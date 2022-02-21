One United Properties : 2021 preliminary results conference call details

To: the Bucharest Stock Exchange

the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority

CURRENT REPORT NO. 13/2022

Report date: 21.02.2022

Report date: 21.02.2022 Name of the issuer: One United Properties S.A. Registered office: 20 Maxim Gorki Street, District 1, Bucharest, Romania Registration no. with Trade Registry: J40/21705/2007 Sole registration code: 22767862 Share Capital: RON 514,828,058.80 Total number of shares: 2,574,140,294 ordinary shares Symbol: ONE Market where securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Main Segment, Category Premium

Important events to report:2021 preliminary results conference call details

The management of One United Properties S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") informs the market that the Company's unaudited preliminary condensed consolidated financial statements for 2021, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, will be published on the Company's website, www.one.ro, Investor Relations section, and on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, www.bvb.ro, symbol: ONE, on February 28th, 2022 at 08:00AM, local time. The management will organize two conference calls to present the 2021 preliminary financial results, one in English and another in Romanian.

The conference call in English, organized for international analysts, retail, and institutional investors, will take place on March 1st, at 10:00AM, Bucharest time. The conference call in Romanian organized for local investors will take place on March 1st, at 11:00AM, Bucharest time. Both calls will be hosted by Victor Capitanu, Executive Member of the Board of Directors, Cosmin Samoila, CFO, and Zuzanna Kurek, IR Manager.

To participate in the preliminary 2021 results call, the interested parties are invited to register at: https://www.one.ro/en/investor-relations/,or to contact the IR team at: investors@one.ro. Upon registration, the investors are requested to indicate the call they would like to attend (in English or in Romanian). The conference call will be broadcasted on Zoom. Registered participants will receive, via e-mail, a confirmation with the log-in details.

Executive Member of the Board of Directors,

Victor Capitanu