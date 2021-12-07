UPDATE: One World Universe, Inc. Buys Additional LAND Within The Sandbox Virtual Metaverse

CEO Jerry C. Craig to Conduct First Interview to Be Released Friday



HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has purchased two additional LAND within the Sandbox Virtual Metaverse world and is bidding on 3x3 parcels within the OpenSea NFT marketplace and plans to purchase no less than $100,000 worth of land this week alone.

The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel assets and gaming experiences on the blockchain. The Sandbox Metaverse comprises a map made up of 166,464 LANDS. LAND owners can host contests and events, stake (SAND) to earn and customize assets, monetize assets and experiences, vote in the Metaverse governance, play games that you or others create, and more.

OpenSea.io is a peer-to-peer marketplace for cryptogoods, which include collectibles, gaming items, and other non-fungible tokens (NFT) backed by a blockchain and is where one would go to purchase Metaverse real estate in places like Decentraland or the Sandbox. The New York–based company, now a four-year-old startup, has handled over $11 billion in sales to date, including a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for $3 million, according to blockchain data tracker DappRadar.

“Our strategy will be to buy individual blocks in different areas of the map made of only 166,464 LANDs while securing larger bundles of LAND for potential development. Early community chatter anticipates owning land near Sandbox portals and other larger names such as Snoop Dogg, Binance, The Walking Dead, Atari and more may have an eventual higher valuation due to traffic to visit these areas within the Metaverse as they are more likely to be developed into a gaming or some form of entertainment on the LAND. Early speculation will be that many of the individual LAND plots will be used for advertising purposes which will be instrumental in product, service or company branding which I will discuss in more detail in my interview later this week,” stated Jerry C. Craig, CEO.

Dana Salzarulo, the company’s Director of Investor Relations, will conduct the first ever interview with Mr. Craig as CEO of One World Universe. Mr. Salzarulo has been collecting investor and shareholder questions off the company's twitter platform and further encourages individuals to comment on tweeted posts with any questions they may have. The company anticipates based on future announcements this week, there will be plenty of questions to answer and exciting details to discuss.

In other notes, One World Universe added $3.5 million in real estate assets over the weekend. The One World Metaverse website is under construction and shareholders can expect many more updates and multiple acquisitions/projects throughout the month of December. The company reminds shareholders, although Metaverse Holding Corp. is an exciting new subsidiary for the company, it is just one piece of our amazing company. We plan on announcing even bigger news later this week.

