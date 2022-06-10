One United Properties : Decision of the Board of Directors regarding the subscription price

To: the Bucharest Stock Exchange

the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority

CURRENT REPORT NO. 45/2022

Pursuant to Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and to the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers and operations with securities, as subsequently amended and supplemented and the provisions of Article 99 of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments.

Report date: 10.06.2022 Name of the issuer: One United Properties S.A. Registered office: 20 Maxim Gorki Street, District 1, Bucharest, Romania Registration no. with Trade Registry: J40/21705/2007 Sole registration code: 22767862 Share Capital: RON 514,828,058.80 Total number of shares: 2,574,140,294 ordinary shares Symbol: ONE Market where securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Main Segment, Category Premium

Important events to report:Decision of the Board of Directors regarding the subscription price

The management of One United Properties S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") informs the market regarding the Decision of the Board of Directors no. 27 dated 9 June 2022 which, in accordance with the Resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders no. 62 dated 26 April 2022 (items 51 and 61) (the "EGMS Resolution"), respectively pursuant to the Decision of the Board of Directors no. 26 dated 5 May 2022, whereby the Board approved the increase of the share capital with the amount of up to RON 66,003,597.2 by issuance of up to 330,017,986 new shares having a nominal value of RON 0.2 per share (the "New Shares") (the "Share Capital Increase"), approved, among others, the manner of setting the subscription price of the New Shares, as follows:

during the first phase, the maximum value of the subscription price for a New Share shall be of RON 1.42 (the " Maximum Subscription Price "); the final subscription price for a New Share subscribed during the first phase shall be published after the Private Placement (as such term is defined in the EGMS Resolution) is closed (the " Final Subscription Price "); and

during the second phase, the subscription price shall be determined by the resolution of the Board of Directors, considering the subscription price formed during the Private Placement (as such term is defined in the EGMS Resolution) bookbuilding (such price not being below the Final Subscription Price).

For more details, please refer to the excerpt of the Decision of the Board of Directors no. 27 dated 9 June 2022 attached to this current report.