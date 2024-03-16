OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2021-1
Monthly Servicer Report
Collection Period
Beginning Date
02/01/2024
End Date
02/29/2024
Payment Date
03/14/2024
Transaction Month
29
30/360 Days
30
ORIGINAL DEAL PARAMETERS
Note Balance
% of Note Prin Bal
Interest Rate
Stated Maturity Date
Class A Notes
773,685,000.00
77.37%
0.87%
July 14, 2028
Class B Notes
128,947,000.00
12.89%
1.26%
July 14, 2028
Class C Notes
68,421,000.00
6.84%
1.42%
July 14, 2028
Class D Notes
28,947,000.00
2.89%
1.62%
November 14, 2030
Aggregate Note Principal Balance
1,000,000,000.00
100.00%
Overcollateralization Amount
52,633,704.99
Initial Loan Principal Balance:
1,052,633,704.99
NOTE BALANCE
Beginning of Period
End of Period
Note Balance
Note Factor
Note Balance
Note Factor
Change
Class A Notes
590,022,970.10
0.76261
549,025,586.09
0.70962
40,997,384.01
Class B Notes
128,947,000.00
1.00000
128,947,000.00
1.00000
0.00
Class C Notes
68,421,000.00
1.00000
68,421,000.00
1.00000
0.00
Class D Notes
28,947,000.00
1.00000
28,947,000.00
1.00000
0.00
Aggregate Note Principal Balance
816,337,970.10
0.81634
775,340,586.09
0.77534
40,997,384.01
Page 1
OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2021-1
Monthly Servicer Report
Collection Period
Beginning Date
02/01/2024
End Date
02/29/2024
Payment Date
03/14/2024
Transaction Month
29
30/360 Days
30
LOAN PRINCIPAL BALANCE
Beginning Adjusted Loan Principal Balance
Principal Collections (Scheduled Principal and Prepayments)
Charged-Off Loans
Other Customer Charges Net Increase / (Decrease)
Terminated Loans
Renewal Loan Replacements
Additional Loans (other than Renewal Loans)
Exchanged Loans
Replacement Loans
Excluded Loans
Optional Reassignment Loans
Repurchased Loans
Ending Adjusted Loan Principal Balance/Loan Action Date Loan Principal Balance
POOL INFORMATION
Beginning of Period
End of Period
Weighted Avg. Coupon (WAC)
20.15%
20.11%
Weighted Avg. FICO*
621
621
Weighted Avg. Loan Remaining Term (WALRT)
41
40
Weighted Avg. Loan to Value
139.61%
139.69%
Adjusted Loan Principal Balance
874,988,684.81
831,605,209.67
Number of Loans
68,047
65,483
Additional Loan** Information for the Payment Date on 3/14/2024:
Weighted Avg. Coupon (WAC)
N/A
Weighted Avg. FICO*
N/A
Weighted Avg. Loan to Value
N/A
Loan Principal Balance
N/A
Number of Loans
N/A
*FICO scores determined at time of origination
**Contains Additional Loans including Renewal Loans and Replacement Loans
874,988,684.81
(28,381,768.15)
(3,137,338.17)
151,916.80
(11,665,967.06)
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
(350,318.56)
831,605,209.67
Page 2
OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2021-1
Monthly Servicer Report
Collection Period
Beginning Date
02/01/2024
End Date
02/29/2024
Payment Date
03/14/2024
Transaction Month
29
30/360 Days
30
AVAILABLE FUNDS
Principal:
Principal Collections
28,381,768.15
Other Customer Charges Net Increase / (Decrease)
(151,916.80)
Repurchased Contract Proceeds Related to Principal
350,318.56
Recoveries/Liquidation Proceeds
369,252.05
Total Principal Collections
28,949,421.96
Interest:
Interest Collections
14,189,839.86
Interest on Repurchase Principal
-
Total Interest Collections
14,189,839.86
Collections Used/Sent for Renewals
-
Collections Used for Proposed Loans
-
Collections Used for Servicing Fee
(1,458,314.47)
Total Collections Used
(1,458,314.47)
Collection Account Interest
137,843.88
Principal Distribution Account Interest
39,553.36
Reserve Account Interest
20,265.00
Reserve Draw Account
5,263,168.52
Principal Distribution Account Draw Amount
-
Total Collections
47,141,778.11
Page 3
OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2021-1
Monthly Servicer Report
Collection Period
Beginning Date
02/01/2024
End Date
02/29/2024
Payment Date
03/14/2024
Transaction Month
29
30/360 Days
30
DISTRIBUTIONS
Calculated Amount
Amount Paid
Shortfall
Carryover Shortfal
Remaining Available Funds
Indenture Trustee/ Owner Trustee/ Depositor Loan Trustee/ Issuer Loan Trustee
416.67
416.67
-
-
47,141,361.44
Servicing Fee
2.00%
-
-
-
-
47,141,361.44
Class A Monthly Interest Amount
427,766.65
427,766.65
-
-
46,713,594.79
First Priority Principal Payment
-
-
-
-
46,713,594.79
Class B Montly Interest Amount
135,394.35
135,394.35
-
-
46,578,200.44
Second Priority Principal Payment
-
-
-
-
46,578,200.44
Class C Monthly Interest Amount
80,964.85
80,964.85
-
-
46,497,235.59
Third Priority Principal Payment
-
-
-
-
46,497,235.59
Class D Monthly Interest Amount
39,078.45
39,078.45
-
-
46,458,157.14
Fourth Priority Principal Payment
-
-
-
-
46,458,157.14
Required Reserve Account Amount
5,263,168.52
5,263,168.52
-
-
41,194,988.62
Advances made by the Servicer (aggregate unpaid balance)
-
-
-
-
41,194,988.62
Regular Principal Payment Amount
29,331,416.95
29,331,416.95
-
-
11,863,571.67
Additional Transaction Participant Fees
-
-
-
-
11,863,571.67
Additional Indeminified Amounts
-
-
-
-
11,863,571.67
Advances that remain unpaid after giving effect to distributions above
-
-
-
-
11,863,571.67
Residual Released to the Depositor
11,863,571.67
11,863,571.67
-
-
-
Reserve Account Deposit to increase Reserve Account Required Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Purchase of Additional Loans to increase Required Overcollateralization Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Total
47,141,778.11
Page 4
OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2021-1
Monthly Servicer Report
Collection Period
Beginning Date
02/01/2024
End Date
02/29/2024
Payment Date
03/14/2024
Transaction Month
29
30/360 Days
30
RESERVE ACCOUNT
Beginning Period Reserve Account Amount
5,263,168.52
Reserve Draw Amount
(5,263,168.52)
Reserve Deposit Amount
5,263,168.52
Ending Period Reserve Account Amount
5,263,168.52
Change in Reserve Account Balance
-
Required Reserve Account Amount
5,263,168.52
PRINCIPAL DISTRIBUTION ACCOUNT
Beginning Period Distribution Account Amount
-
Principal Distribution Draw Amount
11,665,967.06
Ending Principal Distribution Amount Prior to Payment Waterfall
11,665,967.06
Principal Distribution Deposit Amount
29,331,416.95
Distribution to Noteholders (except during Revolving Period)
Class A Noteholders
(40,997,384.01)
Class B Noteholders
-
Class C Noteholders
-
Class D Noteholders
-
Purchase of Loans on Payment Date
-
Ending Period Principal Distribution Account Amount
-
Change in Principal Distribution Account Amount
-
Page 5
OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2021-1
Monthly Servicer Report
Collection Period
Beginning Date
02/01/2024
End Date
02/29/2024
Payment Date
03/14/2024
Transaction Month
29
30/360 Days
30
OVERCOLLATERALIZATION
Beginning of Period Overcollateralization
58,650,714.71
Adjusted Loan Principal Balance
831,605,209.67
Minimum Overcollateralization Amount
10,526,337.05
Target Overcollateralization Amount
56,264,623.58
Target Note Balance needed for Target Overcollateralization
775,340,586.09
Amortization Period:
Target Principal Payment to Notes for Target Overcollateralization
40,997,384.01
Regular Principal Payment Amount Due
(40,997,384.01)
Regular Principal Payment Amount Paid
(40,997,384.01)
Shortfall | Overcollateralization Deficiency Amount
-
End of Period Overcollateralization
56,264,623.58
Overcollateralization Event
NO
Page 6
OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2021-1
Monthly Servicer Report
Collection Period
Beginning Date
02/01/2024
End Date
02/29/2024
Payment Date
03/14/2024
Transaction Month
29
30/360 Days
30
DELINQUENCY AND NET LOSS ACTIVITY
Number of Loans
Number of Loans %
Loan Prin Balance
Loan Prin Balance %
Current (0 Days)
57,908
88.43%
731,111,223.40
87.92%
One Payment Past Due (1-29 Days)
5,282
8.07%
71,022,676.11
8.54%
Two Payments Past Due (30-59 Days)
913
1.39%
11,497,462.77
1.38%
Three Payments Past Due (60-89 Days)
444
0.68%
5,812,650.07
0.70%
Four thru Six Payments Past Due (90-179 Days)
927
1.42%
12,057,449.83
1.45%
Seven or More Payments Past Due (180+)
9
0.01%
103,747.49
0.01%
65,483
100.00%
831,605,209.67
100.00%
Charged-Offs Loans
Current Period NET Charged-Off Loans
2,768,086.12
Beginning Adjusted Loan Principal Balance
874,988,684.81
Monthly Net Loss Percentage
3.80%
Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 1st Preceding Collection Period
3.61%
Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 2nd Preceding Collection Period
3.86%
Three-month average Monthly Net Loss Percentage for Current Period
3.75%
Three-month average Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 1st Preceding Collection Period
3.30%
Three-month average Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 2nd Preceding Collection Period
3.15%
Page 7
OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2021-1
Monthly Servicer Report
Collection Period
Beginning Date
02/01/2024
End Date
02/29/2024
Payment Date
03/14/2024
Transaction Month
29
30/360 Days
30
REINVESTMENT CRITERIA EVENTS
Initial Pool
Current Pool
Limit
In Compliance
Top 3 Customer State
25.90%
28.00%
40.00%
N/A
Any Customer State (except for the top 3)
6.97%
7.59%
15.00%
N/A
Weighed Avg. Coupon (WAC)
19.64%
20.11%
17.00%
N/A
Weighed Average Loan Remaining Term
47
40
60
N/A
Risk Level:
0.15%
0.21%
2.00%
N/A
Risk Level D
Risk Level D to (and including) C
8.85%
6.68%
15.00%
N/A
Risk Level D to (and including) B
24.55%
20.37%
35.00%
N/A
Risk Level D to (and including) A
44.68%
42.55%
55.00%
N/A
Risk Level D to (and including) P
73.17%
74.42%
85.00%
N/A
Risk Level D to (and including) S
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
N/A
Overcollateralization Event
NO
Reinvestment Criteria Event
NO
Reinvestment Criteria Event for first Preceding Collection Period
NO
Reinvestment Criteria Event for second Preceding Collection Period
NO
12-Month Exchanged/Reserved Loans
-
-
210,526,741.00
N/A
UPB of Replacement loans >= UPB of Exchanged loans
N/A
95.00%
N/A
Page 8
OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2021-1
Monthly Servicer Report
Collection Period
Beginning Date
02/01/2024
End Date
02/29/2024
Payment Date
03/14/2024
Transaction Month
29
30/360 Days
30
EARLY AMORTIZATION EVENTS
Amount
Trigger Level
Amortization Event
3-Month Monthly Net Loss Trigger
3.75%
6.50%
N/A
3-Month Reinvestment Criteria Event
N/A
Servicer Default
N/A
OMFC or one of its affiliates has retained as of the Closing Date a material net economic interest in the transaction in the form of the Class A Trust Certificates in an amount not less than 5% of the aggregate Loan Principal Balance of the Loans in accordance with paragraph (d) of Article 6(3) of each Securitization Regulation (collectively, the "Retention Requirements") and has not sold, hedged or otherwise mitigated its credit risk under or associated with the material net economic interest retained by it, except to the extent permitted in accordance with the Retention Requirements.
Page 9
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
OneMain Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2024 15:28:06 UTC.