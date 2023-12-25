December 25, 2023 at 06:41 am EST

BENGALURU (Reuters) - One 97 Communications, parent of fintech firm Paytm, on Monday confirmed a "slight reduction in workforce" as part of cost-cutting measures, but did not specify a number.

Media reports had previously emerged around the non-bank lender cutting more than 1,000 jobs, which the company denied.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)