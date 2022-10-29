Onelife Capital Advisors : General updates

ONELIFE CAPITAL ADVISORS LIMITED

CIN: L74140MH2007PLC173660

Regd. Off: Plot No. A 356, Road No. 26, Wagle Industrial Estate, MIDC, Thane (W) - 400604

Tel no.: 022-41842345; Email id: cs@onelifecapital.in; Web: www.onelifecapital.in

29th October, 2022 To BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra- Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra, Mumbai- 400 051 Mumbai- 400 001 Scrip Code: 533632 Symbol: ONELIFECAP Respected Sir/Madam,

Sub: Confirmation Certificate under Regulation 74 (5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participant) Regulations, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 74 (5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we hereby submit a copy of certificate received from KFin Technologies Private Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company, certifying that the securities received for dematerialization have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification and the name of the depositories has been substituted in the records as the registered owner within the stipulated time of receipt of certificate of security and that the securities which were dematerialized are listed on the Stock Exchange(s) where the earlier issued securities are listed.

For Onelife Capital Advisors Limited

Manoj Ramgopal Malpani

Chief Financial Officer

ENCL: A/A