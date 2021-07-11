Log in
    OCFT   US68248T1051

ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(OCFT)
  Report
OneConnect Financial Technology : to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results

07/11/2021 | 11:53pm EDT
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) (“OneConnect” or the “Company”), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2021 after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. A conference call will follow on the same day.

Date/Time

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 9:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., Beijing Time

Online registration

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2197096

Please register in advance using the link provided above. You will receive an email confirmation with conference access information and a unique participant ID. The registration link will be valid through the duration of the call for any late signup.

The financial results and an archived transcript will be available at OneConnect’s investor relations website at ir.ocft.com.

About OneConnect

OneConnect is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. The Company’s platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology. The Company’s solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. Together they enable the Company’s customers’ digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

Our technology-as-a-service platform strategically covers multiple verticals in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, across the full scope of their businesses – from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services, as well as technology infrastructure such as data management, program development, and cloud services.

For more information, please visit ir.ocft.com.


Financials
Sales 2021 4 795 M 741 M 741 M
Net income 2021 -1 182 M -183 M -183 M
Net Debt 2021 2 876 M 444 M 444 M
P/E ratio 2021 -22,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 758 M 4 130 M 4 134 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,18x
EV / Sales 2022 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 597
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 10,59 $
Average target price 22,76 $
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wangchun Ye Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jacky Lo Chief Financial Officer
Liang Qi Independent Director
Zhang Yaolin Independent Director
Tianruo Pu Independent Director
