One World Universe, Inc. to Open Corporate Office in Mexico

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports memorabilia, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has announced they are opening a corporate office in the country of Mexico.



One World Universe management has decided it was in their best interest to open an office in Mexico to assist with future corporate functions and humanitarian efforts. As the foundation moves forward, the new location will allow the company to have their feet on the ground and a firm grasp on the future.

“As we move into the future and we set our sights on a long successful career at One World Universe, we are proud to announce the expansion into the country of Mexico. We have built strong relationships with the Mexican government and the proud people of Mexico and look forward to bringing our products, supplies and services to their country while assisting and improving the lives of those in need,” stated Jerry C. Craig, CEO of One World.

Over the next few weeks, the company plans on securing a location and filing the proper paperwork and documentation with the regulatory bodies. Management has already applied for their corporate name and articles of incorporation. The company is committed to changing America as only One World can.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California based benefits corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. For over a decade, our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines and educational support programs all while promoting champion play through soccer balls and other innovating projects where play and basic necessities are essential.

