  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. OneMain Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMF   US68268W1036

ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.

(OMF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:54:15 2023-03-03 pm EST
43.44 USD   +0.40%
02/14Transcript : OneMain Holdings, Inc. Presents at 24th Annual Financial Services Forum, Feb-14-2023 09:25 AM
CI
02/13RBC Boosts Price Target on OneMain Holdings to $53 From $48, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
02/10ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of OneMain Holdings, Inc.

03/03/2023 | 03:45pm EST
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “bbb” (Good) of American Health and Life Insurance Company (AHLIC) and Triton Insurance Company (Triton) (both domiciled in Fort Worth, TX). Both companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OneMain) [NYSE: OMF] (headquartered in Evansville, IN). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of AHLIC reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). AHLIC’s ratings also reflect drag from the parent company OneMain, a consumer finance company, which has considerable financial leverage within our measurement. While OneMain has exhibited an improved risk profile in recent years, AHLIC and Triton are dependent on it as a primary distribution source, and both insurance companies continue to have significant concentration in credit insurance products. AHLIC also provides term life insurance, which adds some diversity to its relatively narrow portfolio of products. AHLIC has maintained the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and generates consistent, favorable operating performance relative to peers and industry benchmarks.

The ratings of Triton reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. Triton’s ratings also reflect a drag from OneMain. Triton maintains the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by BCAR. In addition, AM Best considers Triton’s financial constraints in terms of dividends in the ratings, as these constraints may stress risk-adjusted capitalization in the future. Triton has generated strong operating results in the last two years, which followed significant volatility in premium volume and incurred losses in 2020, due to the economic and financial impact of COVID-19 on its main product, involuntary unemployment insurance.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2023 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 253 M - -
Net income 2023 729 M - -
Net Debt 2023 17 971 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,23x
Yield 2023 9,25%
Capitalization 5 226 M 5 226 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,45x
EV / Sales 2024 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 9 200
Free-Float 86,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 43,26 $
Average target price 51,93 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Managers and Directors
Douglas H. Shulman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Micah R. Conrad Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Larry Fitzpatrick Chief Technology Officer & EV President
Rajive Chadha Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Roy A. Guthrie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.29.87%5 226
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-7.49%44 553
ORIX CORPORATION14.94%20 831
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL8.76%15 620
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED3.76%7 479
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.39.91%6 024