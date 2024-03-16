OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2019-1
Monthly Servicer Report
Collection Period
Beginning Date
02/01/2024
End Date
02/29/2024
Payment Date
03/14/2024
Transaction Month
60
30/360 Days
30
ORIGINAL DEAL PARAMETERS
Note Balance
% of Note Prin Bal
Interest Rate
Stated Maturity Date
Class A Notes
533,250,000.00
72.37%
3.63%
September 14, 2027
Class B Notes
89,630,000.00
12.16%
3.95%
November 14, 2028
Class C Notes
59,620,000.00
8.09%
4.19%
November 14, 2028
Class D Notes
54,380,000.00
7.38%
4.68%
April 14, 2031
Aggregate Note Principal Balance
736,880,000.00
100.00%
Overcollateralization Amount
13,128,297.16
Initial Loan Principal Balance:
750,008,297.16
NOTE BALANCE
Beginning of Period
End of Period
Note Balance
Note Factor
Note Balance
Note Factor
Change
Class A Notes
533,250,000.00
1.00000
533,250,000.00
1.00000
0.00
Class B Notes
89,630,000.00
1.00000
89,630,000.00
1.00000
0.00
Class C Notes
59,620,000.00
1.00000
59,620,000.00
1.00000
0.00
Class D Notes
54,380,000.00
1.00000
54,380,000.00
1.00000
0.00
Aggregate Note Principal Balance
736,880,000.00
1.00000
736,880,000.00
1.00000
0.00
OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2019-1
Monthly Servicer Report
Collection Period
Beginning Date
02/01/2024
End Date
02/29/2024
Payment Date
03/14/2024
Transaction Month
60
30/360 Days
30
LOAN PRINCIPAL BALANCE
Beginning Adjusted Loan Principal Balance
Principal Collections (Scheduled Principal and Prepayments)
Charged-Off Loans
Other Customer Charges Net Increase / (Decrease)
Terminated Loans
Renewal Loan Replacements
Additional Loans (other than Renewal Loans)
Exchanged Loans
Replacement Loans
Excluded Loans
Optional Reassignment Loans
Repurchased Loans
Ending Adjusted Loan Principal Balance/Loan Action Date Loan Principal Balance
POOL INFORMATION
Beginning of Period
End of Period
Weighted Avg. Coupon (WAC)
20.11%
20.17%
Weighted Avg. FICO*
623
623
Weighted Avg. Loan Remaining Term (WALRT)
43
43
Weighted Avg. Loan to Value
133.59%
133.48%
Adjusted Loan Principal Balance
750,063,731.60
750,063,427.86
Number of Loans
55,755
55,770
Additional Loan** Information for the Payment Date on 3/14/2024:
Weighted Avg. Coupon (WAC)
22.29%
Weighted Avg. FICO*
623
Weighted Avg. Loan to Value
128.39%
Loan Principal Balance
35,033,377.93
Number of Loans
2,175
*FICO scores determined at time of origination
**Contains Additional Loans including Renewal Loans and Replacement Loans
750,063,731.60
(23,304,689.83)
(2,227,141.86)
164,495.95
(9,534,441.30)
7,071,927.98
28,057,381.51
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
(227,836.19)
750,063,427.86
OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2019-1
Monthly Servicer Report
Collection Period
Beginning Date
02/01/2024
End Date
02/29/2024
Payment Date
03/14/2024
Transaction Month
60
30/360 Days
30
AVAILABLE FUNDS
Principal:
Principal Collections
23,304,689.83
Other Customer Charges Net Increase / (Decrease)
(164,495.95)
Repurchased Contract Proceeds Related to Principal
227,836.19
Recoveries/Liquidation Proceeds
379,013.65
Total Principal Collections
23,747,043.72
Interest:
Interest Collections
12,245,220.35
Interest on Repurchase Principal
-
Total Interest Collections
12,245,220.35
Collections Used/Sent for Renewals
2,462,513.32
Collections Used for Proposed Loans
(28,057,381.51)
Collections Used for Servicing Fee
(1,250,106.22)
Total Collections
9,147,289.66
Collection Account Interest
104,206.27
Principal Distribution Account Interest
-
Reserve Account Interest
14,438.95
Reserve Draw Account
3,750,041.49
Principal Distribution Account Draw Amount
-
Total Collections
13,015,976.37
OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2019-1
Monthly Servicer Report
Collection Period
Beginning Date
02/01/2024
End Date
02/29/2024
Payment Date
03/14/2024
Transaction Month
60
30/360 Days
30
DISTRIBUTIONS
Calculated Amount
Amount Paid
Shortfall
Carryover Shortfall
Remaining Available Funds
Indenture Trustee/ Owner Trustee/ Back-up Servicer/ Depositor Loan
Trustee/ Issuer Loan Trustee
833.33
833.33
-
-
13,015,143.04
Back-up Servicing Fee and Servicing Transition costs
0.025%
15,626.33
15,626.33
-
-
12,999,516.71
Servicing Fee
2.00%
-
-
-
-
12,999,516.71
Class A Monthly Interest Amount
1,613,081.25
1,613,081.25
-
-
11,386,435.46
First Priority Principal Payment
-
-
-
-
11,386,435.46
Class B Montly Interest Amount
295,032.08
295,032.08
-
-
11,091,403.38
Second Priority Principal Payment
-
-
-
-
11,091,403.38
Class C Monthly Interest Amount
208,173.17
208,173.17
-
-
10,883,230.21
Third Priority Principal Payment
-
-
-
-
10,883,230.21
Class D Monthly Interest Amount
212,082.00
212,082.00
-
-
10,671,148.21
Fourth Priority Principal Payment
-
-
-
-
10,671,148.21
Required Reserve Account Amount
3,750,041.49
3,750,041.49
-
-
6,921,106.72
Advances made by the Servicer (aggregate unpaid balance)
-
-
-
-
6,921,106.72
Regular Principal Payment Amount
-
-
-
-
6,921,106.72
Additional Transaction Participant Fees
-
-
-
-
6,921,106.72
Additional Indeminified Amounts
-
-
-
-
6,921,106.72
Advances that remain unpaid after giving effect to distributions above
-
-
-
-
6,921,106.72
Residual Released to the Depositor
6,921,106.72
6,921,106.72
-
-
-
Total
13,015,976.37
OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2019-1
Monthly Servicer Report
Collection Period
Beginning Date
02/01/2024
End Date
02/29/2024
Payment Date
03/14/2024
Transaction Month
60
30/360 Days
30
RESERVE ACCOUNT
Beginning Period Reserve Account Amount
3,750,041.49
Reserve Draw Amount
(3,750,041.49)
Reserve Deposit Amount
3,750,041.49
Ending Period Reserve Account Amount
3,750,041.49
Change in Reserve Account Balance
-
Required Reserve Account Amount
3,750,041.49
PRINCIPAL DISTRIBUTION ACCOUNT
Beginning Period Distribution Account Amount
-
Principal Distribution Draw Amount
-
Ending Principal Distribution Amount Prior to Payment Waterfall
-
Principal Distribution Deposit Amount
-
Distribution to Noteholders (except during Revolving Period)
Class A Noteholders
-
Class B Noteholders
-
Class C Noteholders
-
Class D Noteholders
-
Purchase of Loans on Payment Date
-
Ending Period Principal Distribution Account Amount
-
Change in Principal Distribution Account Amount
-
OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2019-1
Monthly Servicer Report
Collection Period
Beginning Date
02/01/2024
End Date
02/29/2024
Payment Date
03/14/2024
Transaction Month
60
30/360 Days
30
OVERCOLLATERALIZATION
Beginning of Period Overcollateralization
13,183,731.60
Adjusted Loan Principal Balance
750,063,427.86
Minimum Overcollateralization Amount
13,125,145.20
Target Overcollateralization Amount
13,125,145.20
Target Note Balance needed for Target Overcollateralization
N/A
Amortization Period:
Target Principal Payment to Notes for Target Overcollateralization
-
Regular Principal Payment Amount
-
Shortfall | Overcollateralization Deficiency Amount
-
End of Period Overcollateralization
13,183,427.86
Overcollateralization Event
NO
OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2019-1
Monthly Servicer Report
Collection Period
Beginning Date
02/01/2024
End Date
02/29/2024
Payment Date
03/14/2024
Transaction Month
60
30/360 Days
30
DELINQUENCY AND NET LOSS ACTIVITY
Number of Loans
Number of Loans %
Loan Prin Balance
Loan Prin Balance %
Current (0 Days)
50,499
90.55%
679,845,227.99
90.64%
One Payment Past Due (1-29 Days)
3,833
6.87%
52,315,510.83
6.97%
Two Payments Past Due (30-59 Days)
581
1.04%
7,116,241.05
0.95%
Three Payments Past Due (60-89 Days)
281
0.50%
3,575,177.45
0.48%
Four thru Six Payments Past Due (90-179 Days)
573
1.03%
7,161,973.04
0.95%
Seven or More Payments Past Due (180+)
3
0.01%
49,297.50
0.01%
55,770
100.00%
750,063,427.86
100.00%
Charged-Offs Loans
Current Period NET Charged-Off Loans
1,848,128.21
Beginning Adjusted Loan Principal Balance
750,063,731.60
Monthly Net Loss Percentage
2.96%
Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 1st Preceding Collection Period
2.93%
Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 2nd Preceding Collection Period
2.48%
Three-month average Monthly Net Loss Percentage for Current Period
2.79%
Three-month average Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 1st Preceding Collection Period
2.56%
Three-month average Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 2nd Preceding Collection Period
2.42%
OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2019-1
Monthly Servicer Report
Collection Period
Beginning Date
02/01/2024
End Date
02/29/2024
Payment Date
03/14/2024
Transaction Month
60
30/360 Days
30
REINVESTMENT CRITERIA EVENTS
Initial Pool
Current Pool
Limit
In Compliance
Top 3 Customer State
26.30%
30.95%
40.00%
YES
Any Customer State (except for the top 3)
6.51%
6.73%
15.00%
YES
Weighed Avg. Coupon (WAC)
19.68%
20.17%
16.50%
YES
Weighed Average Loan Remaining Term
51
43
56
YES
Risk Level:
0.00%
0.00%
0.50%
YES
No Risk Level/ F or E
No Risk Level/ F to (and including) D
0.45%
0.18%
2.50%
YES
No Risk Level/ F to (and including) C
9.30%
5.80%
15.00%
YES
No Risk Level/ F to (and including) B
22.75%
19.73%
35.00%
YES
No Risk Level/ F to (and including) A
47.53%
42.43%
55.00%
YES
No Risk Level/ F to (and including) P
73.41%
72.53%
80.00%
YES
No Risk Level/ F to (and including) S
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
YES
Overcollateralization Event
NO
Reinvestment Criteria Event
NO
Reinvestment Criteria Event for first Preceding Collection Period
NO
Reinvestment Criteria Event for second Preceding Collection Period
NO
12-Month Exchanged/Reserved Loans
-
-
150,001,659.43
YES
UPB of Replacement loans >= UPB of Exchanged loans
N/A
95.00%
YES
EARLY AMORTIZATION EVENTS
Amount
Trigger Level
Amortization Event
3-Month Monthly Net Loss Trigger
2.79%
6.50%
NO
3-Month Reinvestment Criteria Event
NO
Servicer Default
NO
