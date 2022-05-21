One97 Communications : Acquisition

PaYtm May 21, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Department of Corporate Services, The Listing Department, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai -400 001 Mumbai -400 051 Scrip Code: 543396 Symbol: PAYTM

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and DisclosureRequirements) Regulations. 2015

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of One 97 Communications Limited ("Company"), in their meeting held on May 20, 2022, has approved the proposal to invest an amount of upto � 950 crores ("Proposed Transaction") in Paytm General Insurance Limited ("PGIL") in tranches, over a period of 10 years and to hold upfront equity stake of 74%.

We wish to further inform that the Proposed Transaction is subject to receipt of necessary approval(s)/permission of concerned statutory/regulatory authority(ies).

Consequent to this investment, PGIL will become a subsidiary of the Company.

The relevant details of the Proposed Transaction, as required under the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/ 2015 dated September 9, 2015, are provided in enclosed

Annexure.

The aforesaid details will also be hosted on the Company's website viz. www.paytm.com.

Request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you

pliance Officer

Encl.: As above

One 97 Communications Limited Corporate Office - One Skymark, Tower-D, Plot No. H-10B,Sector-98,Noida-201304 compliance.officer@paytm.com T: +91120 4770770 F: +91120 4770771 CIN: L72200DL2000PLC108985