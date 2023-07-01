One97 Communications Limited announced that Mr. Vivek Kumar Mathur, alternate director to Mr. Ravi Chandra Adusumalli, non-executive non-independent director of the company, has tendered his resignation vide letter dated June 30, 2023, as there is no requirement for an alternate director to Mr. Adusumalli. Mr. Ravi Chandra Adusumalli, non-executive non-independent director of the company continues on the board of the company.
Today at 12:28 am
