One World Universe Inc. Acquires New Media Company with Revenue Generation to Spark Movie and NFT Production

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has acquired a revenue generating media company to assist with animation/movie developments and NFT productions.



One World Universe Inc. has big plans with this newly acquired multi-faceted company as this will be an additional revenue source for OWUV to capitalize on. One World Universe Inc. plans to utilize this revenue as a four-pronged revenue stream with positions in animation/movie production, NFTs, Art and Media. This is a big step in One World’s Road Map for 2022 as its plan to up list to OTCQB is gaining more traction. Revenue generation is one of the main focuses for OWUV in 2022 and each of the last two partners and acquisitions will be major factors in the projected increase in year-end revenue growth.

“This multi-faceted company will be providing One World Universe with the personnel and experience necessary to mainstream our current products and produce new revenue-generating products that have utility in the real world as well as in the digital footprint. We are beyond excited to announce this new addition to the team and the plans that will come from this acquisition.” – Jerry C. Craig, OWUV CEO

In addition to the four facets of revenue generation from this acquisition, One World Universe Inc. will over time break up each sector into its own shell company that will be under the One World Universe umbrella. Having four additional companies under OWUV will have massive benefits to shareholders as each company can then spin off to be its own publicly traded company. These plans will take time due to the need to grow each individual company to a suitable revenue stream that can hold a market cap of a fundamentally sound company.

One World Universe Inc. looks forward to rewarding its loyal shareholders in the future and thanks those who have been sticking with the company during these turbulent times. We see multiple updates coming in the near future and we know the wait will be worth our shareholder’s time. For additional information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Richard Quiroz

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office