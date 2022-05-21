Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  One97 Communications Limited
  News
  Summary
    PAYTM   INE982J01020

ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(PAYTM)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/20 07:16:36 am EDT
575.50 INR   +3.93%
ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS : Acquisition
PU
Paytm parent's quarterly loss widens as expenses surge
RE
Indian shares jump over 2% as auto, metal stocks rally
RE
One97 Communications : Acquisition

05/21/2022 | 06:16am EDT
PaYtm

May 21, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Department of Corporate Services,

The Listing Department,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai -400 001

Mumbai -400 051

Scrip Code: 543396

Symbol: PAYTM

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and DisclosureRequirements) Regulations. 2015

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of One 97 Communications Limited ("Company"), in their meeting held on May 20, 2022, has approved the proposal to invest an amount of upto � 950 crores ("Proposed Transaction") in Paytm General Insurance Limited ("PGIL") in tranches, over a period of 10 years and to hold upfront equity stake of 74%.

We wish to further inform that the Proposed Transaction is subject to receipt of necessary approval(s)/permission of concerned statutory/regulatory authority(ies).

Consequent to this investment, PGIL will become a subsidiary of the Company.

The relevant details of the Proposed Transaction, as required under the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/ 2015 dated September 9, 2015, are provided in enclosed

Annexure.

The aforesaid details will also be hosted on the Company's website viz. www.paytm.com.

Request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you

pliance Officer

Encl.: As above

One 97 Communications Limited

Corporate Office - One Skymark, Tower-D, Plot No. H-10B,Sector-98,Noida-201304

compliance.officer@paytm.com

T: +91120 4770770

F: +91120 4770771 CIN: L72200DL2000PLC108985

www.paytm.com

Registered Office - 136, First Floor, Devika Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi-110019

Disclaimer

One 97 Communications Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2022 10:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
