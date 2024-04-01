NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) ("OneMain"), the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit, announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Foursight Capital LLC ("Foursight").

OneMain Financial (PRNewsfoto/OneMain Holdings, Inc.)

Founded in 2012, Foursight is an automobile finance company that purchases and services automobile retail installment contracts primarily made to near-prime borrowers across the country. Contracts are sourced through an extensive network of dealers. Foursight's seasoned team, scalable technology, tested credit models, franchise dealer network and high-quality loan portfolio will support OneMain's disciplined expansion into the auto lending business.

About OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions available online and in 1,300 locations across 44 states. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.

Investor Contact:
Peter R Poillon
212-359-2432
peter.poillon@omf.com

Media Contact:
Kelly Ogburn
410-537-9028
kelly.ogburn@omf.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onemain-holdings-inc-completes-acquisition-of-foursight-capital-llc-302104565.html

SOURCE OneMain Holdings, Inc.