OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2023-1
Monthly Servicer Report
Collection Period
Beginning Date
02/01/2024
End Date
02/29/2024
Payment Date
03/14/2024
Transaction Month
13
30/360 Days
30
ORIGINAL DEAL PARAMETERS
Note Balance
% of Note Prin Bal
Interest Rate
Stated Maturity Date
Class A Notes
544,190,000.00
72.56%
5.41%
November 14, 2029
Class B Notes
96,570,000.00
12.88%
5.81%
February 14, 2031
Class C Notes
59,760,000.00
7.97%
6.14%
February 14, 2031
Class D Notes
49,480,000.00
6.60%
7.07%
February 14, 2033
Aggregate Note Principal Balance
750,000,000.00
100.00%
Overcollateralization Amount
41,562,980.77
Initial Loan Principal Balance:
791,562,980.77
NOTE BALANCE
Beginning of Period
End of Period
Note Balance
Note Factor
Note Balance
Note Factor
Change
Class A Notes
544,190,000.00
1.00000
544,190,000.00
1.00000
0.00
Class B Notes
96,570,000.00
1.00000
96,570,000.00
1.00000
0.00
Class C Notes
59,760,000.00
1.00000
59,760,000.00
1.00000
0.00
Class D Notes
49,480,000.00
1.00000
49,480,000.00
1.00000
0.00
Aggregate Note Principal Balance
750,000,000.00
1.00000
750,000,000.00
1.00000
0.00
LOAN PRINCIPAL BALANCE
Beginning Adjusted Loan Principal Balance
791,624,564.27
Principal Collections (Scheduled Principal and Prepayments)
(20,785,165.48)
Charged-Off Loans
(2,064,674.90)
Other Customer Charges Net Increase / (Decrease)
(16,595.59)
Terminated Loans
(9,896,557.88)
Renewal Loan Replacements
6,287,532.96
Additional Loans (other than Renewal Loans)
51,424,580.54
Exchanged Loans
0.00
Replacement Loans
0.00
Excluded Loans
0.00
Optional Reassignment Loans
(24,707,036.87)
Repurchased Loans
(245,604.54)
Ending Adjusted Loan Principal Balance/Loan Action Date Loan Principal Balance
791,621,042.51
POOL INFORMATION
Beginning of Period
End of Period
Weighted Avg. Coupon (WAC)
21.36%
21.34%
Weighted Avg. FICO*
623
624
Weighted Avg. Loan Remaining Term (WALRT)
46
46
Weighted Avg. Loan to Value
134.14%
134.25%
Adjusted Loan Principal Balance
791,624,564.27
791,621,042.51
Number of Loans
53,476
53,747
Additional Loan** Information for the Payment Date on 3/14/2024:
Weighted Avg. Coupon (WAC)
21.88%
Weighted Avg. FICO*
630
Weighted Avg. Loan to Value
131.08%
Loan Principal Balance
57,699,816.61
Number of Loans
3,640
*FICO scores determined at time of origination
**Contains Additional Loans including Renewal Loans and Replacement Loans
AVAILABLE FUNDS
Principal:
Principal Collections
20,785,165.48
Other Customer Charges Net Increase / (Decrease)
16,595.59
Repurchased Contract Proceeds Related to Principal
245,604.54
Recoveries/Liquidation Proceeds
243,907.54
Total Principal Collections
21,291,273.15
Interest:
Interest Collections
13,638,968.87
Interest on Repurchase Principal
-
Total Interest Collections
13,638,968.87
Collections Used/Sent for Renewals
3,609,024.92
Collections Used for Proposed Loans
(26,717,543.67)
Collections Used for Servicing Fee
(1,319,374.27)
Total Collections Used
(24,427,893.02)
Collection Account Interest
119,861.45
Principal Distribution Account Interest
-
Reserve Account Interest
16,358.84
Reserve Draw Account
3,957,814.90
Principal Distribution Account Draw Amount
24,707,036.87
Total Collections
39,303,421.06
DISTRIBUTIONS
Calculated Amount
Amount Paid
Shortfall
Carryover Shortfal
Remaining Available Funds
Indenture/Owner Trustee/Depositor Loan/Issuer Loan Trustee
16,916.67
16,916.67
-
-
39,286,504.39
Indemnified Amounts Due/Servicing Transfer Costs
Servicing Fee
2.00%
-
-
-
-
39,286,504.39
Class A Monthly Interest Amount
2,453,389.92
2,453,389.92
36,833,114.47
First Priority Principal Payment
-
-
-
-
36,833,114.47
Class B Monthly Interest Amount
467,559.75
467,559.75
-
-
36,365,554.72
Second Priority Principal Payment
-
-
-
-
36,365,554.72
Class C Monthly Interest Amount
305,772.00
305,772.00
-
-
36,059,782.72
Third Priority Principal Payment
-
-
-
-
36,059,782.72
Class D Monthly Interest Amount
291,519.67
291,519.67
-
-
35,768,263.05
Fourth Priority Principal Payment
-
-
-
-
35,768,263.05
Required Reserve Account Amount
3,957,814.90
3,957,814.90
-
-
31,810,448.15
Advances made by the Servicer (aggregate unpaid balance)
-
-
-
-
31,810,448.15
Regular Principal Payment Amount
-
-
-
-
31,810,448.15
Additional Transaction Participant Fees
-
-
-
-
31,810,448.15
Additional Indeminified Amounts
-
-
-
-
31,810,448.15
Advances that remain unpaid after giving effect to distributions above
-
-
-
-
31,810,448.15
Residual released to the Depositor
31,810,448.15
31,810,448.15
-
-
-
Deposited into the Principal Distribution Account
-
-
-
-
-
Reserve Account Deposit to increase Reserve Account Required Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Purchase of Additional Loans to increase Required Overcollateralization Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Total
39,303,421.06
RESERVE ACCOUNT
Beginning Period Reserve Account Amount
3,957,814.90
Reserve Draw Amount
(3,957,814.90)
Reserve Deposit Amount
3,957,814.90
Ending Period Reserve Account Amount
3,957,814.90
Change in Reserve Account Balance
-
Required Reserve Account Amount
3,957,814.90
PRINCIPAL DISTRIBUTION ACCOUNT
Beginning of Period Principal Distribution Account Amount
-
Principal Distribution Draw Amount
-
Principal Distribution Amount Prior to Payment Waterfall
-
Principal Distribution Deposit Amount
-
Distribution to Noteholders (except during Revolving Period)
Class A Noteholders
-
Class B Noteholders
-
Class C Noteholders
-
Class D Noteholders
-
Purchase of Loans on Payment Date
-
Ending Period Principal Distribution Account Amount
-
Change in Principal Distribution Account Amount
-
OVERCOLLATERALIZATION
Beginning of Period Overcollateralization
41,624,564.27
Adjusted Loan Principal Balance
791,621,042.51
Minimum Overcollateralization Amount
41,557,056.49
Revolving Period: 5.25% of Initial Loan Balance / Amortization Period: 5.75% of Loan Principal Balance + 1.00% of the Loan Principal Balance as of the Initial Cut- Off Date
Target Overcollateralization Amount
41,557,056.49
Target Note Balance needed for Target Overcollateralization
N/A
Amortization Period:
Target Principal Payment to Notes for Target Overcollateralization
-
Regular Principal Payment Amount Due
-
Regular Principal Payment Amount Paid
-
Shortfall | Overcollateralization Deficiency Amount
-
End of Period Overcollateralization
41,621,042.51
Overcollateralization Event
NO
DELINQUENCY AND NET LOSS ACTIVITY
Number of Loans
Number of Loans %
Loan Prin Balance
Loan Prin Balance %
Current (0 Days)
49,124
91.40%
722,118,590.94
91.22%
One Payment Past Due (1-29 Days)
3,407
6.34%
51,811,271.01
6.54%
Two Payments Past Due (30-59 Days)
460
0.86%
6,817,373.25
0.86%
Three Payments Past Due (60-89 Days)
244
0.45%
3,596,103.70
0.45%
Four thru Six Payments Past Due (90-179 Days)
509
0.95%
7,239,573.92
0.91%
Seven or More Payments Past Due (180+)
3
0.01%
38,129.69
0.00%
53,747
100.00%
791,621,042.51
100.00%
Charged-Off Loans
Current Period NET Charged-Off Loans
1,820,767.36
Beginning Adjusted Loan Principal Balance
791,624,564.27
Monthly Net Loss Percentage
2.76%
Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 1st Preceding Collection Period
2.98%
Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 2nd Preceding Collection Period
3.26%
Three-month average Monthly Net Loss Percentage for Current Period
3.00%
Three-month average Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 1st Preceding Collection Period
2.80%
Three-month average Monthly Net Loss Percentage for 2nd Preceding Collection Period
2.61%
REINVESTMENT CRITERIA EVENTS
Initial Pool
Current Pool
Limit
In Compliance
Top 3 Customer State
30.45%
30.65%
40.00%
YES
Any Customer State (except for the top 3)
7.72%
7.00%
15.00%
YES
Weighed Avg. Coupon (WAC)
21.35%
21.34%
17.00%
YES
Weighed Average Loan Remaining Term
52
46
60
YES
Risk Level:
0.16%
0.10%
2.00%
YES
Risk Level D
Risk Level D to (and including) C
6.93%
5.14%
15.00%
YES
Risk Level D to (and including) B
25.34%
18.97%
35.00%
YES
Risk Level D to (and including) A
52.49%
45.06%
55.00%
YES
Risk Level D to (and including) P
77.23%
74.50%
85.00%
YES
Risk Level D to (and including) S
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
YES
Overcollateralization Event
NO
Reinvestment Criteria Event
NO
Reinvestment Criteria Event for first Preceding Collection Period
NO
Reinvestment Criteria Event for second Preceding Collection Period
NO
12-Month Exchanged/Reserved Loans
-
24,707,036.87
158,312,596.15
YES
UPB of Replacement loans >= UPB of Exchanged loans
True
95.00%
YES
EARLY AMORTIZATION EVENTS
Amount
Trigger Level
Amortization Event
3-Month Monthly Net Loss Trigger
3.00%
6.50%
NO
3-Month Reinvestment Criteria Event
NO
Servicer Default
NO
OMFC or one of its affiliates has retained as of the Closing Date a material net economic interest in the transaction in the form of the Class A Trust Certificates in an amount not less than 5% of the aggregate Loan Principal Balance of the Loans in accordance with paragraph (d) of Article 6(3) of each Securitization Regulation (collectively, the "Retention Requirements") and has not sold, hedged or otherwise mitigated its credit risk under or associated with the material net economic interest retained by it, except to the extent permitted in accordance with the Retention Requirements.
