    6638   KYG6755B1106

ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(6638)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-17 am EDT
3.140 HKD   -3.68%
OneConnect Financial Technology : Second Quarter 2022 Financial Presentation

08/17/2022 | 06:24am EDT
专业，科技创造价值

Technology Creates Value Through Expertise

金 融 壹 账 通 2 0 2 2 年 第 2 季 度 暨 中 期 业 绩 发 布 会

O C F T E a r n i n g s R e l e a s e - S e c o n d Q u a r t e r a n d I n t e r i m R e s u l t s 2 0 2 2

2 0 2 2 8 1 7

A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 2 2

0

0

声明

Disclaimer

The information in this presentation is provided to you by OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company") solely for informational purpose and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or solicitation of an offer to buy or

sell, nor is it calculated to invite offers to acquire, purchase or subscribe for, any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity, nor may it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever in the United States, Hong Kong or anywhere else. Specifically, this presentation does not constitute a "prospectus" within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act

of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or as defined in the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). No securities of the Company may be offered or sold in the United States without registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") unless pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirement of the Securities Act. This presentation does not

contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company.

This presentation does not constitute legal, regulatory, accounting or tax advice to you. This presentation does not constitute and should not be considered as any form of financial opinion or recommendation by the Company or any other party.

Thus presentation contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "explore," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are

beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's limited operating history in the technology-as-a-service for financial institutions industry; its ability to achieve or sustain profitability; the tightening of laws, regulations or

standards in the financial services industry; the Company's ability to comply with the evolving regulatory requirements in the PRC and other jurisdictions where it operates; its ability to maintain and enlarge the customer base or

strengthen customer engagement; its ability to maintain its relationship with Ping An Group, which is its strategic partner, most important customer and largest supplier; its ability to compete effectively to serve China's financial institutions; the effectiveness of its technologies, its ability to maintain and improve technology infrastructure and security measures; its ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary rights; its ability to maintain or expand relationship with its business partners and the failure of its partners to perform in accordance with expectations; its ability to protect or promote its brand and reputation; its ability to timely implement and deploy its solutions; its ability to obtain additional capital when desired; litigation and negative publicity surrounding China-based companies listed in the U.S.; disruptions in the financial markets and business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to pursue and achieve optimal results from acquisition or expansion opportunities; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, including the emergence of COVID variants, and its potential impact on the Company's business and financial performance; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. The Company, its officers, advisors, or representatives undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forwardlooking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to the date of this presentation, except as required under applicable law.

The unaudited consolidated financial information is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This presentation contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under the IFRS. Non-IFRS measures are used in gross profit and gross margin, adjusted to exclude non-cash items, which consist of amortization of intangible assets recognized in cost of revenue, depreciation of property and equipment recognized in cost of revenue, and share-based compensation expenses recognized in cost of revenue. The Company regularly reviews non-IFRS gross profit and non-IFRS gross profit margin to assess the performance of its business. By excluding non-cash items, these financial metrics allow the Company to evaluate the cash conversion of one dollar revenue on gross profit. The Company uses these non-IFRS financial to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. The Company believes that non-IFRS financial information, when taken collectively, is helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of results of operations, and assists in comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar financial information. The Company also believes that presentation of the non-IFRS financial measures provides useful information to its investors regarding its results of operations because it allows investors greater transparency to the information used by the Company in its financial

and operational decision making so that investors can see through the eyes of the Company's management regarding important financial metrics that the management uses to run the business as well as allowing investors to better

understand the Company's performance. However, non-IFRS financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS, and may be different from similarly-titlednon-IFRS measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-IFRS financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with IFRS. Whenever the Company uses a non-IFRS financial measure, a reconciliation is provided to the most closely applicable financial measure stated in accordance

with IFRS. You are encouraged to review the related IFRS financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures. For more information on non-

IFRS financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of IFRS and non-IFRS results (Unaudited)" set forth at the end of this presentation.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT MAY NOT BE FORWARDED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY OTHER PERSON (WHETHER WITHIN OR OUTSIDE YOUR ORGANIZATION/ FIRM) FOR ANY PURPOSE ANY MAY NOT BE REPRODUCED IN ANY MANNER WHATSOEVER. ANY FORWARDING, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR REPRODUCTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IN WHOLE OR IN PART IS UNAUTHORIZED.

1

1

议程

Agenda

第一部分：业务亮点

Part I: Business Highlights

第二部分：财务亮点

Part II: Financial Highlights

2

2

金融壹账通战略地图：正处于客户升级的战略第二阶段

OCFT Strategy Roadmap: Currently at the Second Stage of Customer Upgrade

阶段

Stage

Stages

Stage

Stage

Stage

跑马圈地

客户升级

深化生态

全球领先

Customer Acquisition

Customer Upgrade

Ecosystem

World-leading

2015-2020

2021-中期

长期

目标

Mid-term

Long term

Vision

客户

平安、中小金融机构为主

平安、中大金融机构为主

金融机构为主,生态为辅

金融机构及生态并重

Customer

Ping An and

Ping An and

FI as the major customers,

FI & ecosystem partners

small & medium-sized FIs

medium & large-sized FIs

expanding ecosystem partners

as two major customer base

产品

单个产品模块

整合产品为主

整合产品+Gamma平台

生态融合

少量整合产品

搭建加马平台

Product

Single modules with

Integrated productsbuilding

Integrated products

Ecosystem integration

a few integrated products

Gamma platform

+ Gamma Platform

3

第二阶段发展

Stage II Development

第一阶段第二阶段

Stage

Stage

生态

金融机构

境外

Ecosystems

Financial institutions

Overseas

3

1

Digital Banking

数字化经营

监管

Digital

东南亚

Sales

数字化

数字化

数字化

Regulators

Southeast Asia

零售

企金

保险

数字化管理 Digital Retail

Digital

Digital

Digital

Banking

Commercial

Insurance

Management

Banking

政府

数字化运营

香港

Governments

Digital

Hong Kong

Operation

2

企业/行业伙伴

加马平台

其他国家/地区

Enterprise/industry partners

Gamma Platform

Other countries/regions

4

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 10:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
