    533632   INE912L01015

ONELIFE CAPITAL ADVISORS LIMITED

(533632)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
14.58 INR   +9.95%
10/14Onelife Capital Advisors Limited Announces Resignation of Mr. Himanshu Bipin Unadkat as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
07/30Onelife Capital Advisors Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/13Onelife Capital Advisors Limited Announces Resignation of Amol Autade as Non-Executive and Independent Director
CI
Onelife Capital Advisors : General updates

10/29/2022 | 11:19am EDT
ONELIFE CAPITAL ADVISORS LIMITED

CIN: L74140MH2007PLC173660

Regd. Off: Plot No. A 356, Road No. 26, Wagle Industrial Estate, MIDC, Thane (W) - 400604

Tel no.: 022-41842345; Email id: cs@onelifecapital.in; Web: www.onelifecapital.in

29th October, 2022

To

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra- Kurla Complex

Dalal Street,

Fort, Bandra, Mumbai- 400 051

Mumbai- 400 001

Scrip Code: 533632

Symbol: ONELIFECAP

Respected Sir/Madam,

Sub: Confirmation Certificate under Regulation 74 (5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participant) Regulations, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 74 (5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we hereby submit a copy of certificate received from KFin Technologies Private Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company, certifying that the securities received for dematerialization have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification and the name of the depositories has been substituted in the records as the registered owner within the stipulated time of receipt of certificate of security and that the securities which were dematerialized are listed on the Stock Exchange(s) where the earlier issued securities are listed.

This is for your information and records, please.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For Onelife Capital Advisors Limited

Sd/-

Manoj Ramgopal Malpani

Chief Financial Officer

ENCL: A/A

KFIN/OCAL/74-5/300922

Date : 12.10.2022

The Company Secretary

Onelife Capital Advisors Limited

Plot No. A356, Road No. 26

Wagle Industrial Estate MIDC

THANE West- 400 604

Dear Sirs,

Sub

: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participant)

Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

We, as Registrars, Share Transfer and Depository Services agents of the Company, certify that the details of securities dematerialized during the aforesaid period, as required under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and participants) Regulations 2018 have been furnished to all the Stock Exchanges where the shares of the company are listed.

We, further confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialization have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification and the names of the depositories have been substituted in the register of members as the registered owner within 15 days from the date of receipt of documents.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

for KFin Technologies Limited

GANESH PATRO

Asst. Vice President

Cc to :-

  1. National Securities Depository Limited Trade World, 4th Floor,
    Kamala Mills Compound,
    Lower Parel. N M Joshi Marg, MUMBAI - 400 013
  2. Central Depository Services ( India) Limited Marathon Futurex,
  • A" Wing, 25th Floor,
    N M Joshi Marg,
    Lower Parel, MUMBAI - 400 013

Disclaimer

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 64,8 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
Net income 2022 -3,97 M -0,05 M -0,05 M
Net Debt 2022 139 M 1,69 M 1,69 M
P/E ratio 2022 -38,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 195 M 2,37 M 2,37 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 46,7%
Managers and Directors
Pandoo Naig Chief Financial Officer & Director
T. K. Prabhakara Naig Executive Chairman
Himanshu Unadkat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sonam Satish Kumar Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Dhananjay C. Parikh Independent Non-Executive Director
