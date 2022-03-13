Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. One97 Communications Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAYTM   INE982J01020

ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(PAYTM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

India's Paytm chief detained briefly for negligent driving

03/13/2022 | 07:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma poses for a picture at a clubhouse of a residential building in New Delhi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian police briefly detained Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of the fintech firm Paytm in New Delhi in February for a minor road accident, local media said on Sunday.

A case was registered against Sharma by the New Delhi police for "rashness and negligent driving" said Reuters TV partner ANI.

His car was involved in an accident with a senior police official's car, both vehicles were impounded and the case was under investigation, local news agency IANS reported.

Media reports said Sharma's Jaguar Land Rover allegedly rammed into a senior police official's car. It was not clear who was driving the car during the incident.

A senior Delhi police official involved in the probe said Sharma was interrogated by the police regarding a minor offence and allowed to leave the police station.

Asked about the incident, a Paytm spokesperson said a complaint had been filed in connection with an alleged minor motor vehicle incident. No person or property was harmed, the spokesperson said, adding that the media reports were "exaggerated" and that required procedures had been completed.

The spokesperson did not immediately clarify who was driving the vehicle.

Paytm, which counts China's Ant Group and Japan's SoftBank Group Corp among its backers, raised $2.5 billion in India's biggest initial public offering in November, but made a dismal debut on the stock exchanges and has lost over 50% since then.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Rupam Jain and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED -0.07% 775.05 Delayed Quote.-41.92%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -6.21% 4483 Delayed Quote.-17.50%
Financials
Sales 2022 50 734 M 662 M 662 M
Net income 2022 -24 200 M -316 M -316 M
Net cash 2022 83 813 M 1 093 M 1 093 M
P/E ratio 2022 -22,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 503 B 6 557 M 6 557 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,26x
EV / Sales 2023 5,85x
Nbr of Employees 8 623
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
One97 Communications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 775,05 INR
Average target price 1 349,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 74,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vijay Shekhar Sharma Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
Madhur Deora President & Chief Financial Officer
Manmeet Singh Dhody Chief Technology Officer-Payments
Abhishek Rajan Chief Operating Officer
Deepankar Sanwalka President-Operations & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-41.92%6 557
FISERV, INC.-9.29%61 404
BLOCK, INC.-36.89%59 094
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-6.06%35 807
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.55%17 878
NEXI S.P.A.-28.20%14 405