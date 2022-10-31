Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6638   KYG6755B1106

ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(6638)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-10-31 am EDT
1.590 HKD   -3.64%
06:22aOneconnect Financial Technology : DATE OF BOARD MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
06:02aOneConnect to Announce Third Quarter of 2022 Financial Results
BU
10/17Oneconnect Financial Technology : Announces Change of Management - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OneConnect Financial Technology : DATE OF BOARD MEETING - Form 6-K

10/31/2022 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, for the purpose of, inter alia, considering and approving (i) the unaudited quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and its publication, and (ii) the unaudited third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and its publication.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern time or 8:00 P.M. Hong Kong time on the same day. For participants who wish to join the conference, please complete the online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon the registration, the participants will receive an email reminder providing the live webcast link as well as the conference call access information including dial-in numbers, an access code and a Pin. For participants who wish to raise queries during the conference, please use the dial-in numbers provided in the email reminder.

Participant online registration link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login? show=8912f17b&confId=43541

By Order of the Board
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd.
Mr. Chongfeng Shen
Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, October 31, 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Chongfeng Shen, Dr. Wangchun Ye and Ms. Rong Chen as the executive directors, Ms. Sin Yin Tan, Mr. Wenwei Dou, Ms. Wenjun Wang and Mr. Min Zhu as the non-executive directors and Dr. Yaolin Zhang, Mr. Tianruo Pu, Mr. Wing Kin Anthony Chow and Mr. Koon Wing Ernest Ip as the independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
06:22aOneconnect Financial Technology : DATE OF BOARD MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
06:02aOneConnect to Announce Third Quarter of 2022 Financial Results
BU
10/17Oneconnect Financial Technology : Announces Change of Management - Form 6-K
PU
10/17Yiming Fei Will No Longer Serve as the Board Secretary of OneConnect Financial Technolo..
CI
10/10OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Unveils OneConnect Smart Technology in UAE
CI
10/03Oneconnect Financial Technology : Announcement — Expiry of Designated Period - Form ..
PU
09/30OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 24, 20..
CI
09/21Tencent Music Entertainment Has Muted Debut in Hong Kong
DJ
09/19Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slip Premarket Monday
MT
09/19OneConnect Wins Deal to Develop Financing Platform for Abu Dhabi SMEs
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 772 M 658 M 658 M
Net income 2022 -981 M -135 M -135 M
Net cash 2022 265 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 784 M 246 M 246 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 444
Free-Float 20,8%
Chart ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chongfeng Shen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yongtao Luo Chief Financial Officer
Huang Runzhong Chairman-Supervisory Board & Executive VP
Zhang Yaolin Independent Non-Executive Director
Tian Ruo Pu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%246
INTUIT INC.-32.87%121 709
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-22.22%51 617
ADYEN N.V.-38.01%44 139
WORLDLINE-9.96%12 362
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-35.25%10 124