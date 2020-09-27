OneConnect : wins IFTA FinTech Achievement Award for Digital Banking

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OneConnect, NYSE: OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions, won the Platinum Award for Digital Banking at the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2019, in recognition for the innovation of its OneConnect Bank Solution.

"We are very honored to receive this award. It is a recognition of our effort and achievements in leveraging advanced technologies to serve the financial industry. We believe that Hong Kong financial institutions have enormous demand for financial technology innovation, and this market is worth exploring," said Daniel Ling, General Manager of OneConnect Hong Kong.

The Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA) is a non-profit organization in Hong Kong founded in 2017 by a group of finance and technology professionals. IFTA is committed to driving forward the development of global fintech and to build an ecosystem to connect fintech talent worldwide.

The IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards is co-organized by IFTA and public relations consultancy PR Asia. The awards recognize individuals and enterprises pursuing creative solutions that meet business and social needs. It also celebrates outstanding achievements in implementing information technology in financial services.

OneConnect delivers innovative solutions to facilitate digital transformation in financial services. It is dedicated to boosting value for Hong Kong financial institutions such as banks, securities and asset management companies with its localized fintech solutions for sales, risk control, operations and financial middle-end platforms.

The awarded OneConnect Bank Solution demonstrates OneConnect's core technologies and advantages. It has impressed the industry with three key features: the Online Bank Account Opening Process, the Online SME Account Opening and Loan Solutions, and the Bank Cloud. It incorporates one-stop services that have helped bank clients drive sales, enhance risk management and improve customer service quality.

As of June 2020, OneConnect had served 630 banks and 100 insurance institutions in China, and over 50 international customers in more than 15 countries and regions. Its subsidiaries are based in Hong Kong, Singapore and Indonesia, providing services for the banks and large financial institutions in countries including Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

About OneConnect

OneConnect is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. The Company's platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology. The Company's solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. Together they enable the Company's customers' digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

Our technology-as-a-service platform strategically covers multiple verticals in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, across the full scope of their businesses – from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services, as well as technology infrastructure such as data management, program development, and cloud services.

About IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards

The IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards (IFTA) showcases and celebrates the extraordinary achievements made by corporations, NGOs, start-ups, and individuals in the finance and technology industry. The second annual awards are divided into 30 fintech categories, including 26 for corporates and four for individuals, to recognize a wide spectrum of fintech innovation, education, research and development and fintech applications worldwide.

