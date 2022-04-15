Log in
    ONE   ROJ8YZPDHWW8

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES SA

(ONE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-13
1.400 RON   +0.72%
One United Properties : Closed trading period 16.04.2022 - 16.05.2022

04/15/2022 | 11:11am EDT
To: the Bucharest Stock Exchange the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority

CURRENT REPORT NO. 28/2022

Pursuant to Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and to the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers and operations with securities, as subsequently amended and supplemented and the provisions of Article 99 of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments.

Report date:

15.04.2022

Name of the issuer:

One United Properties S.A.

Registered office:

20 Maxim Gorki Street, District 1, Bucharest, Romania

Registration no. with Trade Registry:

J40/21705/2007

Sole registration code:

22767862

Share Capital:

RON 514,828,058.80

Total number of shares:

2,574,140,294 ordinary shares

Symbol:

ONE

Market where securities are traded:

Bucharest Stock Exchange, Main Segment, Category Premium

Important events to report: Closed trading period

The management of One United Properties S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") informs the market that on 16.05.2022, at 08:00, the Company will publish the Q1 2022 Financial Results and that on 16.04.2022, the Company will enter the closed trading period. This means that the persons discharging managerial responsibilities within the Company within the meaning of Regulation (EU) no. 523/2016 and Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, shall not conduct any transactions on their own account or for the account of a third party, directly or indirectly, relating to the shares of the issuer or other financial instruments linked to them, during a closed period of 30 days before the publishing of a financial report.

According to internal regulations of the Company, the trading restrictions are also applicable to individuals who have access to privileged information within the meaning of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 and Law no. 24/2017.

Therefore, since the closing of the trading session from 15.04.2022, the trading activity on ONE shares is not allowed for the persons mentioned herein above. These persons will be able to resume trading on 16.05.2022, after the Company will publish the Q1 2022 Results on 16.05.2022, at 08:00, before the market opens.

Executive Member of the Board of Directors,

Victor Capitanu

ONE Tower Calea Floreasca 165, Sector 1, 014459, București, România

+40 312 251 1000

office@one.ro

ONE United Properties S.A.

Sediul social: Str Maxim Gorki 20, Sector 1, 011952, București J40/7032/2020; (EUID) ROONRC.J40/21705/2007, RO 22767862

Disclaimer

One United Properties SA published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 15:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 148 M 160 M 160 M
Net income 2021 54,7 M 59,1 M 59,1 M
Net cash 2021 22,7 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 2,56%
Capitalization 728 M 787 M 787 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,40 RON
Average target price 1,57 RON
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Victor Capitanu Co-General Manager & Executive Director
Andrei-Liviu Diaconescu Co-General Manager & Executive Director
Valentin-Cosmin Samoila Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Cisullo Chairman
Horia Dragos Manda Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONE UNITED PROPERTIES SA8.02%787
VINCI-3.16%54 605
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED20.20%39 533
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-7.09%32 428
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED17.62%24 675
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED6.13%21 196