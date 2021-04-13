Log in
OneMain : Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/13/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) plans to report its first quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Monday, April 26, 2021. The earnings release will be available on OneMain’s investor relations website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com.

A conference call to discuss the company's results, outlook and related matters will be held on Tuesday, April 27, at 8:00 am Eastern time. The general public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-330-3668 (U.S. domestic) or 678-304-6859 (international), and using conference ID 9044938, or via a live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the OneMain Financial website. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on our website, or by dialing 800-585-8367 (U.S. domestic) or 404-537-3406, and using conference ID 9044938, beginning approximately two hours after the event. The replay of the conference call will be available via audio webcast through May 13, 2021.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With approximately 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2021
