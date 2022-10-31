OneConnect Financial Technology : DATE OF BOARD MEETING - Form 6-K

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, for the purpose of, inter alia, considering and approving (i) the unaudited quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and its publication, and (ii) the unaudited third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and its publication.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern time or 8:00 P.M. Hong Kong time on the same day. For participants who wish to join the conference, please complete the online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon the registration, the participants will receive an email reminder providing the live webcast link as well as the conference call access information including dial-in numbers, an access code and a Pin. For participants who wish to raise queries during the conference, please use the dial-in numbers provided in the email reminder.

Participant online registration link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login? show=8912f17b&confId=43541

By Order of the Board OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Mr. Chongfeng Shen Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, October 31, 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Chongfeng Shen, Dr. Wangchun Ye and Ms. Rong Chen as the executive directors, Ms. Sin Yin Tan, Mr. Wenwei Dou, Ms. Wenjun Wang and Mr. Min Zhu as the non-executive directors and Dr. Yaolin Zhang, Mr. Tianruo Pu, Mr. Wing Kin Anthony Chow and Mr. Koon Wing Ernest Ip as the independent non-executive directors.