NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit, plans to report its fourth quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The earnings release will be available on OneMain's investor relations website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com .

A conference call to discuss the company's results, outlook and related matters will be held that morning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. The general public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 800-579-2568 (U.S. domestic) or 785-424-1619 (international), and using conference ID 44662, or via a live audio webcast through our investor relations website. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on our website after the event.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions available online and in 1,400 locations across 44 states. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit www.OneMainFinancial.com.

