OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2022-1

Monthly Servicer Report

Collection Period

Beginning Date

02/01/2024

End Date

02/29/2024

Payment Date

03/14/2024

Transaction Month

21

Class A-1, B, C, D Interest Period (Days)

30

Class A-2

Interest Period (Days)

29

Class A-2

Interest Rate: Compounded SOFR ( 5.32466%) + (1.60%)

6.92466%

ORIGINAL DEAL PARAMETERS

Note Balance

% of Note Prin Bal

Interest Rate

Stated Maturity Date

Class A-1 Notes

370,520,000.00

61.75%

4.65%

March 14, 2029

Class A-2 Notes

70,000,000.00

11.67%

March 14, 2029

Class B Notes

74,840,000.00

12.47%

5.07%

June 14, 2029

Class C Notes

50,520,000.00

8.42%

5.31%

June 14, 2029

Class D Notes

34,120,000.00

5.69%

5.90%

December 16, 2030

Aggregate Note Principal Balance

600,000,000.00

100.00%

Overcollateralization Amount

31,582,355.42

Initial Loan Principal Balance:

631,582,355.42

NOTE BALANCE

Beginning of Period

End of Period

Note Balance

Note Factor

Note Balance

Note Factor

Change

Class A-1 Notes

370,520,000.00

1.00000

370,520,000.00

1.00000

0.00

Class A-2 Notes

70,000,000.00

1.00000

70,000,000.00

1.00000

0.00

Class B Notes

74,840,000.00

1.00000

74,840,000.00

1.00000

0.00

Class C Notes

50,520,000.00

1.00000

50,520,000.00

1.00000

0.00

Class D Notes

34,120,000.00

1.00000

34,120,000.00

1.00000

0.00

Aggregate Note Principal Balance

600,000,000.00

1.00000

600,000,000.00

1.00000

0.00

LOAN PRINCIPAL BALANCE

Beginning Adjusted Loan Principal Balance

631,645,939.26

Principal Collections (Scheduled Principal and Prepayments)

(18,200,067.13)

Charged-Off Loans

(2,024,772.57)

Other Customer Charges Net Increase / (Decrease)

128,669.57

Terminated Loans

(7,209,918.53)

Renewal Loan Replacements

4,319,321.09

Additional Loans (other than Renewal Loans)

23,300,651.39

Exchanged Loans

0.00

Replacement Loans

0.00

Excluded Loans

0.00

Optional Reassignment Loans

0.00

Repurchased Loans

(321,342.68)

Ending Adjusted Loan Principal Balance/Loan Action Date Loan Principal Balance

631,638,480.40

POOL INFORMATION

Beginning of Period

End of Period

Weighted Avg. Coupon (WAC)

20.54%

20.55%

Weighted Avg. FICO*

623

623

Weighted Avg. Loan Remaining Term (WALRT)

44

43

Weighted Avg. Loan to Value

137.12%

137.18%

Adjusted Loan Principal Balance

631,645,939.26

631,638,480.40

Number of Loans

45,304

45,611

Additional Loan** Information for the Payment Date on 3/14/2024:

Weighted Avg. Coupon (WAC)

21.80%

Weighted Avg. FICO*

628

Weighted Avg. Loan to Value

137.05%

Loan Principal Balance

27,612,450.03

Number of Loans

1,811

*FICO scores determined at time of origination

**Contains Additional Loans including Renewal Loans and Replacement Loans

AVAILABLE FUNDS

Principal:

Principal Collections

18,200,067.13

Other Customer Charges Net Increase / (Decrease)

(128,669.57)

Repurchased Contract Proceeds Related to Principal

321,342.68

Recoveries/Liquidation Proceeds

245,764.91

Total Principal Collections

18,638,505.15

Interest:

Interest Collections

10,435,377.37

Interest on Repurchase Principal

-

Total Interest Collections

10,435,377.37

Collections Used/Sent for Renewals

2,890,597.44

Collections Used for Proposed Loans

(23,300,651.39)

Collections Used for Servicing Fee

(1,052,743.23)

Total Collections Used

(21,462,797.18)

Collection Account Interest

100,171.87

Principal Distribution Account Interest

-

Reserve Account Interest

13,052.61

Reserve Draw Account

3,157,911.78

Principal Distribution Account Draw Amount

-

Total Collections

10,882,221.60

DISTRIBUTIONS

Calculated Amount

Amount Paid

Shortfall

Carryover Shortfal

Remaining Available Funds

Indenture/Owner Trustee/Depositor Loan/Issuer Loan Trustee

416.67

416.67

-

-

10,881,804.93

Indemnified Amounts Due/Servicing Transfer Costs

Servicing Fee

2.00%

-

-

-

-

10,881,804.93

Class A-1 Monthly Interest Amount (pari passu with Class A-2)

1,435,765.00

1,435,765.00

-

-

9,446,039.93

Class A-2 Monthly Interest Amount (pari passu with Class A-1)

390,473.88

390,473.88

-

-

9,055,566.05

First Priority Principal Payment

-

-

-

-

9,055,566.05

Class B Monthly Interest Amount

316,199.00

316,199.00

-

-

8,739,367.05

Second Priority Principal Payment

-

-

-

-

8,739,367.05

Class C Monthly Interest Amount

223,551.00

223,551.00

-

-

8,515,816.05

Third Priority Principal Payment

-

-

-

-

8,515,816.05

Class D Monthly Interest Amount

167,756.67

167,756.67

-

-

8,348,059.38

Fourth Priority Principal Payment

-

-

-

-

8,348,059.38

Required Reserve Account Amount

3,157,911.78

3,157,911.78

-

-

5,190,147.60

Advances made by the Servicer (aggregate unpaid balance)

-

-

-

-

5,190,147.60

Regular Principal Payment Amount

-

-

-

-

5,190,147.60

Additional Transaction Participant Fees

-

-

-

-

5,190,147.60

Additional Indeminified Amounts

-

-

-

-

5,190,147.60

Advances that remain unpaid after giving effect to distributions above

-

-

-

-

5,190,147.60

Residual released to the Depositor

5,190,147.60

5,190,147.60

-

-

-

Deposited into the Principal Distribution Account

-

-

-

-

-

Reserve Account Deposit to increase Reserve Account Required Amount

-

-

-

-

-

Purchase of Additional Loans to increase Required Overcollateralization Amount

-

-

-

-

-

Total

10,882,221.60

RESERVE ACCOUNT

Beginning Period Reserve Account Amount

3,157,911.78

Reserve Draw Amount

(3,157,911.78)

Reserve Deposit Amount

3,157,911.78

Ending Period Reserve Account Amount

3,157,911.78

Change in Reserve Account Balance

-

Required Reserve Account Amount

3,157,911.78

PRINCIPAL DISTRIBUTION ACCOUNT

Beginning of Period Principal Distribution Account Amount

-

Principal Distribution Draw Amount

-

Principal Distribution Amount Prior to Payment Waterfall

-

Principal Distribution Deposit Amount

-

Distribution to Noteholders (except during Revolving Period)

Class A-1 Noteholders (pari passu with Class A-2)

Class A-2 Noteholders (pari passu with Class A-1)

-

Class B Noteholders

-

Class C Noteholders

-

Class D Noteholders

-

Purchase of Loans on Payment Date

-

Ending Period Principal Distribution Account Amount

-

Change in Principal Distribution Account Amount

-

OVERCOLLATERALIZATION

Beginning of Period Overcollateralization

31,645,939.26

Adjusted Loan Principal Balance

631,638,480.40

Minimum Overcollateralization Amount

31,579,117.77

Revolving Period: 5.00% of Initial Loan Balance / Amortization Period: 5.50% of Loan Principal Balance + 1.00% of the Loan Principal Balance as of the Initial Cut- Off Date

Target Overcollateralization Amount

31,579,117.77

Target Note Balance needed for Target Overcollateralization

N/A

Amortization Period:

Target Principal Payment to Notes for Target Overcollateralization

-

Regular Principal Payment Amount Due

-

Regular Principal Payment Amount Paid

-

Shortfall | Overcollateralization Deficiency Amount

-

End of Period Overcollateralization

31,638,480.40

Overcollateralization Event

NO

DELINQUENCY AND NET LOSS ACTIVITY

Number of Loans

Number of Loans %

Loan Prin Balance

Loan Prin Balance %

Current (0 Days)

41,402

90.77%

571,370,314.86

90.46%

One Payment Past Due (1-29 Days)

2,996

6.57%

43,464,730.66

6.88%

Two Payments Past Due (30-59 Days)

488

1.07%

6,673,674.18

1.06%

Three Payments Past Due (60-89 Days)

235

0.52%

3,287,120.75

0.52%

Four thru Six Payments Past Due (90-179 Days)

485

1.06%

6,779,420.78

1.07%

Seven or More Payments Past Due (180+)

5

0.01%

63,219.17

0.01%

45,611

100.00%

631,638,480.40

100.00%

Charged-Off Loans

Current Period NET Charged-Off Loans

1,779,007.66

Beginning Adjusted Loan Principal Balance

631,645,939.26

Monthly Net Loss Percentage

3.38%

Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 1st Preceding Collection Period

4.18%

Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 2nd Preceding Collection Period

3.08%

Three-month average Monthly Net Loss Percentage for Current Period

3.55%

Three-month average Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 1st Preceding Collection Period

3.36%

Three-month average Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 2nd Preceding Collection Period

2.89%

REINVESTMENT CRITERIA EVENTS

Initial Pool

Current Pool

Limit

In Compliance

Top 3 Customer State

30.43%

31.15%

40.00%

YES

Any Customer State (except for the top 3)

7.38%

6.90%

15.00%

YES

Weighed Avg. Coupon (WAC)

19.87%

20.55%

17.00%

YES

Weighed Average Loan Remaining Term

47

43

60

YES

Risk Level:

0.13%

0.14%

2.00%

YES

Risk Level D

Risk Level D to (and including) C

9.21%

5.96%

15.00%

YES

Risk Level D to (and including) B

25.51%

19.35%

35.00%

YES

Risk Level D to (and including) A

46.12%

43.13%

55.00%

YES

Risk Level D to (and including) P

73.47%

73.88%

85.00%

YES

Risk Level D to (and including) S

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

YES

Overcollateralization Event

NO

Reinvestment Criteria Event

NO

Reinvestment Criteria Event for first Preceding Collection Period

NO

Reinvestment Criteria Event for second Preceding Collection Period

NO

12-Month Exchanged/Reserved Loans

-

-

126,316,471.08

YES

UPB of Replacement loans >= UPB of Exchanged loans

N/A

95.00%

YES

EARLY AMORTIZATION EVENTS

Amount

Trigger Level

Amortization Event

3-Month Monthly Net Loss Trigger

3.55%

6.50%

NO

3-Month Reinvestment Criteria Event

NO

Servicer Default

NO

OMFC or one of its affiliates has retained as of the Closing Date a material net economic interest in the transaction in the form of the Class A Trust Certificates in an amount not less than 5% of the aggregate Loan Principal Balance of the Loans in accordance with paragraph (d) of Article 6(3) of each Securitization Regulation (collectively, the "Retention Requirements") and has not sold, hedged or otherwise mitigated its credit risk under or associated with the material net economic interest retained by it, except to the extent permitted in accordance with the Retention Requirements.

