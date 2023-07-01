One 97 Communications Limited owns and operates the brand Paytm. Paytm is a payment app offering consumers and merchants comprehensive payment services. Its segments include Payment, Commerce, Cloud, and others. The Company is in the business of providing payment and financial services, which primarily includes payment facilitator services, facilitation of consumer and merchant lending to consumers and merchants, wealth management. It is also involved in providing commerce and cloud services, which primarily consists of aggregator for digital products, ticketing business, providing voice, and messaging platforms to the telecom operators and enterprise customers and other businesses. The Company provides various services, such as net banking and Paytm payment instruments like wallet, Paytm postpaid (BNPL) to make online payments for mobile recharge, utility bills, rent, education, wallet top-ups and money transfers using the Paytm app.

Sector Business Support Services