Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  One World Universe Inc.    OWUV

ONE WORLD UNIVERSE INC.

(OWUV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 01/26 03:05:03 pm
0.0469 USD   +24.73%
03:04pOWUV Announces Website Launch
GL
01/08One World Universe Inc. Issues Corporate Update
GL
2020ULTRA PURE WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Receives Name Change Approval to One World Universe Inc.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OWUV Announces Website Launch

01/26/2021 | 03:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports memorabilia, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has issued a corporate update to its shareholders and potential new investors.

We are excited to let our investors know that the OWUV website has been launched.  You can visit our website at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com.

Our COO and Fox Sports/ESPN "Sport Science" contributor, Bassil Aish, stated, “We are pleased to announce that our website is available for our shareholders to receive our current news.  On this platform we can share our continuing humanitarian efforts into the third world countries; as well as, any new ventures for One World Universe.”

For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media account on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT or visit our website at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com 

1-833-333-5242 Office


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ONE WORLD UNIVERSE INC.
03:04pOWUV Announces Website Launch
GL
01/08One World Universe Inc. Issues Corporate Update
GL
2020ULTRA PURE WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Receives Name Change Approval to One World Unive..
AQ
2020Ultra Pure Water Technologies Receives Name Change Approval to One World Univ..
GL
2020ULTRA PURE WATER TECHNOLOGIES : J. Craig Holding Corp. Directors Adding 10 Milli..
AQ
2020ULTRA PURE WATER TECHNOLOGIES : J. Craig Holding Corp. Directors are Aligning As..
AQ
2020ULTRA PURE WATER TECHNOLOGIES : J. Craig Holding Corp. Provides Update on the Na..
AQ
2020ULTRA PURE WATER TECHNOLOGIES : J. Craig Holding Corp. Makes Equity Investment i..
AQ
2020ULTRA PURE WATER TECHNOLOGIES : J. Craig Holding Corp. Receives New Corporate CU..
AQ
2020ULTRA PURE WATER TECHNOLOGIES : J. Craig Holding Corp. Official Name Change Requ..
AQ
More news
Chart ONE WORLD UNIVERSE INC.
Duration : Period :
One World Universe Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ