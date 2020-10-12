Log in
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.

ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.

(OMF)
OneMain : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/12/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) plans to report its third quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Monday, October 26, 2020. The earnings release will be available on OneMain’s investor relations website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com.

A conference call to discuss the company's results, outlook and related matters will be held on Tuesday, October 27, at 8:00 am Eastern time. The general public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-330-3668 (U.S. domestic) or 678-304-6859 (international), and using conference ID 7688828, or via a live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the website. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on our website, or by dialing 800-585-8367 (U.S. domestic) or 404-537-3406, and using conference ID 7688828, beginning approximately two hours after the event. The replay of the conference call will be available via audio webcast through November 11, 2020.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With almost 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its 8,700 team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2020
