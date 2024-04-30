1Q 2024 Diluted EPS of $1.29

1Q 2024 C&I adjusted diluted EPS of $1.45

1Q 2024 Managed receivables of $22.0 billion

Raised quarterly dividend by 4% to $1.04 per share

Repurchased 109 thousand shares for $5 million in 1Q

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit, today reported pretax income of $204 million and net income of $155 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $235 million and $179 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $1.29 in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1.48 in the prior year quarter. The current year quarter included a $27 million restructuring charge associated with expense initiatives that are expected to drive efficiencies across the organization and create capacity for future strategic investments.

On April 30, 2024, OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share, a 4% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend is payable on May 17, 2024, to record holders of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on May 10, 2024.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 109 thousand shares of common stock for $5 million.

"We are very pleased with our performance so far in 2024 and encouraged by the direction of credit," said Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO of OneMain. "We remain highly focused on serving our customers well through the cycle while also executing on our strategic initiatives, including new products and channels."

The following segment results are reported on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the required reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

Consumer and Insurance Segment ("C&I")

C&I adjusted pretax income was $233 million and adjusted net income was $175 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $236 million and $177 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.45 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1.46 in the prior year quarter.

Management runs the business based on C&I capital generation, which it defines as C&I adjusted net income excluding the after-tax change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses while still considering the current period C&I net charge-offs. C&I capital generation was $155 million for the first quarter 2024, compared to $179 million in the prior year quarter. The decline was driven by higher net charge-offs and higher interest expense partially offset by an increase in interest income in the current quarter compared to the prior year period.

Managed receivables, which includes loans serviced for our whole loan sale partners, were $22.0 billion at March 31, 2024, up 6% from $20.6 billion at March 31, 2023.

Consumer loan originations totaled $2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2024, down 10% from $2.8 billion in the prior year quarter.

Interest income and total revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively, up 7% from prior year quarter of $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion. This growth was driven by higher average net finance receivables.

Interest expense was $276 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 16% from $238 million in the prior year quarter, due to an increase in average debt as we continue to grow the business and a higher average cost of funds.

The provision for finance receivable losses was $431 million in the first quarter of 2024, up $46 million compared to the prior year period. During the first quarter of 2024, the allowance for finance receivable losses decreased $26 million, driven by a seasonal decline in receivables.

C&I Select Delinquency and Loss Ratios March 31,

2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Consumer loans:





30+ days delinquency ratio 5.57 % 6.16 % 5.29 % 90+ days delinquency ratio 2.86 % 2.88 % 2.72 % 30-89 days delinquency ratio 2.72 % 3.28 % 2.58 % Net charge-offs 8.58 % 7.70 % 7.72 %

Operating expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $362 million, flat to the prior year quarter reflecting continued investment in the business offset by improved efficiencies across the organization.

Funding and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had principal debt balances outstanding of $19.8 billion, 58% of which was secured. The Company had $831 million of cash and cash equivalents, which included $165 million of cash and cash equivalents held at regulated insurance subsidiaries or for other operating activities that are unavailable for general corporate purposes.

Cash and cash equivalents, together with the Company's $1.3 billion of undrawn committed capacity from an unsecured corporate revolver, $6.7 billion of undrawn committed capacity under revolving conduit facilities and credit card variable funding note facilities, and $8.3 billion of unencumbered receivables, provides significant liquidity resources.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions available online and in 1,300 locations across 44 states. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit www.OneMainFinancial.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report the operating results of Consumer and Insurance using the Segment Accounting Basis, which (i) reflects our allocation methodologies for interest expense and operating costs, to reflect the manner in which we assess our business results and (ii) excludes the impact of applying purchase accounting (eliminates premiums/discounts on our finance receivables and long-term debt at acquisition, as well as the amortization/accretion in future periods). Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss), Consumer and Insurance adjusted net income (loss), and Consumer and Insurance adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are key performance measures used to evaluate the performance of our business. Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss) represents income (loss) before income taxes on a Segment Accounting Basis and excludes restructuring charges, regulatory settlements, net gain or loss resulting from repurchases and repayments of debt, acquisition- related transaction and integration expenses, and other items and strategic activities, which include direct costs associated with COVID-19 and the expense associated with cash-settled stock-based awards. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in assessing the profitability of our segment.

We also use Consumer and Insurance pretax capital generation and Consumer and Insurance capital generation, non-GAAP financial measures, as a key performance measure of our segment. Consumer and Insurance pretax capital generation represents Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income, as discussed above, and excludes the change in our Consumer and Insurance allowance for finance receivable losses in the period while still considering the Consumer and Insurance net charge-offs incurred during the period. Consumer and Insurance capital generation represents the after-tax effect of Consumer and Insurance pretax capital generation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing the capital created in the period impacting the overall capital adequacy of the Company. We believe that the Company's reserves, combined with its equity, represent the Company's loss absorption capacity.

We utilize these non-GAAP measures in evaluating our performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are consistent with the performance goals established in OMH's executive compensation program. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

This document contains summarized information concerning the Company and its business, operations, financial performance and trends. No representation is made that the information in this document is complete. For additional financial, statistical and business related information see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the Company's other reports filed with the SEC from time to time, which are or will be available in the Investor Relations section of the OneMain Financial website (www.omf.com) and the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "anticipates," "appears," "assumes," "believes," "can," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "foresees," "goal," "intends," "likely," "objective," "plans," "projects," "target," "trend," "remains," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" or "would" are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead represent only management's current beliefs regarding future events, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, performance, and future plans, and underlying assumptions and other statements related thereto. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the following: adverse changes and volatility in general economic conditions, including the interest rate environment and the financial markets; the sufficiency of our allowance for finance receivable losses; increased levels of unemployment and personal bankruptcies; the current inflationary environment and related trends affecting our customers; natural or accidental events such as earthquakes, hurricanes, pandemics, floods or wildfires affecting our customers, collateral, or our facilities; a failure in or breach of our information, operational or security systems or infrastructure or those of third parties, including as a result of cyber incidents, war or other disruptions; the adequacy of our credit risk scoring models; geopolitical risks, including recent geopolitical actions outside the U.S.; adverse changes in our ability to attract and retain employees or key executives; increased competition or adverse changes in customer responsiveness to our distribution channels or products; changes in federal, state, or local laws, regulations, or regulatory policies and practices or increased regulatory scrutiny of our business or industry; risks associated with our insurance operations; the costs and effects of any actual or alleged violations of any federal, state, or local laws, rules or regulations; the costs and effects of any fines, penalties, judgments, decrees, orders, inquiries, investigations, subpoenas, or enforcement or other proceedings of any governmental or quasi-governmental agency or authority; our substantial indebtedness and our continued ability to access the capital markets and maintain adequate current sources of funds to satisfy our cash flow requirements; our ability to comply with all of our covenants; the effects of any downgrade of our debt ratings by credit rating agencies; and other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in the Company's other filings with the SEC from time to time.

If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should specifically consider the factors identified in this document that could cause actual results to differ before making an investment decision to purchase our securities. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us.

Forward looking statements included in this document speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or the non-occurrence of anticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Quarter Ended Fiscal Year

Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,

(unaudited, $ in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022

Interest income $ 1,173 $ 1,187 $ 1,167 $ 1,117 $ 1,094 $ 4,564 $ 4,435

Interest expense (277) (270) (267) (244) (239) (1,019) (892)

Net interest income 896 917 900 873 855 3,545 3,543

Provision for finance receivable losses (431) (446) (410) (479) (385) (1,721) (1,402)

Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses 465 471 490 394 470 1,824 2,141

Insurance 112 113 113 112 111 448 445

Investment 32 32 32 27 25 116 61

Gain on sales of finance receivables 6 10 11 13 17 52 63

Other 30 31 29 33 24 119 60

Total other revenues 180 186 185 185 177 735 629

Operating expenses (391) (388) (381) (397) (365) (1,530) (1,457)

Insurance policy benefits and claims (50) (49) (48) (44) (47) (189) (158)

Total other expenses (441) (437) (429) (441) (412) (1,719) (1,615)

Income before income taxes 204 220 246 138 235 840 1,155

Income taxes (49) (55) (52) (35) (56) (199) (283)

Net income $ 155 $ 165 $ 194 $ 103 $ 179 $ 641 $ 872

Weighted average number of diluted shares 120.2 120.1 120.8 120.6 121.0 120.6 124.4

Diluted EPS $ 1.29 $ 1.38 $ 1.61 $ 0.85 $ 1.48 $ 5.32 $ 7.01

Book value per basic share $ 26.81 $ 26.60 $ 25.86 $ 25.39 $ 25.55 $ 26.60 $ 24.91

Return on assets 2.6 % 2.7 % 3.2 % 1.8 % 3.2 % 2.7 % 3.9 %

Change in allowance for finance receivable losses $ 26 $ (31) $ (57) $ (94) $ (3) $ (185) $ (216)

Net charge-offs (457) (415) (353) (385) (382) (1,536) (1,186)

Provision for finance receivable losses $ (431) $ (446) $ (410) $ (479) $ (385) $ (1,721) $ (1,402)





















Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.





On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2018-12, Financial Services - Insurance: Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts. In accordance with this standard, the Company has recast its fiscal year 2022 financial information to reflect the effects of the adoption.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)







As of





Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (unaudited, $ in millions) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 831 $ 1,014 $ 1,190 $ 1,021 $ 544 Investment securities 1,691 1,719 1,635 1,710 1,786 Net finance receivables 21,083 21,349 21,067 20,510 19,809 Unearned insurance premium and claim reserves (749) (771) (772) (761) (740) Allowance for finance receivable losses (2,454) (2,480) (2,449) (2,392) (2,298) Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premium and claim reserves

and allowance for finance receivable losses 17,880 18,098 17,846 17,357 16,771 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 599 534 580 532 531 Goodwill 1,437 1,437 1,437 1,437 1,437 Other intangible assets 259 260 260 260 261 Other assets 1,211 1,232 1,198 1,194 1,113 Total assets $ 23,908 $ 24,294 $ 24,146 $ 23,511 $ 22,443 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Long-term debt $ 19,520 $ 19,813 $ 19,851 $ 19,195 $ 18,206 Insurance claims and policyholder liabilities 597 615 599 616 615 Deferred and accrued taxes 34 9 6 5 22 Other liabilities 543 671 581 637 519 Total liabilities 20,694 21,108 21,037 20,453 19,362 Common stock 1 1 1 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,718 1,715 1,706 1,702 1,693 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (91) (87) (129) (114) (108) Retained earnings 2,318 2,285 2,240 2,168 2,188 Treasury stock (732) (728) (709) (699) (693) Total shareholders' equity 3,214 3,186 3,109 3,058 3,081 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,908 $ 24,294 $ 24,146 $ 23,511 $ 22,443

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED KEY FINANCIAL METRICS (UNAUDITED)















As of





Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (unaudited, $ in millions) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Liquidity









Cash and cash equivalents $ 831 $ 1,014 $ 1,190 $ 1,021 $ 544 Cash and cash equivalents unavailable for general corporate purposes 165 148 169 196 177 Unencumbered receivables 8,306 8,427 7,715 8,577 8,574 Undrawn conduit facilities 6,399 6,399 6,175 6,175 6,075 Undrawn corporate revolver 1,325 1,325 1,250 1,250 1,250 Undrawn credit card revolving variable funding note facilities 300 — — — — Drawn conduit facilities 1 1 — — 100 Net adjusted debt $ 18,682 $ 18,775 $ 18,658 $ 18,198 $ 17,667 Total Shareholders' equity $ 3,214 $ 3,186 $ 3,109 $ 3,058 $ 3,081 Goodwill (1,437) (1,437) (1,437) (1,437) (1,437) Other intangible assets (259) (260) (260) (260) (261) Junior subordinated debt 172 172 172 172 172 Adjusted tangible common equity 1,690 1,661 1,584 1,533 1,555 Allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax (1) 1,840 1,860 1,837 1,794 1,724 Adjusted capital $ 3,530 $ 3,521 $ 3,421 $ 3,327 $ 3,279 Net leverage (net adjusted debt to adjusted capital) 5.3x 5.3x 5.5x 5.5x 5.4x

(1) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)



Quarter Ended Fiscal Year (unaudited, $ in millions) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 2023 2022 Consumer & Insurance $ 203 $ 220 $ 250 $ 138 $ 236 $ 845 $ 1,169 Other — (1) (4) — (1) (6) — Segment to GAAP adjustment 1 1 — — — 1 (14) Income before income taxes - GAAP basis $ 204 $ 220 $ 246 $ 138 $ 235 $ 840 $ 1,155 Consumer & Insurance pretax income $ 203 $ 220 $ 250 $ 138 $ 236 $ 845 $ 1,169 Restructuring charges 27 — — — — — 7 Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt 2 — — — — — 26 Acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses 1 — — — — — — Regulatory settlements — 2 — 24 — 26 — Other (1) — 1 2 — — 3 4 Consumer & Insurance adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP) $ 233 $ 223 $ 252 $ 162 $ 236 $ 874 $ 1,206 Reconciling items (2) $ (29) $ (2) $ (2) $ (24) $ — $ (28) $ (51) Consumer & Insurance $ 21,083 $ 21,349 $ 21,068 $ 20,511 $ 19,810 $ 21,349 $ 19,987 Segment to GAAP adjustment — — (1) (1) (1) — (1) Net finance receivables - GAAP basis $ 21,083 $ 21,349 $ 21,067 $ 20,510 $ 19,809 $ 21,349 $ 19,986 Consumer & Insurance $ 2,454 $ 2,480 $ 2,449 $ 2,392 $ 2,298 $ 2,480 $ 2,315 Segment to GAAP adjustment — — — — — — (4) Allowance for finance receivable losses - GAAP basis $ 2,454 $ 2,480 $ 2,449 $ 2,392 $ 2,298 $ 2,480 $ 2,311



Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.





On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2018-12, Financial Services - Insurance: Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts. In accordance with this standard, the Company has recast its fiscal year 2022 financial information to reflect the effects of the adoption.



(1) Includes strategic activities and other items.



(2) Reconciling items consist of Segment to GAAP adjustment and the adjustments to Pretax income – segment accounting basis for C&I and Other. The adjustments to Other adjusted pretax income (loss) are not disclosed in the table above due to immateriality.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP)



Quarter Ended Fiscal Year

Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,



(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Interest income $ 1,172 $ 1,186 $ 1,166 $ 1,115 $ 1,092 $ 4,559 $ 4,429 Interest expense (276) (271) (265) (242) (238) (1,015) (886) Net interest income 896 915 901 873 854 3,544 3,543 Provision for finance receivable losses (431) (446) (410) (479) (385) (1,721) (1,399) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses 465 469 491 394 469 1,823 2,144 Insurance 112 113 113 112 111 448 445 Investment 32 32 32 27 25 116 61 Gain on sales of finance receivables 6 10 11 13 17 52 63 Other 30 30 26 30 23 111 75 Total other revenues 180 185 182 182 176 727 644 Operating expenses (362) (382) (373) (370) (362) (1,487) (1,424) Insurance policy benefits and claims (50) (49) (48) (44) (47) (189) (158) Total other expenses (412) (431) (421) (414) (409) (1,676) (1,582) Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP) 233 223 252 162 236 874 1,206 Income taxes (1) (58) (56) (63) (40) (59) (219) (302) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 175 $ 167 $ 189 $ 122 $ 177 $ 655 $ 904 Weighted average number of diluted shares 120.2 120.1 120.8 120.6 121.0 120.6 124.4 C&I adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.45 $ 1.39 $ 1.57 $ 1.01 $ 1.46 $ 5.43 $ 7.27



Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.





On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2018-12, Financial Services - Insurance: Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts. In accordance with this standard, the Company has recast its prior period financial information to reflect the effects of the adoption.



(1) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT METRICS (UNAUDITED)







Quarter Ended Fiscal Year (unaudited, $ in millions) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31, 2023 2023 2022 Net finance receivables - personal loans $ 19,854 $ 20,274 $ 20,176 $ 19,797 $ 19,230 $ 20,274 $ 19,498 Net finance receivables - auto finance 843 745 660 555 458 745 382 Net finance receivables - consumer loans 20,697 21,019 20,836 20,352 19,688 21,019 19,880 Net finance receivables - credit cards 386 330 232 159 122 330 107 Net finance receivables $ 21,083 $ 21,349 $ 21,068 $ 20,511 $ 19,810 $ 21,349 $ 19,987 Allowance for finance receivable losses $ 2,454 $ 2,480 $ 2,449 $ 2,392 $ 2,298 $ 2,480 $ 2,315 Allowance ratio 11.64 % 11.62 % 11.62 % 11.66 % 11.60 % 11.62 % 11.58 % Net finance receivables 21,083 21,349 21,068 20,511 19,810 21,349 19,987 Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners 871 882 864 849 839 882 766 Managed receivables $ 21,954 $ 22,231 $ 21,932 $ 21,360 $ 20,649 $ 22,231 $ 20,753 Average net finance receivables - personal loans $ 20,117 $ 20,273 $ 20,032 $ 19,495 $ 19,350 $ 19,788 $ 19,151 Average net finance receivables - auto finance 786 707 608 504 417 559 226 Average net finance receivables - consumer loans 20,903 20,980 20,640 19,999 19,767 20,347 19,377 Average net finance receivables - credit cards 364 281 193 137 115 181 65 Average net receivables 21,267 21,261 20,833 20,136 19,882 20,528 19,442 Average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners 867 881 864 852 812 852 610 Average managed receivables $ 22,134 $ 22,142 $ 21,697 $ 20,988 $ 20,694 $ 21,380 $ 20,052















Note: Ratios may not sum due to rounding.















OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE KEY METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP)



Quarter Ended Fiscal Year (unaudited, in millions) Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31,

2023 2023 2022 Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP) $ 233 $ 223 $ 252 $ 162 $ 236 $ 874 $ 1,206 Provision for finance receivable losses 431 446 410 479 385 1,721 1,399 Net charge-offs (457) (415) (353) (385) (382) (1,536) (1,186) Change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses (non-GAAP) (26) 31 57 94 3 185 213 Pretax capital generation (non-GAAP) 207 254 309 256 239 1,059 1,419 Capital generation, net of tax(1) (non-GAAP) $ 155 $ 191 $ 232 $ 192 $ 179 $ 794 $ 1,064 C&I average net receivables $ 21,267 $ 21,261 $ 20,833 $ 20,136 $ 19,882 $ 20,528 $ 19,442 Capital generation return on receivables (non-GAAP) 2.9 % 3.6 % 4.4 % 3.8 % 3.7 % 3.9 % 5.5 %



Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Amounts may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.





On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2018-12, Financial Services - Insurance: Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts. In accordance with this standard, the Company has recast its fiscal year 2022 financial information to reflect the effects of the adoption.



(1) Income taxes assume a 25% rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE CONSUMER LOANS METRICS (UNAUDITED)



Quarter Ended Fiscal Year

Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,



(unaudited, $ in millions) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Gross charge-offs $ 522 $ 468 $ 410 $ 446 $ 445 $ 1,768 $ 1,431 Recoveries (77) (60) (63) (67) (69) (258) (252) Net charge-offs $ 445 $ 408 $ 347 $ 379 $ 376 $ 1,510 $ 1,179 Gross charge-off ratio 10.05 % 8.82 % 7.89 % 8.94 % 9.14 % 8.69 % 7.39 % Recovery ratio (1.48 %) (1.13 %) (1.21 %) (1.34 %) (1.42 %) (1.27 %) (1.30 %) Net charge-off ratio 8.58 % 7.70 % 6.68 % 7.60 % 7.72 % 7.42 % 6.09 % Average net receivables $ 20,903 $ 20,980 $ 20,640 $ 19,999 $ 19,767 $ 20,346 $ 19,377 Yield 22.1 % 22.1 % 22.2 % 22.2 % 22.3 % 22.2 % 22.8 % Origination volume $ 2,523 $ 3,014 $ 3,278 $ 3,742 $ 2,817 $ 12,851 $ 13,879 30+ delinquency $ 1,153 $ 1,294 $ 1,156 $ 1,036 $ 1,042 $ 1,294 $ 1,154 90+ delinquency $ 591 $ 605 $ 535 $ 474 $ 534 $ 605 $ 544 30-89 delinquency $ 562 $ 689 $ 621 $ 562 $ 508 $ 689 $ 610 30+ delinquency ratio 5.57 % 6.16 % 5.55 % 5.09 % 5.29 % 6.16 % 5.80 % 90+ delinquency ratio 2.86 % 2.88 % 2.57 % 2.33 % 2.72 % 2.88 % 2.74 % 30-89 delinquency ratio 2.72 % 3.28 % 2.98 % 2.76 % 2.58 % 3.28 % 3.07 %





Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on a Segment Accounting Basis. Delinquency ratios are calculated as a percentage of C&I personal loan net finance receivables. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Defined Terms

Adjusted capital = adjusted tangible common equity + allowance for finance receivable losses (ALLL), net of tax

= adjusted tangible common equity + allowance for finance receivable losses (ALLL), net of tax Adjusted tangible common equity (TCE) = total shareholders' equity – goodwill – other intangible assets + junior subordinated debt

= total shareholders' equity – goodwill – other intangible assets + junior subordinated debt Auto finance = financing at the point of purchase through a network of auto dealerships

= financing at the point of purchase through a network of auto dealerships Available cash and cash equivalents = cash and cash equivalents – cash and cash equivalents held at our regulated insurance subsidiaries or is unavailable for general corporate purposes

= cash and cash equivalents – cash and cash equivalents held at our regulated insurance subsidiaries or is unavailable for general corporate purposes Average assets = average of monthly average assets (assets at the beginning and end of each month divided by two) in the period

= average of monthly average assets (assets at the beginning and end of each month divided by two) in the period Average managed receivables = C&I average net receivables + average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

= C&I average net receivables + average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners C&I adjusted diluted EPS = C&I adjusted net income (non-GAAP) / weighted average diluted shares

= C&I adjusted net income (non-GAAP) / weighted average diluted shares Capital generation = C&I adjusted net income – change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax

= C&I adjusted net income – change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax Capital generation return on receivables = annualized capital generation / C&I average net receivables

= annualized capital generation / C&I average net receivables Consumer loans = personal loans and auto finance

= personal loans and auto finance Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners = unpaid principal balance plus accrued interest of loans sold as part of our whole loan sale program

= unpaid principal balance plus accrued interest of loans sold as part of our whole loan sale program Managed receivables = C&I net finance receivables + finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

= C&I net finance receivables + finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners Net adjusted debt = long-term debt – junior subordinated debt – available cash and cash equivalents

= long-term debt – junior subordinated debt – available cash and cash equivalents Net leverage = net adjusted debt / adjusted capital

= net adjusted debt / adjusted capital Opex ratio = annualized C&I operating expenses / average managed receivables

= annualized C&I operating expenses / average managed receivables Other net revenue = other revenues – insurance policy benefits and claims expense

= other revenues – insurance policy benefits and claims expense Personal loans = loans secured by titled collateral or unsecured and offered through our branch network, central operations, or digital platform

= loans secured by titled collateral or unsecured and offered through our branch network, central operations, or digital platform Pretax capital generation = C&I pretax adjusted net income – change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses

= C&I pretax adjusted net income – change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses Purchase volume = credit card purchase transactions + cash advances – returns

= credit card purchase transactions + cash advances – returns Return on assets (ROA) = annualized net income / average total assets

= annualized net income / average total assets Return on receivables (C&I ROR) = annualized C&I adjusted net income / C&I average net receivables

= annualized C&I adjusted net income / C&I average net receivables Total Revenue = C&I interest income + C&I total other revenue

= C&I interest income + C&I total other revenue Unencumbered receivables = unencumbered unpaid principal balance of personal loans and credit cards. For precompute personal loans, unpaid principal balance is the gross contractual payments less the unaccreted balance of unearned finance charges. Credit cards exclude billed interest, fees, and closed accounts with balances

