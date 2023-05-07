Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. One97 Communications Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAYTM   INE982J01020

ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(PAYTM)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:40:41 2023-05-05 am EDT
689.60 INR   +2.79%
08:35aIndia's Paytm focused on reaching financial milestone 'in near future' - CEO
RE
05/06Transcript : One97 Communications Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 06, 2023
CI
05/05India's Paytm Q4 revenue up 52%, posts operating profit for second straight quarter
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Paytm focused on reaching financial milestone 'in near future' - CEO

05/07/2023 | 08:35am EDT
Photo illustration of a Paytm logo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian digital payments firm Paytm aims to become "free cashflow positive in the near future," chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in a letter to shareholders on Sunday.

"This has been possible by disciplined resource allocation and focusing on what has become our core revenue and growth driver - payments and financial services distribution business," he said.

Positive free cash flow is when a company has sufficient funds to invest back into the business for growth.

Paytm reported a 51.5% rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Friday, aided by a surge in loan growth, and posted an operating profit for a second consecutive quarter.

Paytm's parent, One 97 Communications Ltd (PAYT.NS), said revenue rose to 23.35 billion rupees ($285.80 million) in the three-months ending March 31, from 15.41 billion rupees a year earlier.

The advent of early-stage artificial general intelligence (AGI) in 2023 will help bring efficiencies in the business, Sharma said.

"Our technology teams have started to see very encouraging results already," he said. "I see AGI as something like smartphones 10 years back - very ripe for innovation and very potent to become part of everyday life at scale."

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 79 961 M 979 M 979 M
Net income 2023 -19 658 M -241 M -241 M
Net cash 2023 49 790 M 609 M 609 M
P/E ratio 2023 -23,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 437 B 5 351 M 5 351 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,85x
EV / Sales 2024 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 17 964
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
One97 Communications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 689,60 INR
Average target price 915,27 INR
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vijay Shekhar Sharma Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
Madhur Deora President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Manmeet Singh Dhody Chief Technology Officer-Payments
Abhishek Rajan Chief Operating Officer
Deepankar Sanwalka President-Operations & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED29.87%5 351
FISERV, INC.16.53%74 262
BLOCK, INC.-5.71%35 840
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.5.50%27 447
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.87%16 991
EDENRED SE14.90%16 039
