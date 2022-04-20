One United Properties : Availability online voting in the Annual GSM from 26.04.2022

To: the Bucharest Stock Exchange the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority

CURRENT REPORT NO. 29/2022

Pursuant to Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and to the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers and operations with securities, as subsequently amended and supplemented and the provisions of Article 99 of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments.

Report date: 20.04.2022 Name of the issuer: One United Properties S.A. Registered office: 20 Maxim Gorki Street, District 1, Bucharest, Romania Registration no. with Trade Registry: J40/21705/2007 Sole registration code: 22767862 Share Capital: RON 514,828,058.80 Total number of shares: 2,574,140,294 ordinary shares Symbol: ONE Market where securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Main Segment, Category Premium

Important events to report: Availability online voting in the Annual GSM from 26.04.2022

The management of One United Properties S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") informs the market that as of 20.04.2022, the online voting for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders Meetings from 26.04.2022 is open. Therefore, shareholders who held ONE shares on the reference date of 15.04.2022 are invited to go to https://one.evote.ro/login,register and cast their votes in OGSM and EGSM.

The OGSM of One United Properties S.A. will take place on 26.04.2022, at 10:00 AM, at One Tower, 17th floor, 165 Calea Floreasca, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania, and the EGSM will take place in the same day, at the same location at 11:00 AM. The shareholders can cast their votes online using eVOTE solution, by correspondence or by participating in person, at the location mentioned above. Shareholders who wish to participate in person are kindly requested to arrive at the location of the meetings by 09:30 AM the latest in order to allow sufficient time for registrations. The online voting in eVOTE solution will be available also live, during the meetings.

The shareholders can access the convening notice as well as all the documents related to these meetings on the Company's website, at the link: https://www.one.ro/en/investor-relations/.

Executive Member of the Board of Directors,

Victor Capitanu

