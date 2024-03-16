OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2019-1

Monthly Servicer Report

Collection Period

Beginning Date

02/01/2024

End Date

02/29/2024

Payment Date

03/14/2024

Transaction Month

60

30/360 Days

30

ORIGINAL DEAL PARAMETERS

Note Balance

% of Note Prin Bal

Interest Rate

Stated Maturity Date

Class A Notes

533,250,000.00

72.37%

3.63%

September 14, 2027

Class B Notes

89,630,000.00

12.16%

3.95%

November 14, 2028

Class C Notes

59,620,000.00

8.09%

4.19%

November 14, 2028

Class D Notes

54,380,000.00

7.38%

4.68%

April 14, 2031

Aggregate Note Principal Balance

736,880,000.00

100.00%

Overcollateralization Amount

13,128,297.16

Initial Loan Principal Balance:

750,008,297.16

NOTE BALANCE

Beginning of Period

End of Period

Note Balance

Note Factor

Note Balance

Note Factor

Change

Class A Notes

533,250,000.00

1.00000

533,250,000.00

1.00000

0.00

Class B Notes

89,630,000.00

1.00000

89,630,000.00

1.00000

0.00

Class C Notes

59,620,000.00

1.00000

59,620,000.00

1.00000

0.00

Class D Notes

54,380,000.00

1.00000

54,380,000.00

1.00000

0.00

Aggregate Note Principal Balance

736,880,000.00

1.00000

736,880,000.00

1.00000

0.00

LOAN PRINCIPAL BALANCE

Beginning Adjusted Loan Principal Balance

Principal Collections (Scheduled Principal and Prepayments)

Charged-Off Loans

Other Customer Charges Net Increase / (Decrease)

Terminated Loans

Renewal Loan Replacements

Additional Loans (other than Renewal Loans)

Exchanged Loans

Replacement Loans

Excluded Loans

Optional Reassignment Loans

Repurchased Loans

Ending Adjusted Loan Principal Balance/Loan Action Date Loan Principal Balance

POOL INFORMATION

Beginning of Period

End of Period

Weighted Avg. Coupon (WAC)

20.11%

20.17%

Weighted Avg. FICO*

623

623

Weighted Avg. Loan Remaining Term (WALRT)

43

43

Weighted Avg. Loan to Value

133.59%

133.48%

Adjusted Loan Principal Balance

750,063,731.60

750,063,427.86

Number of Loans

55,755

55,770

Additional Loan** Information for the Payment Date on 3/14/2024:

Weighted Avg. Coupon (WAC)

22.29%

Weighted Avg. FICO*

623

Weighted Avg. Loan to Value

128.39%

Loan Principal Balance

35,033,377.93

Number of Loans

2,175

*FICO scores determined at time of origination

**Contains Additional Loans including Renewal Loans and Replacement Loans

750,063,731.60

(23,304,689.83)

(2,227,141.86)

164,495.95

(9,534,441.30)

7,071,927.98

28,057,381.51

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

(227,836.19)

750,063,427.86

AVAILABLE FUNDS

Principal:

Principal Collections

23,304,689.83

Other Customer Charges Net Increase / (Decrease)

(164,495.95)

Repurchased Contract Proceeds Related to Principal

227,836.19

Recoveries/Liquidation Proceeds

379,013.65

Total Principal Collections

23,747,043.72

Interest:

Interest Collections

12,245,220.35

Interest on Repurchase Principal

-

Total Interest Collections

12,245,220.35

Collections Used/Sent for Renewals

2,462,513.32

Collections Used for Proposed Loans

(28,057,381.51)

Collections Used for Servicing Fee

(1,250,106.22)

Total Collections

9,147,289.66

Collection Account Interest

104,206.27

Principal Distribution Account Interest

-

Reserve Account Interest

14,438.95

Reserve Draw Account

3,750,041.49

Principal Distribution Account Draw Amount

-

Total Collections

13,015,976.37

DISTRIBUTIONS

Calculated Amount

Amount Paid

Shortfall

Carryover Shortfall

Remaining Available Funds

Indenture Trustee/ Owner Trustee/ Back-up Servicer/ Depositor Loan

Trustee/ Issuer Loan Trustee

833.33

833.33

-

-

13,015,143.04

Back-up Servicing Fee and Servicing Transition costs

0.025%

15,626.33

15,626.33

-

-

12,999,516.71

Servicing Fee

2.00%

-

-

-

-

12,999,516.71

Class A Monthly Interest Amount

1,613,081.25

1,613,081.25

-

-

11,386,435.46

First Priority Principal Payment

-

-

-

-

11,386,435.46

Class B Montly Interest Amount

295,032.08

295,032.08

-

-

11,091,403.38

Second Priority Principal Payment

-

-

-

-

11,091,403.38

Class C Monthly Interest Amount

208,173.17

208,173.17

-

-

10,883,230.21

Third Priority Principal Payment

-

-

-

-

10,883,230.21

Class D Monthly Interest Amount

212,082.00

212,082.00

-

-

10,671,148.21

Fourth Priority Principal Payment

-

-

-

-

10,671,148.21

Required Reserve Account Amount

3,750,041.49

3,750,041.49

-

-

6,921,106.72

Advances made by the Servicer (aggregate unpaid balance)

-

-

-

-

6,921,106.72

Regular Principal Payment Amount

-

-

-

-

6,921,106.72

Additional Transaction Participant Fees

-

-

-

-

6,921,106.72

Additional Indeminified Amounts

-

-

-

-

6,921,106.72

Advances that remain unpaid after giving effect to distributions above

-

-

-

-

6,921,106.72

Residual Released to the Depositor

6,921,106.72

6,921,106.72

-

-

-

Total

13,015,976.37

RESERVE ACCOUNT

Beginning Period Reserve Account Amount

3,750,041.49

Reserve Draw Amount

(3,750,041.49)

Reserve Deposit Amount

3,750,041.49

Ending Period Reserve Account Amount

3,750,041.49

Change in Reserve Account Balance

-

Required Reserve Account Amount

3,750,041.49

PRINCIPAL DISTRIBUTION ACCOUNT

Beginning Period Distribution Account Amount

-

Principal Distribution Draw Amount

-

Ending Principal Distribution Amount Prior to Payment Waterfall

-

Principal Distribution Deposit Amount

-

Distribution to Noteholders (except during Revolving Period)

Class A Noteholders

-

Class B Noteholders

-

Class C Noteholders

-

Class D Noteholders

-

Purchase of Loans on Payment Date

-

Ending Period Principal Distribution Account Amount

-

Change in Principal Distribution Account Amount

-

OVERCOLLATERALIZATION

Beginning of Period Overcollateralization

13,183,731.60

Adjusted Loan Principal Balance

750,063,427.86

Minimum Overcollateralization Amount

13,125,145.20

Target Overcollateralization Amount

13,125,145.20

Target Note Balance needed for Target Overcollateralization

N/A

Amortization Period:

Target Principal Payment to Notes for Target Overcollateralization

-

Regular Principal Payment Amount

-

Shortfall | Overcollateralization Deficiency Amount

-

End of Period Overcollateralization

13,183,427.86

Overcollateralization Event

NO

DELINQUENCY AND NET LOSS ACTIVITY

Number of Loans

Number of Loans %

Loan Prin Balance

Loan Prin Balance %

Current (0 Days)

50,499

90.55%

679,845,227.99

90.64%

One Payment Past Due (1-29 Days)

3,833

6.87%

52,315,510.83

6.97%

Two Payments Past Due (30-59 Days)

581

1.04%

7,116,241.05

0.95%

Three Payments Past Due (60-89 Days)

281

0.50%

3,575,177.45

0.48%

Four thru Six Payments Past Due (90-179 Days)

573

1.03%

7,161,973.04

0.95%

Seven or More Payments Past Due (180+)

3

0.01%

49,297.50

0.01%

55,770

100.00%

750,063,427.86

100.00%

Charged-Offs Loans

Current Period NET Charged-Off Loans

1,848,128.21

Beginning Adjusted Loan Principal Balance

750,063,731.60

Monthly Net Loss Percentage

2.96%

Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 1st Preceding Collection Period

2.93%

Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 2nd Preceding Collection Period

2.48%

Three-month average Monthly Net Loss Percentage for Current Period

2.79%

Three-month average Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 1st Preceding Collection Period

2.56%

Three-month average Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 2nd Preceding Collection Period

2.42%

REINVESTMENT CRITERIA EVENTS

Initial Pool

Current Pool

Limit

In Compliance

Top 3 Customer State

26.30%

30.95%

40.00%

YES

Any Customer State (except for the top 3)

6.51%

6.73%

15.00%

YES

Weighed Avg. Coupon (WAC)

19.68%

20.17%

16.50%

YES

Weighed Average Loan Remaining Term

51

43

56

YES

Risk Level:

0.00%

0.00%

0.50%

YES

No Risk Level/ F or E

No Risk Level/ F to (and including) D

0.45%

0.18%

2.50%

YES

No Risk Level/ F to (and including) C

9.30%

5.80%

15.00%

YES

No Risk Level/ F to (and including) B

22.75%

19.73%

35.00%

YES

No Risk Level/ F to (and including) A

47.53%

42.43%

55.00%

YES

No Risk Level/ F to (and including) P

73.41%

72.53%

80.00%

YES

No Risk Level/ F to (and including) S

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

YES

Overcollateralization Event

NO

Reinvestment Criteria Event

NO

Reinvestment Criteria Event for first Preceding Collection Period

NO

Reinvestment Criteria Event for second Preceding Collection Period

NO

12-Month Exchanged/Reserved Loans

-

-

150,001,659.43

YES

UPB of Replacement loans >= UPB of Exchanged loans

N/A

95.00%

YES

EARLY AMORTIZATION EVENTS

Amount

Trigger Level

Amortization Event

3-Month Monthly Net Loss Trigger

2.79%

6.50%

NO

3-Month Reinvestment Criteria Event

NO

Servicer Default

NO

