tantrabundit Senior Manager-Administration & Purchasing
Chaisak Angkasuwan Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONE TO ONE CONTACTS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED16.53%242
BLOCK, INC.-21.06%73 957
FISERV, INC.-5.90%63 700
CINTAS CORPORATION-15.31%38 933
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-1.33%37 609
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-17.94%29 015