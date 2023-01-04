OneConnect Financial Technology : Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Requirement - Form 6-K

OneConnect Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Requirement

SHENZHEN, China--OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. ("OneConnect" or the "Company") (NYSE: OCFT and HKEX: 6638), a leading technology-as-a-service provider for financial institutions in China, today announced that it has regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE")'s continued listing standard for share prices, after it received a letter from the NYSE dated October 6, 2022.

On October 6, 2022, the Company received a NYSE letter notifying that it had fallen below the NYSE's price criteria for continued listing standard of a minimum American depositary shares (the "ADSs") price of $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. In order to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement, the Company changed the ratio of its ADSs representing its ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing three (3) ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing thirty (30) ordinary shares, effective December 12, 2022.

On January 3, 2023, the Company received a letter from the NYSE confirming that it had regained compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards after the average closing price for its ADSs for the consecutive 30-trading-day period ended December 30, 2022 exceeded $1.00.

About OneConnect

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is a technology-as-a-service provider for the financial services industry in China with an expanding international presence. The Company integrates extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology to provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. The integrated solutions and platform the Company provides include digital retail banking solution, digital commercial banking solution, digital insurance solution and Gamma Platform, which is a technology infrastructural platform for financial institutions. The Company's solutions enable its customers' digital transformations, which help them improve efficiency, enhance service quality, and reduce costs and risks.

The Company has established long-term cooperation relationships with financial institutions to address their needs of digital transformation. The Company has also expanded its services to other participants in the value chain to support the digital transformation of financial services eco-system. In addition, the Company has successfully exported its technology solutions to overseas financial institutions.

For more information, please visit ir.ocft.com .

