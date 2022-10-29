Onelife Capital Advisors : General updates

Tel no.: 022-41842345; Email id: cs@onelifecapital.in; Web: www.onelifecapital.in
29th October, 2022
To
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Department of Corporate Services
Exchange Plaza
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Bandra- Kurla Complex
Dalal Street,
Fort, Bandra, Mumbai- 400 051
Mumbai- 400 001
Scrip Code: 533632
Symbol: ONELIFECAP
Respected Sir/Madam,
Sub: Confirmation Certificate under Regulation 74 (5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participant) Regulations, 2018
Pursuant to Regulation 74 (5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we hereby submit a copy of certificate received from KFin Technologies Private Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company, certifying that the securities received for dematerialization have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification and the name of the depositories has been substituted in the records as the registered owner within the stipulated time of receipt of certificate of security and that the securities which were dematerialized are listed on the Stock Exchange(s) where the earlier issued securities are listed.
This is for your information and records, please.
Thanking You,
Yours Faithfully,
For Onelife Capital Advisors Limited
Sd/-
Manoj Ramgopal Malpani
Chief Financial Officer
ENCL: A/A
KFIN/OCAL/74-5/300922
Date : 12.10.2022
The Company Secretary
Onelife Capital Advisors Limited
Plot No. A356, Road No. 26
Wagle Industrial Estate MIDC
THANE West- 400 604
Dear Sirs,
Sub
: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participant)
Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
We, as Registrars, Share Transfer and Depository Services agents of the Company, certify that the details of securities dematerialized during the aforesaid period, as required under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and participants) Regulations 2018 have been furnished to all the Stock Exchanges where the shares of the company are listed.
We, further confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialization have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification and the names of the depositories have been substituted in the register of members as the registered owner within 15 days from the date of receipt of documents.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
for KFin Technologies Limited
GANESH PATRO
Asst. Vice President
Cc to :-
National Securities Depository Limited Trade World, 4th Floor,
Kamala Mills Compound,
Lower Parel. N M Joshi Marg, MUMBAI - 400 013
Central Depository Services ( India) Limited Marathon Futurex,
A" Wing, 25thFloor,
N M Joshi Marg,
Lower Parel, MUMBAI - 400 013
