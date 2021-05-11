Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCFT   US68248T1051

ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(OCFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OneConnect Financial Technology : Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

05/11/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Revenue Growth of 41.1% and Net Margin Improvement of 34.2ppt YoY

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (“OneConnect” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 41.1% year over year to RMB820 million from RMB581 million.
  • Gross margin was 34.0%, as compared to 34.8%; non-IFRS gross margin1 was 43.5%, as compared to 46.0%.
  • Operating loss was RMB346 million, as compared to RMB445 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Net loss attributable to shareholders was RMB305 million, versus RMB415 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Net loss per ADS, basic and diluted, was RMB0.83, versus RMB1.20.

In RMB’000, except percentages and per ADS amounts

   

Three Months Ended March 31

   

YoY

   

2021

2020

   

Revenue

   

 

 

   

 

Revenue from Ping An Group

   

435,851

227,508

   

91.6%

Revenue from Lufax

   

75,105

83,399

   

-9.9%

Revenue from third-party customers2

   

308,809

269,891

   

14.4%

Total

   

819,765

580,799

   

41.1%

Gross profit

   

278,555

201,843

   

38.0%

Gross margin

   

34.0%

34.8%

   

 

Non-IFRS gross margin1

   

43.5%

46.0%

   

 

Operating loss

   

-346,130

-445,454

   

 

Operating margin

   

-42.2%

-76.7%

   

 

Net loss to shareholders

   

-304,732

-414,727

   

 

Net loss per ADS, basic and diluted

   

-0.83

-1.20

   

 

1 For more details on this non-IFRS financial measure, please see the section entitled “Use of Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Reconciliations of IFRS and Non-IFRS Results (Unaudited)” set forth at the end of this press release.
2 Third-party customers refer to customers with revenue contribution of less than 5% of total. These customers are a key focus of the Company’s diversification strategy.
3 Some numbers do not add up due to rounding.

CEO and CFO Comments

“We are pleased to have had a solid quarter to start the year 2021,” said Ye Wangchun, chairman and CEO of OneConnect. “We built on the momentum from the rollout of the cloud services platform last year, more than offsetting the gap from the exit of low-value products and achieving 41.1% revenue growth year over year. This period of consolidation is critical to aligning our resources and positioning the company to better support the digital transformation of financial institutions.”

“Optimising the portfolio of solutions remains a top priority this year. The sequential trend provides an indication of the progress made,” commented CFO Luo Yongtao. “Both gross margin and revenue contribution from third-party customers demonstrated a rebound quarter on quarter. Net loss also further narrowed, both year over year and quarter over quarter.”

Operational Highlights

  • Retail loans processed amounted to RMB14.1 billion, as compared to RMB12.7 billion for the same period in the prior year.
  • SME loans processed amounted to RMB7.1 billion, as compared to RMB5.7 billion for the same period in the prior year.
  • Number of fast claims checks amounted to 1.56 million, as compared to 995 thousand for the same period in the prior year.

Revenue Breakdown

In RMB’000, except percentages

Three Months Ended March 31

YoY

2021

2020

Implementation revenue

168,567

139,382

20.9%

Transaction-based and support revenue

 

 

 

Business origination services

118,499

180,577

-34.4%

Risk management services

99,290

82,077

21.0%

Operation support services

212,237

164,433

29.1%

Cloud services platform

180,512

-

NA

Post-implementation support services

13,236

4,723

180.2%

Others

27,424

9,607

185.5%

Total

651,198

441,417

47.5%

Total

819,765

580,799

41.1%

Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 rose year over year by 41.1% to RMB820 million from RMB581 million. Of note, the cloud services platform was the biggest driver for the increase. Launched last year, it now makes up 22% of total revenue. Another major contributor was operation support services, where revenue rose 29.1% year over year to RMB212 million from RMB164 million, reflecting the growth of solutions such as roadside assistance for auto insurance and AI customer service. Business origination services, however, posted a drop in revenue, to RMB118 million from RMB181 million, due to product phase-out.

Retail loan volume processed by the Company’s systems during the quarter increased to RMB14.1 billion from RMB12.7 billion. SME loans processed was RMB7.1 billion, compared with RMB5.7 billion. Total fast claims checks carried out during the quarter amounted to 1.56 million, compared with 995 thousand in the prior year.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue
Revenue increased by 41.1% to RMB820 million from RMB581 million in the prior year, primarily driven by the cloud services platform and operation supporting services.

Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was RMB541 million, compared with RMB379 million in the prior year, led by an increase in expenses related to the launch of the cloud services platform.

Gross Profit
Gross profit increased by 38.0% to RMB279 million from RMB202 million in the prior year. Gross margin fell to 34.0% from 34.8%, following changes in the mix of solutions. Non-IFRS gross margin decreased to 43.5% from 46.0% for the same reason. For a reconciliation of the Company’s non-IFRS gross margin to IFRS gross margin, its most comparable IFRS measure, please refer to “Reconciliation of IFRS and Non-IFRS Results (Unaudited).”

Operating Loss and Expenses
Total operating expenses amounted to RMB636 million, compared with RMB609 million in the prior year. As a percentage of revenue, total operating expenses decreased to 77.6% from 104.8%.

  • Research and Development expenses totaled RMB281 million, compared with RMB240 million in the prior year, reflecting more spending to support the development of new solutions such as cloud. As a percentage of revenue, R&D expenses decreased to 34.3% from 41.3% in the prior year.
  • Selling and Marketing expenses totaled RMB167 million, compared with RMB156 million in the prior year, primarily due to a step-up in marketing and advertising. As a percentage of revenue, selling and marketing expenses was 20.4%, compared with 26.8% for the prior year.
  • General and Administrative expenses amounted to RMB180 million, compared with RMB193 million in the prior year, primarily due to lower employee benefit expenses. As a percentage of revenue, general and administrative expenses was 22.0%, versus 33.2%.

Loss from operations for the first quarter of 2021 decreased to RMB346 million from RMB445 million. Operating loss margin was 42.2%, compared with 76.7% in the prior year.

Net Loss
Net loss attributable to OneConnect’s shareholders amounted to RMB305 million, compared with RMB415 million in the prior year. Net loss attributable to OneConnect’s shareholders per basic and diluted ADS amounted to RMB0.83, versus RMB1.20 for the prior year period.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company’s weighted average number of shares used in calculating per share net loss was 1,104,667,130. Number of outstanding shares as of March 31, 2021 was 1,169,980,661.

Cash Flow
As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB2,361 million and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of RMB1,619 million. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, net cash used in operating activities was RMB461 million. Net cash generated from in investing activities was RMB1,028 million, as the scale of onshore borrowing using offshore pledges reduced and as a result restricted cash balance decreased. Net cash used in financing activities was RMB1,265 million.

Conference Call Information

Date/Time

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 9:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time

 

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., Beijing Time

Online registration

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8957945

An archived recording and the transcript of the conference call will be available at OneConnect’s investor relations website at ir.ocft.com.

About OneConnect

OneConnect is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. The Company’s platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology. The Company’s solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. Together they enable the Company’s customers’ digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

Our technology-as-a-service platform strategically covers multiple verticals in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, across the full scope of their businesses – from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services, as well as technology infrastructure such as data management, program development, and cloud services.

For more information, please visit ir.ocft.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s limited operating history in the technology-as-a-service for financial institutions industry; its ability to achieve or sustain profitability; the tightening of laws, regulations or standards in the financial services industry; the Company’s ability to comply with the evolving regulatory requirements in the PRC and other jurisdictions where it operates; its ability to maintain and enlarge the customer base or strengthen customer engagement; its ability to maintain its relationship with Ping An Group, which is its strategic partner, most important customer and largest supplier; its ability to compete effectively to serve China’s financial institutions; the effectiveness of its technologies, its ability to maintain and improve technology infrastructure and security measures; its ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary rights; risks of defaults by borrowers under the loans for which the Company provided credit enhancement under its legacy credit management business; its ability to maintain or expand relationship with its business partners and the failure of its partners to perform in accordance with expectations; its ability to protect or promote its brand and reputation; its ability to timely implement and deploy its solutions; its ability to obtain additional capital when desired; disruptions in the financial markets and business and economic conditions; the Company’s ability to pursue and achieve optimal results from acquisition or expansion opportunities; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and its potential impact on the Company’s business and financial performance; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The unaudited consolidated financial information is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Non-IFRS measures are used in gross profit and gross margin, adjusted to exclude non-cash items, which consist of amortization of intangible assets recognized in cost of revenue, depreciation of property and equipment recognized in cost of revenue, and share-based compensation expenses recognized in cost of revenue. OneConnect’s management regularly review non-IFRS gross profit and non-IFRS gross margin to assess the performance of our business. By excluding non-cash items, these financial metrics allow OneConnect’s management to evaluate the cash conversion of one dollar revenue on gross profit. OneConnect uses these non-IFRS financial to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. OneConnect believes that non-IFRS financial information, when taken collectively, is helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of results of operations, and assists in comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar financial information. OneConnect also believes that presentation of the non-IFRS financial measures provides useful information to its investors regarding its results of operations because it allows investors greater transparency to the information used by OneConnect’s management in its financial and operational decision making so that investors can see through the eyes of the OneConnect’s management regarding important financial metrics that the management uses to run the business as well as allowing investors to better understand OneConnect’s performance. However, non-IFRS financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS, and may be different from similarly-titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-IFRS financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with IFRS. Whenever OneConnect uses a non-IFRS financial measure, a reconciliation is provided to the most closely applicable financial measure stated in accordance with IFRS. You are encouraged to review the related IFRS financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures. For more information on non-IFRS financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of IFRS and non-IFRS results (Unaudited)” set forth at the end of this press release.

ONECONNECT
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31

2021

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

 

Revenue

819,765

580,799

Cost of revenue

-541,210

-378,956

Gross profit

278,555

201,843

 

Research and development expenses

-281,299

-239,602

Selling and marketing expenses

-167,054

-155,615

General and administrative expenses

-180,457

-192,959

Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets

-7,104

-20,722

Other income, gains or loss-net

11,229

-38,399

Operating loss

-346,130

-445,454

 

Finance income

18,157

27,607

Finance costs

-26,235

-45,058

Finance costs – net

-8,078

-17,451

Share of losses of associate and joint venture

4,547

-3,639

Loss before income tax

-349,661

-466,544

 

Income tax benefit/(expense)

26,871

33,456

 

Loss for the period

-322,790

-433,088

 

Loss attributable to:

 

- Owners of the Company

-304,732

-414,727

- Non-controlling interests

-18,058

-18,361

 

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

 

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

 

- Foreign currency translation differences

50,099

118,560

- Changes in the fair value of debt instruments at fair value
through other comprehensive income

1

102

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-272,690

-314,426

 

Total comprehensive loss attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

-254,632

-296,065

- Non-controlling interests

-18,058

-18,361

 

Loss per ADS attributable to owners of the Company

 

 

(expressed in RMB per share)

 

 

 

- Basic and diluted

 

-0.83

-1.20

ONECONNECT
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

March 31

December 31

2021

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

 

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

190,627

224,284

Intangible assets

872,352

917,063

Deferred tax assets

591,384

564,562

Financial assets measured at amortized cost from banking operations

53,033

25,283

Investments accounted for using the equity method

180,280

175,733

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

 

21,903

21,828

Contract assets

7,698

16,788

Total non-current assets

1,917,277

1,945,541

 

Current assets

 

Trade receivables

911,855

838,690

Contract assets

299,281

257,830

Prepayments and other receivables

483,996

443,328

Financial assets measured at amortized cost from banking operations

 

453,274

576,305

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

 

1,619,437

1,487,871

Restricted cash

1,109,210

2,280,499

Cash and cash equivalents

2,360,880

3,055,194

Total current assets

7,237,933

8,939,717

Total assets

9,155,210

10,885,258

 

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

 

Equity

 

Share capital

78

78

Shares held for share option scheme

-84,478

-87,714

Other reserves

10,697,787

10,639,931

Accumulated losses

-5,661,658

-5,356,926

Equity attributable to equity owners of the Company

4,951,729

5,195,369

 

Non-controlling interests

71,856

89,914

　

　

Total equity

5,023,585

5,285,283

 

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Trade and other payables

297,199

395,514

Contract liabilities

14,854

17,683

Deferred tax liabilities

16,776

20,080

Total non-current liabilities

328,829

433,277

 

Current liabilities

 

Trade and other payables

1,592,530

1,547,781

Payroll and welfare payables

415,230

625,330

Contract liabilities

141,492

138,547

Short-term borrowings

1,058,313

2,283,307

Customer deposits

427,906

405,853

Derivative financial liabilities

167,325

165,880

Total current liabilities

3,802,796

5,166,698

Total liabilities

4,131,625

5,599,975

 

Total equity and liabilities

9,155,210

10,885,258

ONECONNECT
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31

2021

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

 

Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities

-460,783

-588,521

Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities

1,028,447

1,711,477

Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities

-1,264,659

-666,585

Net increase /(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

-696,995

456,371

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

3,055,194

1,077,875

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2,681

28,547

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

2,360,880

1,562,793

ONECONNECT
RECONCILIATION OF IFRS AND NON-IFRS RESULTS
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31

2021

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

 

Gross profit

278,555

201,843

Gross margin

34.0%

34.8%

Non-IFRS adjustment

 

Amortization of intangible assets recognized in cost of revenue

76,746

63,605

Depreciation of property and equipment recognized in cost of revenue

600

767

Share-based compensation expenses recognized in cost of revenue

921

709

Non-IFRS Gross profit

356,822

266,924

Non-IFRS Gross margin

43.5%

46.0%

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
05:31pONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financ..
BU
05:31pONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY  : Earnings Flash (OCFT) ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TE..
MT
04/07ONECONNECT  : Financial Technology and Singapore Management University announce ..
PR
03/26ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY  : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
03/07ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY  : FactSet and Ping An to Offer Investors ESG Co..
PR
02/25SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  : SGX Collaborates With Ping An Associate on ESG Reporting
DJ
02/24ONECONNECT  : Financial Technology and Singapore Exchange collaborate to address..
PR
02/02ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY  : Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Presentation
PU
02/02ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY  : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Unaudi..
BU
02/02ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY  : Earnings Flash (OCFT) ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TE..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 765 M 741 M 741 M
Net income 2021 -1 163 M -181 M -181 M
Net Debt 2021 2 453 M 382 M 382 M
P/E ratio 2021 -27,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33 677 M 5 249 M 5 239 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,58x
EV / Sales 2022 5,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 597
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 24,46 $
Last Close Price 13,46 $
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 81,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wangchun Ye Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jacky Lo Chief Financial Officer
Liang Qi Independent Director
Zhang Yaolin Independent Director
Tianruo Pu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.71%5 249
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.5.66%92 684
ADYEN N.V.-3.41%68 041
WORLDLINE-2.88%26 115
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.8.11%19 234
STONECO LTD.-28.74%18 462