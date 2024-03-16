OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2021-1

Monthly Servicer Report

Collection Period

Beginning Date

02/01/2024

End Date

02/29/2024

Payment Date

03/14/2024

Transaction Month

29

30/360 Days

30

ORIGINAL DEAL PARAMETERS

Note Balance

% of Note Prin Bal

Interest Rate

Stated Maturity Date

Class A Notes

773,685,000.00

77.37%

0.87%

July 14, 2028

Class B Notes

128,947,000.00

12.89%

1.26%

July 14, 2028

Class C Notes

68,421,000.00

6.84%

1.42%

July 14, 2028

Class D Notes

28,947,000.00

2.89%

1.62%

November 14, 2030

Aggregate Note Principal Balance

1,000,000,000.00

100.00%

Overcollateralization Amount

52,633,704.99

Initial Loan Principal Balance:

1,052,633,704.99

NOTE BALANCE

Beginning of Period

End of Period

Note Balance

Note Factor

Note Balance

Note Factor

Change

Class A Notes

590,022,970.10

0.76261

549,025,586.09

0.70962

40,997,384.01

Class B Notes

128,947,000.00

1.00000

128,947,000.00

1.00000

0.00

Class C Notes

68,421,000.00

1.00000

68,421,000.00

1.00000

0.00

Class D Notes

28,947,000.00

1.00000

28,947,000.00

1.00000

0.00

Aggregate Note Principal Balance

816,337,970.10

0.81634

775,340,586.09

0.77534

40,997,384.01

LOAN PRINCIPAL BALANCE

Beginning Adjusted Loan Principal Balance

Principal Collections (Scheduled Principal and Prepayments)

Charged-Off Loans

Other Customer Charges Net Increase / (Decrease)

Terminated Loans

Renewal Loan Replacements

Additional Loans (other than Renewal Loans)

Exchanged Loans

Replacement Loans

Excluded Loans

Optional Reassignment Loans

Repurchased Loans

Ending Adjusted Loan Principal Balance/Loan Action Date Loan Principal Balance

POOL INFORMATION

Beginning of Period

End of Period

Weighted Avg. Coupon (WAC)

20.15%

20.11%

Weighted Avg. FICO*

621

621

Weighted Avg. Loan Remaining Term (WALRT)

41

40

Weighted Avg. Loan to Value

139.61%

139.69%

Adjusted Loan Principal Balance

874,988,684.81

831,605,209.67

Number of Loans

68,047

65,483

Additional Loan** Information for the Payment Date on 3/14/2024:

Weighted Avg. Coupon (WAC)

N/A

Weighted Avg. FICO*

N/A

Weighted Avg. Loan to Value

N/A

Loan Principal Balance

N/A

Number of Loans

N/A

*FICO scores determined at time of origination

**Contains Additional Loans including Renewal Loans and Replacement Loans

874,988,684.81

(28,381,768.15)

(3,137,338.17)

151,916.80

(11,665,967.06)

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

(350,318.56)

831,605,209.67

AVAILABLE FUNDS

Principal:

Principal Collections

28,381,768.15

Other Customer Charges Net Increase / (Decrease)

(151,916.80)

Repurchased Contract Proceeds Related to Principal

350,318.56

Recoveries/Liquidation Proceeds

369,252.05

Total Principal Collections

28,949,421.96

Interest:

Interest Collections

14,189,839.86

Interest on Repurchase Principal

-

Total Interest Collections

14,189,839.86

Collections Used/Sent for Renewals

-

Collections Used for Proposed Loans

-

Collections Used for Servicing Fee

(1,458,314.47)

Total Collections Used

(1,458,314.47)

Collection Account Interest

137,843.88

Principal Distribution Account Interest

39,553.36

Reserve Account Interest

20,265.00

Reserve Draw Account

5,263,168.52

Principal Distribution Account Draw Amount

-

Total Collections

47,141,778.11

DISTRIBUTIONS

Calculated Amount

Amount Paid

Shortfall

Carryover Shortfal

Remaining Available Funds

Indenture Trustee/ Owner Trustee/ Depositor Loan Trustee/ Issuer Loan Trustee

416.67

416.67

-

-

47,141,361.44

Servicing Fee

2.00%

-

-

-

-

47,141,361.44

Class A Monthly Interest Amount

427,766.65

427,766.65

-

-

46,713,594.79

First Priority Principal Payment

-

-

-

-

46,713,594.79

Class B Montly Interest Amount

135,394.35

135,394.35

-

-

46,578,200.44

Second Priority Principal Payment

-

-

-

-

46,578,200.44

Class C Monthly Interest Amount

80,964.85

80,964.85

-

-

46,497,235.59

Third Priority Principal Payment

-

-

-

-

46,497,235.59

Class D Monthly Interest Amount

39,078.45

39,078.45

-

-

46,458,157.14

Fourth Priority Principal Payment

-

-

-

-

46,458,157.14

Required Reserve Account Amount

5,263,168.52

5,263,168.52

-

-

41,194,988.62

Advances made by the Servicer (aggregate unpaid balance)

-

-

-

-

41,194,988.62

Regular Principal Payment Amount

29,331,416.95

29,331,416.95

-

-

11,863,571.67

Additional Transaction Participant Fees

-

-

-

-

11,863,571.67

Additional Indeminified Amounts

-

-

-

-

11,863,571.67

Advances that remain unpaid after giving effect to distributions above

-

-

-

-

11,863,571.67

Residual Released to the Depositor

11,863,571.67

11,863,571.67

-

-

-

Reserve Account Deposit to increase Reserve Account Required Amount

-

-

-

-

-

Purchase of Additional Loans to increase Required Overcollateralization Amount

-

-

-

-

-

Total

47,141,778.11

RESERVE ACCOUNT

Beginning Period Reserve Account Amount

5,263,168.52

Reserve Draw Amount

(5,263,168.52)

Reserve Deposit Amount

5,263,168.52

Ending Period Reserve Account Amount

5,263,168.52

Change in Reserve Account Balance

-

Required Reserve Account Amount

5,263,168.52

PRINCIPAL DISTRIBUTION ACCOUNT

Beginning Period Distribution Account Amount

-

Principal Distribution Draw Amount

11,665,967.06

Ending Principal Distribution Amount Prior to Payment Waterfall

11,665,967.06

Principal Distribution Deposit Amount

29,331,416.95

Distribution to Noteholders (except during Revolving Period)

Class A Noteholders

(40,997,384.01)

Class B Noteholders

-

Class C Noteholders

-

Class D Noteholders

-

Purchase of Loans on Payment Date

-

Ending Period Principal Distribution Account Amount

-

Change in Principal Distribution Account Amount

-

OVERCOLLATERALIZATION

Beginning of Period Overcollateralization

58,650,714.71

Adjusted Loan Principal Balance

831,605,209.67

Minimum Overcollateralization Amount

10,526,337.05

Target Overcollateralization Amount

56,264,623.58

Target Note Balance needed for Target Overcollateralization

775,340,586.09

Amortization Period:

Target Principal Payment to Notes for Target Overcollateralization

40,997,384.01

Regular Principal Payment Amount Due

(40,997,384.01)

Regular Principal Payment Amount Paid

(40,997,384.01)

Shortfall | Overcollateralization Deficiency Amount

-

End of Period Overcollateralization

56,264,623.58

Overcollateralization Event

NO

DELINQUENCY AND NET LOSS ACTIVITY

Number of Loans

Number of Loans %

Loan Prin Balance

Loan Prin Balance %

Current (0 Days)

57,908

88.43%

731,111,223.40

87.92%

One Payment Past Due (1-29 Days)

5,282

8.07%

71,022,676.11

8.54%

Two Payments Past Due (30-59 Days)

913

1.39%

11,497,462.77

1.38%

Three Payments Past Due (60-89 Days)

444

0.68%

5,812,650.07

0.70%

Four thru Six Payments Past Due (90-179 Days)

927

1.42%

12,057,449.83

1.45%

Seven or More Payments Past Due (180+)

9

0.01%

103,747.49

0.01%

65,483

100.00%

831,605,209.67

100.00%

Charged-Offs Loans

Current Period NET Charged-Off Loans

2,768,086.12

Beginning Adjusted Loan Principal Balance

874,988,684.81

Monthly Net Loss Percentage

3.80%

Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 1st Preceding Collection Period

3.61%

Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 2nd Preceding Collection Period

3.86%

Three-month average Monthly Net Loss Percentage for Current Period

3.75%

Three-month average Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 1st Preceding Collection Period

3.30%

Three-month average Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 2nd Preceding Collection Period

3.15%

REINVESTMENT CRITERIA EVENTS

Initial Pool

Current Pool

Limit

In Compliance

Top 3 Customer State

25.90%

28.00%

40.00%

N/A

Any Customer State (except for the top 3)

6.97%

7.59%

15.00%

N/A

Weighed Avg. Coupon (WAC)

19.64%

20.11%

17.00%

N/A

Weighed Average Loan Remaining Term

47

40

60

N/A

Risk Level:

0.15%

0.21%

2.00%

N/A

Risk Level D

Risk Level D to (and including) C

8.85%

6.68%

15.00%

N/A

Risk Level D to (and including) B

24.55%

20.37%

35.00%

N/A

Risk Level D to (and including) A

44.68%

42.55%

55.00%

N/A

Risk Level D to (and including) P

73.17%

74.42%

85.00%

N/A

Risk Level D to (and including) S

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

N/A

Overcollateralization Event

NO

Reinvestment Criteria Event

NO

Reinvestment Criteria Event for first Preceding Collection Period

NO

Reinvestment Criteria Event for second Preceding Collection Period

NO

12-Month Exchanged/Reserved Loans

-

-

210,526,741.00

N/A

UPB of Replacement loans >= UPB of Exchanged loans

N/A

95.00%

N/A

EARLY AMORTIZATION EVENTS

Amount

Trigger Level

Amortization Event

3-Month Monthly Net Loss Trigger

3.75%

6.50%

N/A

3-Month Reinvestment Criteria Event

N/A

Servicer Default

N/A

OMFC or one of its affiliates has retained as of the Closing Date a material net economic interest in the transaction in the form of the Class A Trust Certificates in an amount not less than 5% of the aggregate Loan Principal Balance of the Loans in accordance with paragraph (d) of Article 6(3) of each Securitization Regulation (collectively, the "Retention Requirements") and has not sold, hedged or otherwise mitigated its credit risk under or associated with the material net economic interest retained by it, except to the extent permitted in accordance with the Retention Requirements.

