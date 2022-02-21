Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. One United Properties SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONE   ROJ8YZPDHWW8

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES SA

(ONE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

One United Properties : 2021 preliminary results conference call details

02/21/2022 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To: the Bucharest Stock Exchange

the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority

CURRENT REPORT NO. 13/2022

Pursuant to Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and to the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers and operations with securities, as subsequently amended and supplemented and the provisions of Article 99 of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments.

Report date:

21.02.2022

Name of the issuer:

One United Properties S.A.

Registered office:

20 Maxim Gorki Street, District 1, Bucharest, Romania

Registration no. with Trade Registry:

J40/21705/2007

Sole registration code:

22767862

Share Capital:

RON 514,828,058.80

Total number of shares:

2,574,140,294 ordinary shares

Symbol:

ONE

Market where securities are traded:

Bucharest Stock Exchange, Main Segment, Category Premium

Important events to report:2021 preliminary results conference call details

The management of One United Properties S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") informs the market that the Company's unaudited preliminary condensed consolidated financial statements for 2021, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, will be published on the Company's website, www.one.ro, Investor Relations section, and on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, www.bvb.ro, symbol: ONE, on February 28th, 2022 at 08:00AM, local time. The management will organize two conference calls to present the 2021 preliminary financial results, one in English and another in Romanian.

The conference call in English, organized for international analysts, retail, and institutional investors, will take place on March 1st, at 10:00AM, Bucharest time. The conference call in Romanian organized for local investors will take place on March 1st, at 11:00AM, Bucharest time. Both calls will be hosted by Victor Capitanu, Executive Member of the Board of Directors, Cosmin Samoila, CFO, and Zuzanna Kurek, IR Manager.

To participate in the preliminary 2021 results call, the interested parties are invited to register at: https://www.one.ro/en/investor-relations/,or to contact the IR team at: investors@one.ro. Upon registration, the investors are requested to indicate the call they would like to attend (in English or in Romanian). The conference call will be broadcasted on Zoom. Registered participants will receive, via e-mail, a confirmation with the log-in details.

Executive Member of the Board of Directors,

Victor Capitanu

Disclaimer

One United Properties SA published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 11:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ONE UNITED PROPERTIES SA
06:01aONE UNITED PROPERTIES : 2021 preliminary results conference call details
PU
02/17ONE UNITED PROPERTIES : Partnership with Veolia Romania to implement sustainable energy so..
PU
01/12Certain Ordinary Shares of One United Properties SA are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement ..
CI
2021ONE UNITED PROPERTIES SA : 3rd quarter report
CO
2021ONE UNITED PROPERTIES SA(BVB : ONE) added to Bucharest Exchange Trading Index
CI
2021ONE UNITED PROPERTIES SA : Proxy Statments
CO
2021ONE UNITED PROPERTIES SA : Press Release
CO
2021ONE UNITED PROPERTIES SA : Half-year report
CO
2021ONE UNITED PROPERTIES SA : Ipo
CO
2021ONE UNITED PROPERTIES SA : Financial report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 148 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2021 69,0 M 78,2 M 78,2 M
Net cash 2021 28,0 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 706 M 800 M 800 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,58x
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ONE UNITED PROPERTIES SA
Duration : Period :
One United Properties SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,36 RON
Average target price 1,44 RON
Spread / Average Target 6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Victor Capitanu Co-General Manager & Executive Director
Andrei-Liviu Diaconescu Co-General Manager & Executive Director
Valentin-Cosmin Samoila Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Cisullo Chairman
Horia Dragos Manda Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONE UNITED PROPERTIES SA4.63%800
VINCI8.69%64 827
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.00%36 471
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-0.58%35 455
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED15.37%24 222
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED17.45%23 155